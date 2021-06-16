The Green Canyon administration is hopeful a familiar face can help the boys basketball program take another step in the right direction.
Longtime Logan head coach Logan Brown is now in charge of the Wolves' program. Brown took over for Dan McClure, who stepped down as Green Canyon's head coach shortly after the 2020-21 campaign concluded.
“I think it was a really good time to change the scenery for our family and for me as a coach," Brown said when asked why he felt Green Canyon was a good fit. “I’ve really embraced the challenge to develop an existing program with a school that has excellent leadership and culture."
Brown was Logan's head coach for 11 seasons and helped propel the Grizzlies to a top three finish in the region standings on seven occasions, including region championships in 2012 and 2015. Logan finished with a winning record seven times and went .500 once with the Utah State University graduate at the helm.
The Grizzlies bounced back from a challenging 2019-20 season by placing third in Region 11 this past winter. A very similar Logan team personnel wise went 8-16 a year ago, but 14-7 during the 2020-21 campaign and only lost to opponents that finished with records well above .500.
“I thought our kids at Logan did an outstanding job this year of giving everything that they had and represented our school the right way," Brown said. "As a family, our family feels very grateful for everything we’ve been able to experience at Logan. I feel like the community’s always supported us, the students have been great, and I’ve been able to work for some good athletic directors. Clair Anderson gave us the opportunity when he hired us, and Jesse (Parker) and Mike (Hansen) were always supportive."
Prior to his first head coaching job, Brown spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Rigby (Idaho) High School and five seasons under Terrell Baldwin at Sky View.
The native of Shoshone, Idaho, is looking forward to helping the Wolves contend for region titles, something they were able to accomplish during the 2018-19 season. Green Canyon went 12-11 this past season and posted a record of 53-39 with McClure, the program's first-ever coach, steering the ship.
“I’m really confident in our kids because they’ve really embraced the change that our coaching staff has brought in, and I’ve absolutely loved getting to know the kids and challenging ourselves as coaches to bring in our culture and expectations," Brown said. "The kids have been excellent."
Brown, who is married to former USU women's basketball player Jenny Gross, will be assisted at Green Canyon by Barry Ward, Joe Izatt, Kyle Hoffman and Jaxton Andersen — all of whom worked with Brown at Logan. Riley Knowles and Dalen Van Wagoner will coach the freshman. Brown made it a point to thank his assistant coaches and "my family for being so involved with our teams."
“I’m grateful for all of the opportunities that we had at Logan High," said Brown, who will teach business and physical education classes at Green Canyon. "I have a lot of peace in my heart for everything that we were able to experience there. But we’re looking forward to the future, and we believe the future is bright.
NEW LOGAN COACH
Logan's administration turned to a veteran coach to replace Brown. Mitchell Argyle, who has 13 years of experience as a head coach, has been hired by the Grizzlies.
Argyle spent the past four seasons as the head coach of American Preparatory Academy, a charter school located in West Valley City. The Eagles compete in the 2A classification and went 12-11 this past winter. He also served as APA's athletic director and as an assistant principal.
The Weber State University graduate found out about the opening at Logan in an email and deleted it. However, he received another email later on, reconsidered and the rest is history.
“I looked over it and I thought, ‘Man, Logan, we basically grew up in that area. That’s where we went for everything as a family,’" Argyle said. "And I thought that would be fun to do, but we were really happy with where we were at, so I actually deleted it the first time it came through. But then it got to me in a different direction and I thought, ‘Man, I’ve got to apply for this job.’ ... That was the initial part and then it was just the tradition of Logan High and an opportunity to work with a group of young men that are there. It just felt like the right thing for us right now."
APA was actually Argyle's second coaching gig at a charter school as he spent three seasons at 2A Merit Academy in Springville. Prior to that, Argyle was a head girls basketball coach at a pair of Wyoming high schools, Kemmerer and Rock Springs.
Argyle originally aspired to become a physical therapist, but shifted his focus to coaching while attending Weber State. The former Rich High athlete was a student manager for Weber State head coach Randy Rahe when the Wildcats went to the NCAA Tournament during the 2006-07 campaign. Argyle graduated with a bachelor's degree in physical education and a dual minor in business marketing and coaching.
What should Logan High fans expect from a Argyle-coached team?
"I think one of the biggest compliments you can get as a coach and I appreciate it when other coaches mention it is how hard my kids play, so that’s going to be one of the biggest things," he said. "... We like to play defense and try to get up into people. And on offense we want to spread it out, be unselfish and see the ball move, and just find the right guy on the floor."
Argyle, who is married to a fellow Rich High graduate, is also Logan's new athletic director — a position that opened up when Jesse Parker was hired at Mountain Crest as a driver's education and physical education teacher. Parker, who was Logan's AD for two academic years, will also assist Mountain Crest AD Kevin Andersen.
The Argyles have five children ranging between the ages of 2 and 15, and are looking for a house in Cache Valley as Mitchell is currently commuting back and forth from the Salt Lake area.
“As a family, we’re just excited to get up to Logan, and we’ve already gotten to know a lot of the kids," he said. "My son’s a sophomore, so that little group has been playing together a little bit, and it’s been fun to be welcomed by those kids and the families that are there. And we’re excited to stop traveling back and forth, and get fully immersed in it and get working toward some goals."