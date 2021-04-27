SMITHFIELD -- It came down to one stroke.
A putt here, a drive there, a chip shot from off the green or perhaps a swing out of the sand. Everything counted Tuesday at Birch Creek Golf Course in deciding the team winner.
For the second time in just over a week, Green Canyon won on its home course. And once again the Wolves edged defending region and state champion Ridgeline. Only this time it was by the slimmest of margins -- one stroke.
The top four girls for Green Canyon checked in at 370. The top four Riverhawks were at 371.
“Our girls played well,” Wolves head coach Terrell Baldwin said. “I was very proud of them. After last week’s round at Birch, they challenged themselves to get better.”
In their last outing at Birch Creek, the Wolves finished with a then school record 372 and beat Ridgeline by four strokes. On Tuesday they did better that mark for a new school record and needed it in order to edge the Riverhawks.
“My senior players had a great day today,” Baldwin said. “Sammy Spackman played really well and was in total control of her game the entire day. Then we had two great rounds from seniors Landree Spackman and Alivia Longhurst. They have a tremendous drive to perform well. Brook Harris was our fourth score and has been working really hard to improve her game.”
Both Green Canyon and Ridgeline had four girls pick up individual points, which are awarded to the top 12 finishers.
The Region 11 girls got together a day later than originally planned thanks to Mother Nature. The sun was out most of the time, but there was a cool breeze throughout the round.
Rounding out the field Tuesday was Mountain Crest (404), Bear River (420), Logan (426) and Sky View (434). It was certainly a two-team race for the full team points.
The Riverhawks were led by Alyssa Buist, who carded an 82 to win medalist honors by two strokes. Joining her in garnering team points were Lily Swink (95, tied for fifth), Brooke Norton (96, seventh) and Sammy Petersen (98, tied for ninth).
“Ridgeline had a great day as well,” Baldwin said. “Alyssa Buist is very good and played well.”
Sammy Spackman led the Wolves with a solid round of 84 to finish second in the individual standings. Joining her in finishing among the top 12 were Landree Spackman (92, third), Longhurst (94, fourth) and Harris (100, 11th).
The Mustangs had two players earn individual points as Lexi Bair tied for fifth with a 95, and Kiera Crosbie tied for ninth at 98. Mountain Crest has a firm grip on third place in the team standings.
Logan had two girls pick up points as Jayla Spring carded a 97 to finish eighth. Avery Anderson came in 12th with a 101.
Sky View was led by Camri Sparrow and Allie Payne with rounds of 103 and 104, respectively. Bear River was led by Kelby Jensen and Lexie Bingham with scores of 102.
The Wolves and Riverhawks go into the final regular season tournament on Thursday in a very tight race for the region title. After Thursday’s outing at the Logan River Golf Course, the girls will play a region championship round next week in North Ogden which is worth double points.
“I love my girls attitude at this point in the season,” Baldwin said.