SMITHFIELD — Conditions were rough in the early going Monday afternoon at Birch Creek Golf Course.
The first nine holes were played with strong winds gusting over 40 miles an hour, cool temperatures and even some rain. But apparently Wolves thrive in bad weather.
Green Canyon hosted the rest of the Region 11 girl golfers Monday and finished atop the team standings for the first time this season. And in doing so, the Wolves set a school record with a team score of 372 on their Senior Day.
“I was really proud of their outing today; we’ve never been in the 370’s,” GC head coach Terrell Baldwin said. “The girls have been putting in a lot of extra time. They are an outstanding group. We were very fortunate today. ... This is a big deal for us today.”
The hosts edged region-leading Ridgeline by just four strokes. The Riverhawks finished at 376.
“Ridgeline is an outstanding team with some great players,” Baldwin said. “I love watching them play. We had to have a very good effort to beat them.”
Rounding out the team scoring was Mountain Crest (419), Logan (428), Bear River (428) and Sky View (438).
Ridgeline’s Alyssa Buist was once again the medalist with a round of 85.
“Things went OK,” Buist said. “The weather got better, but my short game killed me on the back nine. I lost about seven strokes with my putting. I was striking the ball well.”
The Riverhawk senior had some close company as Green Canyon’s Sammy Spackman was one stroke back with an 86 to take second individually. She had a birdie on No. 5 after a good drive and chip shot close to the hole.
“The first nine was a struggle because it was super cold and windy,” Spackman said. “You just have to hope for the best and grind it out. ... We are doing pretty good as a team.”
The Wolves had four players finish among the top six to capture the team title. Alivia Longhurst was third with a 94, followed by Landree Spackman (95, tie fourth) and Brielle Williams (97, tie sixth). Williams was Green Canyon’s eighth golfer, but came through big time for the team.
“Landree, Sammy and Alivia have competed in the state tournament every year, and then we have solid contributions by some of our other players like Kenna Falslev, Emma Hunsaker, Libby Jackson and Brooke Harris,” Baldwin said. “Then Brielle Williams plays really well. Our seniors are very special. ... These girls are mentally tough and sometimes thrive in conditions that are not ideal for everyone else. I was really proud of how they hung in there.”
Ridgeline proved why it is the team to beat with five girls in the top eight, but Green Canyon just had a little bit better day. The top Riverhawk placers included Eryn Hendricks (95, tie fourth), Izzy Brough (97, tie sixth), Lily Swink (99, tie eighth) and Brook Norton (99, tie eighth).
“I know I can do better,” Buist said. “As a team, I think we are doing well and are the team to beat.”
Kiera Crosbie led the Mustangs with a 99 to tie for eighth, while Jayla Spring led the Grizzlies also with a 99. Trinity Pugsley was the top Bear River golfer with a 100, while Allie Payne led the Bobcats with a 101.