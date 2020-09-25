They were tested at times, but it was the kind of regular season the Wolves were hoping for.
Green Canyon’s girls tennis team capped off a 10-0 record in Region 11 duals with a 5-0 victory over Mountain Crest on Thursday in Hyrum. Indeed, the Wolves have a lot of confidence and momentum heading into next week’s region tournament.
“Our girls have worked so hard,” GC head coach Holly Haslem said. “As a school, we’ve been lucky to have had a great coaching staff all four years to help build this team. All of the other schools have been amazingly competitive. We love our region. Camille and I are incredibly proud of the athleticism, work ethic and mental toughness that our girls have exhibited through this season. Now the big season begins with region and state.”
To their credit, the Mustangs tested the Wolves in most of the matches, especially at third singles and second doubles. Green Canyon’s Ava Checketts outlasted Sidney Nielson at No. 3 singles, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5, to keep her undefeated record against region opponents intact.
At the No. 2 doubles spot, Maren McKenna and Kate Anderson edged Raegan Taylor and Abbie Murray, 7-5, 7-6. The Wolves also got straight-set wins from singles players Alli Phillips (No. 1) and Halle Kendrick (No. 2), and the No. 1 doubles tandem of Olivia Phillips/Alice Wilkinson.
Like Green Canyon, Ridgeline reigned supreme in both of its duals this week. The Riverhawks dispatched of Logan 4-1 Thursday on the road and will enter the region tourney having only lost to the Wolves among the local teams.
“I am so proud of my team,” RHS head coach Ryan Cheney said. “Their hard work during the entire season has really prepared them to compete well at region. They are tough players and will also be playing good opponents. I have full confidence in my players and am excited to see them play (next week).”
Prevailing for the Riverhawks in straight sets were singles players Madi Brenchley (No. 1) and Myriam Anderson (No. 3), and both doubles teams — Emma Hansen/Ellie Carlston (No. 1) and Lauren Ellis/Kaitlyn Horsburgh (No. 2).
Kennedy Jenkins has been on fire at the second singles position for Logan over the past few weeks, and she was triumphant in set straights against Ridgeline.
Thursday’s other region dual was another nailbiter between Sky View and Bear River. The Bears prevailed 3-2 once again, this time at home.
Rachel Chipman capped off a 2-0 week at No. 2 singles for another straight-set victory for the Bobcats. Sky View’s Sam Johnson and McKenna Morrison came from a set down to emerge victorious at second doubles.