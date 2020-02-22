NORTH LOGAN — It wasn’t that long ago that Green Canyon and Bear River met for the final game of the regular season.
Just nine days to be exact. The Wolves prevailed at home in that contest, 60-50. That game was far closer than Saturday afternoon’s 4A Girls State Championships second round game.
Jordyn Thompson’s 20 points and Kennedy Eskelson’s 15 points propelled the Wolves to a 65-40 win. However, the focal point of the game was a unit, not a single player.
“Defense. Defense, we’ve been working on that all week,” Green Canyon head coach Alexis Bird said.
Bear River (9-14) found it difficult to score in the paint for the majority of the game — and when its threes weren’t falling as well — points were hard to come by. The Bears attempted a lot of shots (58), but Green Canyon (17-5) often closed down the easy options and Bear River was left without many makes, just 15 in total.
“We just felt like we had been playing soft defense lately, not awful defense, but we just knew that we could crank it up a notch,” Bird said. “We worked on the intensity on defense, but we also worked on our communication. It’s not that they have ever played crappy defense, I’ve never thought that. But there’s just little lapses in communication sometimes that kind of get another team rolling.”
An offense rhythm is something Bear River never saw in this game until the fourth quarter when a win was already out of reach. Forward Olivia Taylor had 24 points against the Wolves last time out, but it took her some time to get going on Saturday and finished the game with 11 points. Mckenzie Bywater was the Bears’ leading scorer with 12 points despite going 0 of 6 from three. As a team, Bear River was 2 of 12 from deep.
Scoring came a little easier for Green Canyon, with Eskelson taking it upon herself to get things going in the first quarter. Eskelson made drives to the basket often and drew quite a few fouls on Bear River, who ended the contest with two players having fouled out.
Thompson, however, was a little bit more clinical in how she scored her points, and it resulted in seven straight made baskets including five threes.
“Jordyn had a great game shooting wise, and I loved that, she came ready to go,” Bird said. “She had like that fire in her eyes when she shot it, she just knew it was going in.”
Both Kinley Falslev and Shante’ Falslev scored 11 points a piece for the Wolves and did so in different ways. Shante’ was a presence inside and forced Bear River to send her to the free throw line four times, making seven of them. Kinley fired up seven 3-pointers in the game, making three of them and a couple from NBA range.
Towards the end of the game, Bear River started to make a push. Although a win was out of reach, the Bears nearly matched Green Canyon for points in the fourth, 13-12.
Facing some foul trouble of their own, the Wolves found a way to navigate the rocky waters and came away without having a player foul out. In the fourth, Eskelson rounded back into form after a slight dip in the third period at the perfect time as Thompson started to cool off. That combined with both Falslevs getting on the board took Green Canyon over the finish line with a comfortable 25-point win.
“They didn’t get frustrated, they found open players and I was just very pleased with how they played team-ball tonight — offensively and defensively,” Bird said. “It’s very encouraging going into the third round, the quarterfinals.”
Green Canyon will take on the winner of Juan Diego and 13 Uintah — who play Saturday night — Thursday at Weber State.