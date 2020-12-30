The weekend before Christmas was a challenging one for Green Canyon's boys basketball team as the Wolves took their lumps against three very good teams from southern Utah.
However, those games also gave the Wolves some valuable experience and it paid dividends in a big way this week.
Brady Smith buried a turnaround jumper with 4.5 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to propel Green Canyon to a thrilling 54-52 victory over Lake City (Idaho) in the championship game of the Idaho Falls Classic on Wednesday afternoon.
The Wolves emerged victorious in three games in as many days at the tourney, including a hard-fought 67-66 triumph over Post Falls (Idaho) on Tuesday. Cade DeBoard knocked down the game-winning free throw against Post Falls, which is the Gem State's top-ranked 5A team in the most recent Coaches Poll. Lake City (5-4) is ranked fourth in that same poll.
"I am so happy for our guys," GC head coach Dan McClure said. "We competed with and battled two of Idaho's top 5A teams the last two nights. Both games we trailed late and had to show a bunch of toughness and grit. I love how we responded in tough situations. We had multiple guys step up and make big-time plays late."
The Wolves (6-4) outscored the Timberwolves 19-11 in the fourth quarter to steal the win and claim the tournament title. DeBoard scored 15 of his team-high 19 points after halftime for Green Canyon, which got 14 points from Jared Anderson and seven apiece from Jacob Regen, Jake Lundin and Smith. Andersen netted 11 of his points in the opening half.
It was also a good day for Sky View, which jumped out to a huge lead over visiting Weber (2-5) and never looked back en route to a 75-59 victory. The Bobcats (6-1) won the opening half against the 6A Warriors by a whopping 43-15 margin, including 29-10 in the second quarter.
It was another balanced offensive attack for Sky View, which extended its winning streak to five. The Bobcats were able to substitute freely in the second half and 11 of their players scored. Evan Hall led the way with 16 points, followed by Titan Saxton with 15, Jackson Schumann with 11 and Kason Carlsen with nine. Schumann finished with nine of his points in the second quarter and Hall 10 of his points in the opening half as the Bobcats continue to dominate down low.
"Very fast-paced first half," SV head coach Kirk Hillyard said. "The kids did not make mistakes. ... A lot of kids played hard and did some really good things tonight. Titan shot it well tonight. Happy for the bigs. They did a great job (in) Evan, Jackson, Kason. ... We have a tough game (next) Tuesday vs. a tough-minded Bonneville team."
Meanwhile, Preston suffered its first three-game losing streak in eight years after falling to Idaho's top-ranked 4A team, Middleton, 61-52 on the road Wednesday afternoon Preston edged Middleton by one point in the semifinals of the 4A State Championships last season en route to its fourth state title in a five-year span.
Gabe Hammons poured in 19 of his game-high 23 points in the first half for Preston, which took a 32-30 advantage into the locker room. Cole Harris chipped in with 11 points for the Indians, and Treyger Shumway added eight.
It was a short turnaround for Preston and Middleton, who both played on Tuesday night. The Indians (5-3) got into foul trouble and ultimately fell to Vallivue in overtime, 66-63. Hammons netted 17 of his 20 points in the opening half for Preston, which got 10 points from Taite Priestley.
Ridgeline and West Side were also in action Wednesday. The Riverhawks (3-6) tested 4A power Juan Diego, which pulled away a bit in the fourth quarter on Day 2 of its own tournament, the Eagle Holiday Shootout. The Soaring Eagle (6-1), who only led by one quarter after the third quarter, prevailed 58-51.
Spencer Adams, Chase Hall and Kaden Cox finished with 11 points each for the Riverhawks, while Josh Jackman added eight.
"We continue to improve and play better," RHS head coach Kyle Day said. "They guys really did a good job with the game plan and pushing one of the best teams in 4A. We just came up a few plays short."
West Side (4-2) gave 3A power Marsh Valley (7-2) a minor scare in a 62-52 setback at home. The Eagles, winners of four straight, are currently Idaho's second-ranked 3A squad and nearly upset Sky View a couple of weeks ago.
Blaize Brown and Bryler Shurtliff drained a trio of 3-pointers apiece and scored 19 and 16 points, respectively, for the Pirates. Easton Henderson went 6 for 6 from the free throw line and contributed with eight points for West Side.
"Marsh Valley is a very good team," WS head coach Tyler Brown said. "They can penetrate and shoot. We tried to keep it close, but they made big shots when they needed to."
Mountain Crest was slated to host Hunter on Wednesday afternoon and that contest was canceled. Additionally, Logan's road game against Ben Lomond was rescheduled for Thursday afternoon at 1.