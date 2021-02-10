NORTH LOGAN — The Wolves didn’t have to sweat it out against the Mustangs like they did the first time around.
Brady Smith and company made sure of that.
Smith paced a balanced Green Canyon offensive attack with 18 points as the Wolves used a 15-4 run in the second quarter to take a double-digit lead and never looked back en route to a 60-47 victory over Mountain Crest in a Region 11 boys basketball game Wednesday night.
“All the other games in our region, they’ve just been all really close, so it’s nice to have one of these games once in a while,” said Smith, whose teams used a fourth-quarter surge to pull away from the Mustangs, 50-41, on Jan. 20.
This game also looked like it would be a closely contested battle for quite some time as the first quarter featured five lead changes and one tie. Green Canyon took a 17-15 advantage into the second quarter.
There were two more lead changes in the second quarter before the Wolves (10-9, 3-4 region) took control with their aforementioned 15-4 spurt. Smith and Dallas Day combined for 13 of those points, and Smith drained a 3-pointer in the final seconds to give the hosts a 34-24 advantage heading into the locker room.
Any chance of a Mountain Crest comeback was essentially squelched by Green Canyon’s dominance rebounding the basketball in the second half. Jake Lundin snared at least four offensive boards during the first three minutes of the third quarter. The Wolves racked up 35 rebounds in the contest and at least 15 of them were of the offensive variety.
“It was really big,” Smith said. “We had the size advantage, so we just went in there and just bodied up everyone and just got all the rebounds, and just pushed the ball and kept going. So, it was really, really big to outrebound them tonight.”
The Wolves, who led by at least nine points the entire second half, were also able to get some easy buckets in transition. Of Green Canyon’s 14 points in the third quarter, 11 were netted either via second-chance opportunities or in transition.
“I was really pleased with the effort and that was something we talked all week about,” GC head coach Dan McClure said. “We’ve just got to come out and compete and do it every possession, and we wanted to control the tempo of the game. And I told our guys, ‘we need to dictate both ends of the floor. We’ll decided what they get offensively, we’ll decide what we’re going to get on our end,’ and I thought for the most part we did a good job of that.”
Green Canyon’s lead ballooned to 19 points twice in the fourth quarter the second time on a beautiful behind-the-back pass from Jace Blotter that resulted in a Spencer Maughan layup.
To Mountain Crest’s credit, it played hard the entire game and ended the fourth quarter on a 9-2 run. The Mustangs (2-15, 0-7) have been facing an uphill battle as they have lost three seniors to season-ending injuries, including arguably their top player in 6-foot-5 forward Tanner Bone.
“I can’t fault our effort,” MC head coach Kevin Andersen said. “The kids are playing hard. ... I felt like we took better care of the ball tonight, but a lot of their points came off O-boards and it just hurt us. And we’re a little undersized right now, but it means we’ve got to do a better job of putting a body on someone and getting a rebound.”
Preston Wiberg scored nine of his team-high 17 points in the first quarter for the Mustangs, who got 16 points from Nick LeFevre and six from Miles Croshaw.
Eight different players scored for the Wolves, including six in the first quarter alone. Jared Anderson and Day netted nine points apiece, and Lundin led the way with eight rebounds. Green Canyon did an outstanding job of defending Mountain Crest freshman sharpshooter Joseph Hunsaker, who didn’t attempt a single 3-pointer.
“I was really happy with how balanced our scoring was across the board,” said McClure, whose team is without leading scorer Cade DeBoard (injury). “I think Brady had 18 and then a bunch of guys it felt like (finished with) six to 10, just a bunch of guys right in there, so I liked how balanced we were tonight. Multiple guys contributed big time for us.”
BOBCATS 68, GRIZZLIES 50
Sky View blitzed Logan in the second half after trailing most of the first half. The Bobcats (14-3, 7-0) finished with 14 3-pointers for the game, most coming in the second half as they cruised to their eighth straight win at Grizzly Den.
“Kids made plays,” SV head coach Kirk Hillyard said. “It was a fun game in a fun environment.”
Jackson Schumann had five 3-pointers in the second half and finished with a team-best 19 points. The Bobcats had balanced scoring as Titan Saxton had 11, followed by Taydem Neal, Evan Hall and Hayden Howell with nine each, and Kason Carlsen chipping in eight.
Jadin Penigar led the Grizzlies (12-5, 4-3) with a game-best 21 points. Isaac Tuft and Ethan Davis each netted nine points a piece.
After trailing early to start the game, the Grizzlies used a 12-0 run to get in front. They held a 22-15 advantage after the first quarter, having enjoyed a 12-point lead at one point.
Sky View clawed back to within 31-27 by the break. The Bobcats opened the third quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers to take their first lead, 33-31, since being up 5-3 to start the game.
It was more of the same the rest of the game as Sky View outscored Logan, 41-19 in the second half.
“Really loved our energy at the beginning of the game,” Grizzly head coach Logan Brown said. “Our defense let down in the third quarter. Sky View hit shots. We just weren’t as tough as we needed to be and the game honors toughness.”
RIVERHAWKS 80, BEARS 25
It was over early in the second quarter at Millville. Ridgeline (11-8, 6-1) already had enough points midway through the second, but the Riverhawks just kept playing and easily picked up their fourth win in a row
“I was really pleased with out effort tonight from the tip,” Ridgeline head coach Kyle Day said. “The boys played exceptionally hard and defended like crazy. That led to some early offense and got us going again in the third.”
Ridgeline outscored the Bears 29-8 in the third.
Peyton Knowles led four Riverhawks in double-digit scoring with a game-high 17 points. Joining Knowles was Spencer Adams (16), Kaden Cox (13) and Jake Smith (12).
Bear River (7-10, 1-6) was led by Chase Adams and Easton Lish with six points each.
The win by Ridgeline set up a big game on Friday. The Riverhawks host Sky View. The Bobcats won in overtime in the first meeting that went down to the final seconds.
“Now we are excited to turn the page and move on to a big game on Friday night against a really good Sky View team,” Day said.
INDIANS 56, BOBCATS 33
Preston (15-6) closed out its regular season schedule by pulling away from Burley (8-13) at home. The Indians honored their five seniors by earning their sixth straight win and sweeping the season series from the Bobcats in the process.
It was a balanced offfensive attack for Preston, which got 16 points from Gabe Hammons, 14 from Braden Hess, 11 from Brecker Knapp and eight from Cole Harris. The Indians were efficient from the field as they knocked down 19 of 30 field goal attempts from inside the arc.
Preston’s five seniors are Hess, Hammons, Harris, Treyger Shumway and Taite Priestley.
“We’ll take it,” Preston head coach Tyler Jones said. “It’s one of those nights it’s hard. You’ve got Senior Night and all of the emotions that came with that, and at times our focus isn’t 100 percent. But it was one of those games I thought we had some good stretches, but a little sloppy at times too.”