NORTH LOGAN — It came down to one play on a cold Friday night.
Trailing by a single point in overtime, host Green Canyon elected to go for two points after scoring a touchdown. Logan had called a timeout as the Wolves brought on their kicker to try and tie the game to force a second OT, so the Wolves decided to go for two.
It worked.
Quarterback Jacob Lundin followed some big linemen around the left side and was able to reach the ball across the goal line for two and the 36-35 win. The play brought to a close a thrilling Region 11 season for both teams, and a joyous celebration for Green Canyon on Senior Night.
“I didn’t know if we would go for two, but I knew we could do it,” said Lundin, who finished with 164 yards rushing on 26 attempts and three touchdowns on the ground. “I wanted to make sure the coaches knew we could. I’m glad we went for it.”
So was Green Canyon head coach Craig Anhder.
“When they (Grizzlies) called a timeout, I thought they are planning a block,” Anhder said. “I thought, ‘you know what, let’s surprise them.’ We got lucky. You take a chance and sometimes it works. We took a chance early in the game on fourth-and-short and didn’t score, and took another chance on fourth down in scoring position and didn’t get it. I figured third time was a charm.”
The win was the third in a row for the Wolves (7-2, 3-2 region) who will most likely get a first-round bye when the state playoff brackets are released next week.
“This is a huge win for us,” said Lundin, who also passed for 117 yards and a score. “This was just huge.”
It was another gut-wrenching loss for the Grizzlies (2-7, 1-4).
The night had an emotional start for the Wolves, who honored their seniors before the opening kickoff. Team manager Johnny Stott, who has a rare genetic mutation that has not made it possible to play competitive high school sports, was given a jersey and dressed for the game. The senior not only dressed, but started at quarterback for the first play the Wolves ran on offense.
He completed a 3-yard pass to Ty Spencer and then hobbled off the field to heavy applause and even some high fives from Logan defenders. He spent the rest of the game on the sidelines in uniform cheering for his teammates.
“That was amazing,” Lundin said. “It was a good experience. I’m glad we could do it. I loved it. He (Stott) was 1 for 1. Enough said.”
“Wasn’t that fun,” Anhder said of starting Stott at QB. “He is a kid you want to help succeed. He defies the odds and inspires our team. The loudest cheer tonight was when he was introduced as our starting quarterback. That may have beat the game-winning touchdown.”
An interception off a tipped pass by Carter Compton helped set up the first Green Canyon score. The Wolves needed four plays to go 38 yards, but the big play came on fourth down when Lundin weaved his way and broke a few tackles in scoring from 32 yards out.
Logan responded with a 46-yard TD run by Kade Thornley less than 90 seconds later. Thornley had a monster game for the Grizzlies with 177 yards on 32 carries and scored four TDs.
“Congrats to Logan,” Anhder said. “What a tough team. They played so hard and so good.”
The Grizzlies took the lead late in the opening quarter when quarterback Ethan Wilson hit Isaac Larsen on a quick pass. The speedy Larsen did the rest for a 70-yard score, and a 14-7 Logan lead.
Early in the second quarter, the Wolves knotted it up. Lundin rolled out and found Mckay Yorgason in the end zone for a 9-yard pass and catch. The game was tied at the break, 14-14.
Brennan Dean put the hosts back in front in the third quarter with a 6-yard run up the middle to paydirt. Dean finished with 92 yards on 21 carries.
Logan scored on a fourth-and-5 play when Thornley got the call and broke loose for an 11-yard TD scamper. The extra point was missed, leaving the Grizzlies trailing 21-20 midway through the fourth quarter.
Some crucial penalties on the Wolves forced them to punt, and Logan came charging back down the field on the back of Thornley. The Grizzly running back had his number called on eight of the nine plays of a 63-yard drive. He capped it off with a 2-yard TD with 2:47 to play. Wilson ran for two, and Logan had a 28-21 lead.
It was plenty of time for the Wolves, who went 70 yards in eight plays. Lundin completed four passes, then went to running. He scored from 7 yards out, and Ethan Delisle kicked the all-important extra point to tie the game with 1:22 to play.
Both teams would have one more chance in regulation, but they came up empty.
Logan began extra time by handing the ball to Thornley five straight times. He covered the 25 yards, including scoring from six yards out. Noe Moreno kicked the extra point.
Green Canyon took four plays to find the end zone. Dean carried the first time, then it was all Lundin, who scored from 7 yards out. And we know what happened after that.
Green Canyon now leads the series with Logan, 2-1.