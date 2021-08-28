For the second time in as many weeks, Green Canyon’s football game came down to a field goal as time expired.
Just like last week, the Wolves were able to celebrate another gritty victory. Caleb Naegle booted a 22-yarder just in the nick of time as Green Canyon earned a thrilling 16-15 triumph over Idaho defending 4A state champion Skyline on Friday night in Rexburg, Idaho.
Last week the undefeated Wolves had to sweat it out while Park City attempted a last-second field goal. The Miners missed by a fraction and Green Canyon held on for a 19-17 win.
Green Canyon has won its three games this season by a combined six points.
“We have been working hard to create a relentless-effort attitude and the boys are buying in,” GC head coach Craig Anhder said. “I couldn’t be more proud.”
It was certainly a tremendous comeback for Green Canyon, which trailed 15-0 at the half. Even though the Wolves played substantially better on both sides of the ball after halftime, it appeared the Grizzlies would still prevail in their season opener.
However, Destin Christensen came through with a massive play for his team. Christensen blocked a Skyline punt with such force at rolled approximately 30 yards to the 6-yard line. The Wolves prevailed a couple of plays later, although they barely had enough time because they didn’t spike the ball on the second-to-last play of the contest.
The Wolves made a huge play on special teams earlier in the game to prevent the Grizzlies from converting on a short field goal. A couple of Green Canyon players busted through the middle and forced the Skyline kicker to rush his FG attempt, and he shanked it well wide left.
Green Canyon pared its deficit to 15-13 on a 8-yard touchdown run up the middle by Gavin Christensen. The Wolves were unable to convert on the ensuing 2-point conversion pass.
Green Canyon’s first touchdown was a beautiful 43-yard pass from Jack Stephens to Will Egan in stride early in the third quarter. Stephens ended up completing 15 of 31 passes for 237 yards, plus he rushed for an additional 82 yards on 15 attempts.
Caden Stuart also sparkled offensively for the Wolves as he hauled in seven receptions for 138 yards. The junior snared a 56-yarder in the third quarter despite being interfered with.
Peyton Johnson finished with a team-high 13 tackles for the Wolves, who limited the Grizzlies to 75 yards rushing. Aidan Merrill and Tate White teamed up for 22 tackles for Green Canyon, which got sacks from Brody Hamann and Jackson Landon.
“Very proud of my boys,” Anhder said. “They never let up. Defense shut (Skyline) out in the second half. Offense did some good things, and special teams came up big. That is a very good Skyline team and the boys kept working to the very end to get the walk-off field goal. What a night.”
TROJANS 43, BOBCATS 6
It was a rough night for Sky View, which saw its program record 27-game winning streak come to an end. Rigby (Idaho) outscored the visiting Bobcats 22-0 in the second quarter and never looked back.
“Obviously, we had a really good run as far as the streak goes,” SV head coach Christopher Howell said. “It was definitely something people outside of the program focused on. We have not really even talked about it this year. Every year is different, and this team needs to focus on daily improvements and the details that create opportunities for success.”
The Bobcats (2-1) scored their lone points with 4:23 remaining in the first quarter on a 1-yard run by quarterback Garrett Zollinger. Brevin Egbert had the best day offensively for Sky View as he finished with 67 rushing yards.
Reed Wilde led the way defensively for Sky View with 12 tackles and a sack. Cole Watterson chipped in with seven tackles.
———
WOLVES 16, GRIZZLIES 15
Friday at Rexburg, Idaho
Green Canyon 0 0 7 9 — 16
Skyline 6 9 0 0 — 15
Third Quarter
GC — Will Egan 45 pass from Jack Stephens (Naegle kick), 9:40.
Fourth Quarter
GC — Gavin Christiansen 8 run (pass failed).
GC — Caleb Naegle 22 FG, 0:00.
TROJANS 43, BOBCATS 6
Friday at Rigby, Idaho
Sky View 6 0 0 0 — 6
Rigby 7 22 14 0 — 43
First Quarter
SV — Garrett Zollinger 1 run (kick failed), 4:23.