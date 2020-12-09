Some clutch free throw shooting helped make the drive back from Brigham City much more enjoyable for the Green Canyon boys basketball team.
Green Canyon drained 7 of 9 freebies in the final minute of the game and held off 5A Box Elder 70-65 on Wednesday night.
The Wolves (2-0) led by as many as 12 points on two occasions in the second half, but the Bees (0-2) battled back and got as close as two points, 67-65, with 46 second left in the contest courtesy of a Mathew Low 3-pointer. Two big free throws by Jacob Regen gave Green Canyon a two-possession lead and Box Elder got no closer.
“I thought that was a really good Box Elder team,” GC head coach Dan McClure said in a radio interview with 100.9 FM. “That was better than what we saw on film. Maybe some of what was because we saw their Olympus film and maybe Olympus is just that good. But man, they had some kids that on our scouting report hadn’t hit shots, and they hit shots (tonight).”
Green Canyon buried 10 3-pointers in the game, including five by Cade DeBoard, who finished with a team-high 17 points. The junior scored 11 points in the first half.
Jace Blotter and Brady Smith came up big in the second half for the visitors. Blotter scored 10 of his 16 points after halftime, while Smith netted 10 of his 16 points in the final two quarters. Smith was able to drive to the hoop for a handful of crucial baskets in the second half.
Mac Echols scored all seven of his points in the second quarter for the Wolves, who got nine points from Jared Anderson and racked up at least 17 points in each of the first three quarters.
“The thing about tonight was this was good for us because I think we had to grind it out maybe honestly a little bit more than what I thought, which is good for us,” McClure said. “In the long run, it should be a good thing for us. I thought we played so clean and so well (last) Friday (against Roy) that I was really happy about. I don’t know if we got significantly better, but this was a good experience for us because it was a very different kind of game.”
Reggie Greer garnered the praise of McClure and poured in a game-high 22 points for the Bees.
PIRATES 66, GRIZZLIES 63 (OT)
West Side rallied for a thrilling road victory over Grace in a battle of defending state runner-ups — the Pirates in the 2A classification and the Grizzlies at the 1A level.
Bryler Shurtliff scored 20 points for the Pirates, followed by Blaize Brown with 17 and Easton Henderson with 12. Shurtliff netted all but five of his points after halftime for West Side (2-0), while Brown scored all of his points from the third quarter on, including seven in overtime.
Shurtliff poured in 27 points in West Side’s season opener against Ririe.
“We never had a lead until overtime,” WS head coach Tyler Brown said. “Good game to watch. Too bad not very many people could see it.”