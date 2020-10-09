Looking to build some momentum before the state playoffs and secure at least third place in Region 11, the Wolves and Grizzlies tangled Thursday night at Crimson Field.
Both football squads are not exactly where they want to be and were looking to end the regular season on a positive note. Neither team plays next week.
“We are getting better as the season goes on,” Green Canyon quarterback Jacob Lundin said. “We are going up.”
The Wolves scored 17 unanswered points in the first half after falling behind and went on to beat Logan, 30-17. It was Senior Night for the Grizzlies (3-6 overall, 2-3 region) who have now lost three in a row.
“We have been talking a lot about starting better and having a better first half,” GC head coach Craig Anhder said. “Our first goal was to score first. We didn’t get that, but we able to get our offense going and our defense got rolling and have a nice halftime lead. ... We did enough to be successful.”
The Wolves (5-4, 3-2) made it two wins in a row against Logan and have won three of the four meetings between the schools. Both await the final RPI to see where and who they play in the state playoffs that begin in two weeks.
“We need to heal some guys up,” Anhder said. “We need a little break for our guys to get healthy and get ready to go.”
Green Canyon used a very balanced attack Thursday night, passing for 194 yards — all by Lundin on 17 of 28 attempts — and rushing for 188 yards on 43 carries. Landon Peterson led the Wolves running attack with 100 yards on 24 attempts, while Lundin had 93 yards on 18 carries. Caden Stuart led the Wolves in receptions with eight for 93 yards.
“We came out planning to throw it on them, but ended up running,” Lundin said. “Running it on them opened up the passing game. ... He (Peterson) is little but he’s a tough guy.”
“He (Peterson) picked up a lot of yards after contact,” Anhder said. “That was impressive. He is physical and strong.”
Defensively, Green Canyon came up with four turnovers. The Wolves pounced on three fumbles and got a late interception from Carter Compton. The visitors also had some timely sacks as Jaxon Curtis had three of them, causing a fumble on one.
“Our defense was pretty strong,” Anhder said. “They were awesome tonight. They’ve had some challenges, but really stepped up tonight. The turnovers were huge.”
The Grizzlies did move the ball, but just couldn’t reach paydirt very often. Kody Kirk passed for 262 yards on 25 of 38 attempts. Gage Jenson caught eight balls for 84 yards to lead the Logan receivers. Matthew Mason rushed for 71 yards on 11 carries.
Logan certainly got the start it wanted. The Grizzlies took the opening kickoff and drove 80 yards in eight plays. Mason snagged a swing pass from Kirk, bounced outside and broke a tackle on his way to a 32-yard touchdown.
Green Canyon, on the other hand, did not get the start it wanted, going three-and-out. But bad snap by Logan turned into a fumble recovery by the Wolves’ Tanner Tye at the Grizzly 19. The hosts ended up dodging that bullet, as Green Canyon turned the ball over on downs at the 11.
However, two plays later the pigskin was bouncing free after a good gain on a pass play. Lundin scooped it up and the Wolves had the ball at the Logan 26. Green Canyon did not miss out on this golden opportunity. Peterson rumbled in from seven yards out to tie the game up at 7-7.
Logan got a 30-yard field goal from Noe Moreno to take a 10-0 lead.
On the ensuing kickoff, Curtis broke tackle after tackle for a 43-yard return. Three plays later Lundin followed the example of Curtis and broke some tackles on his way to a 32-yard TD run as the Wolves took their first lead, 14-10, on the final play of the opening quarter.
Green Canyon then recovered an onside kick as Stuart came up with the ball. Stuart was rewarded six plays later when Lundin found him wide open for a 13-yard scoring strike and a 21-10 lead.
“We wanted to score first, but we didn’t,” Lundin said. “We wanted to move the ball in the first half.”
Porter Cragun booted a 28-yard field goal for the Wolves in the closing minutes of the first half. Green Canyon took a 24-10 lead into the break.
Logan began the second half the same as the first, only this time getting a stop on defense and then driving to paydirt. The Grizzlies marched 75 yards in eight plays as Mason scored from 12 yards out to pull the hosts within 24-17 midway through the third quarter.
Then it became a battle of field position as they traded punts until Cragun kicked a 20-yard field goal with 3:20 to play. A sack and fumble recovery by Curtis set up the final points of the game — a 31-yard Cragun field goal.
“He (Cragun) came on kind of late, a soccer player,” Anhder said. “He can kick the ball. He has ice in his veins. He has won some games for us. Tonight he was solid.”
———
WOLVES 30, GRIZZLIES 17
Thursday at Logan
Green Canyon 14 10 0 6 — 30
Logan 10 0 7 0 — 17
First Quarter
L — Matthew Mason 32 pass from Kody Kirk (Noe Moreno kick), 8:38
GC — Landon Peterson 7 run (Porter Cragun kick), 3:55
L — FG 30 Moreno, 1:11
GC — Jacob Lundin 32 run (Cragun kick), :00
Second Quarter
GC — Caden Stuart 13 pass from Lundin (Cragun kick), 10:16
GC — FG 28 Cragun, 1:45
Third Quarter
L — Mason 12 run (Moreno kick), 6:31
Fourth Quarter
GC — FG 20 Cragun, 3:20
GC — FG 31 Cragun, 2:11