A couple of missed opportunities and the inability to contain Stansbury’s vaunted rushing attack proved to be too much for Green Canyon to overcome.
The Stallions scored 14 points in each of the final two quarters en route to a come-from-behind 42-34 victory over the Wolves in a competitive non-region football game that featured four ties and two lead changes on Friday night at Stansbury Park.
“They rushed it down our throats in the second half, and then we had some good drives, but we didn’t finish them,” GC head coach Craig Anhder said.
Green Canyon marched deep into Stansbury territory twice in the second half and didn’t score any points. Additionally, the Wolves coughed the ball up at the Stansbury 1-yard line in the opening half.
Green Canyon’s defense forced three turnovers in the second half and converted those takeaways into a pair of touchdowns. However, Stansbury (2-1) cleaned things up offensively after halftime and earned its second straight win.
“Oh yeah, it was a really good (Stansbury) team, and on the road,” Anhder said. “You know, to me we’ve got to get the little details taken care of and just fine-tune what we do. And I feel like it’s the little details that make a difference.”
The Stallions took the lead for good at 35-28 on a 11-yard scoring run by quarterback Kru Huxford seven seconds into the fourth quarter. The Wolves (2-1) had an opportunity to go up 31-28 late in the third quarter, but missed a 24-yard field goal wide left.
Green Canyon advanced the pigskin inside the Stansbury 30 on its ensuing drive before turning the ball over on downs. The hosts quickly marched down the field and increased their advantage to 42-28 on a 2-yard TD run by Nate Bushnell.
The Wolves made things interesting in the waning minutes of the contest when McKade Hellstern found paydirt from one yard out. However, the Stallions were able to pick up a couple of first downs and run the clock out.
Running back Landon Peterson shined for the short-handed Wolves, who were missing three of their starters. Peterson racked up 165 yards on 27 carries and also hauled in a 37-yard TD pass from Jake Lundin on a third-and-long play in the first quarter. It was Peterson’s first touchdown as he powered his way into the end zone from two yards out in the second quarter.
“(Our offensive line) would create that initial hole there and Landon Peterson just wouldn’t go down,” Anhder said. “He would take on two or three guys and just keep fighting. Oh, he ran so hard tonight. It was neat to see him do that, and then our O-line did a great job of giving us some pocket for Jake to have some time to throw the ball. It was a good game for our O-line.”
Lundin rushed for 68 yards and completed 16 of 27 passes for 209 yards and three TDs, vs. two interceptions. The senior found Jacob Regen on a pair of scoring strikes — a 12-yarder in the second quarter and a 66-yarder in the third. Regen’s first foray into the end zone gave the Wolves a 21-14 lead they would take into the half.
It was another strong performance by Regen, who finished with seven receptions for 87 yards, and led Green Canyon defensively with nine tackles, including two for a loss. The senior also intercepted a Huxford pass and returned it inside the Stansbury 10-yard line.
Hellstern chipped in with seven tackles for the Wolves, while Peyton Wood and James Humphreys added six apiece. Wood recovered a fumble they led to Peterson’s aforementioned scoring run in the second quarter. Aidan Merrill also picked off a pass for the visitors.
Huxford connected with Cayden Clark on TD passes of 48 and 31 yards for Stansbury.
———
STALLIONS 42, WOLVES 34
Friday at Stansbury
G. Canyon71476—34
Stansbury771414—42
First Quarter
S — Cayden Clark 48 pass from Kru Huxford (Kolton Loertscher kick).
GC — Landon Peterson 37 pass from Jake Lundin (Porter Cragun kick).
Second Quarter
S — Brandon Funk 6 pass from Huxford (Loertscher kick).
GC — Peterson 2 run (Cragun kick).
GC — Jacob Regen 12 pass from Lundin (Cragun kick).
Third Quarter
S — Pae Tia 41 run (Loertscher kick).
S — Clark 31 pass from Huxford (Loertscher kick).
GC — Regen 66 pass from Lundin (Cragun kick).
Fourth Quarter
S — Huxford 11 run (Loertscher kick).
S — Nate Bushnell 2 run (Loertscher kick).
GC — McKade Hellstern 1 run (kick failed).