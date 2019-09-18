NORTH LOGAN — With most of the cross country runners from Region 11 preparing for the Bob Firman Invitational in Boise, Idaho, this Saturday, the meet Wednesday at Green Canyon gave other runners a chance to compete.
Ridgeline, Mountain Crest and Sky View did not race any of their varsity athletes, but host Green Canyon and Bear River did. That turned it into a two-school race for the top spot.
The host Wolves were able to win the girls team title as three of the top four finishers were in green, while the boys had to settle for second just two points behind the Bears, 27-29.
“I figured since we don’t have a race this week, I might as well push this one and treat it like a normal race,” said Green Canyon’s Branson Sharp, who won the boys race.
Sharp went out strong from the start. The junior had a Ridgeline runner on his tail early, but lost him. A Bear River runner was next to bridge the gap and run on Sharp’s heels. The two stuck together through most of the 5K course.
Once they entered the track for one lap around to the finish, Sharp put it into another gear and pulled away to win by eight seconds. His time of 16 minutes, 36.39 seconds was a personal best on the course by a minute.
“That was perfect for me,” Sharp said. “I felt a little tired in the middle, but that Bear River kid was right on me, so I just kept going at it. It ended up working out really well for me. ... The Bear River kid (Daniel Curtis) had an awesome race. It helped a ton that he was there to push me. I don’t think I would have got the time I did.”
The first 12 runners to cross the finish line in the boys race were either Wolves or Bears. Bear River just had a few more ahead of Green Canyon.
“We are starting to have a lot better team after a rocky start,” said Sharp, who was handing water to runners coming in well after he had finished. “Jackson Montz (who finished fourth) is starting to do a lot better and helping us a ton. I think we will have a good team by the end of the season.”
On the girls side, it quickly became a race between a Bear and three Wolves. Those four stuck together through most of the course. Madison White made her move with a half mile to go, and the Bear ended up winning by 20 seconds.
“We wanted to run as a team, so we were able to do that,” said GC’s Lauren Hancey, who finished third in 20:09.90. “We are happy with our times. ... She (White) was just fast. Good for her.”
Hancey’s twin sister, Taylor, was three seconds ahead of her to claim second. Bella Jensen was the third Wolf to cross as she was fourth overall, while Mountain Crest’s Kelli Camire was fifth. The Hanceys both had PR’s on the course.
“Mentally, I thought this was going to be easy, but it was a lot harder than I thought it was going to be,” Taylor Hancey said. “It’s our home course, so we are familiar with it, but it was a lot harder.”
Taylor Hancey was in front for a while, but couldn’t answer the Bears move toward the end.
“I tried my best, but she (White) had a good kick,” Taylor Hancey said. “I respect her for that. ... This was a good practice for our future races.”
PREP VOLLEYBALL
It was a tough night at home for West Side in a district match against Bear Lake.
The Bears won in three, 25-17, 25-16, 25-13.
“It was a rough game for West Side tonight,” Pirate head coach Melinda Royer said. “... We have plenty to work on and will continue to work on improving as a team.”
West Side (4-5) was led by Kajsia Fuller and Jesse Mariscal with seven kills each. Most of those kills were set up by Summer Anger and Grace Turnbow. Pirate libero Madalyn Barzee had 17 digs.
PRESTON SOCCER
The Preston girls earned their fourth shutout in as many matches by blanking Burley 9-0 on the road. The Indians also thumped the Bobcats by the same scoreline at home earlier this season.
Addison Moser was unstoppable for Preston as she scored five goals. Quincy Hyde recorded a brace for the Indians, who also got goals from Millie Chatterton and Ashley Lowe-Anderson.
Abigail Lyon assisted on a trio of goals for Preston (6-2-1, 6-1-1). Hyde, Harli Hymas, Sydney Kelley, Andie Bell and goalkeeper Sydnee Marlow were also credited with assists.
The Indians took a 5-0 lead into halftime.
“I was really pleased with how we played back to front,” PHS head coach Brandon Lyon said. “We played well in possession, created some good chances from a variety of different spots. We were trying a couple of new things and the girls adjusted well. We got Quincy and Abigail back from their injuries today, so we are getting closer to where we want to be.”
Unfortunately for the Preston boys, they were unable to sweep the season series from Burley. The Bobcats scored twice in the first half and held on for a 2-1 road victory.
Holding midfielder Hunter Facer buried a shot from at least 25 yards out midway through the second half for the Indians (4-3-1, 4-3-1). Preston had several other scoring opportunities in the second half, but failed to capitalize.
“We didn’t come out ready to play in the first half,” PHS head coach Kira Matthews said. “... Hunter Facer started that second half and he basically brought all of the momentum, hard-working attitude to our team, and he earned his goal and he deserved it today.”
———
HJ sports writer Jason Turner contributed to this report