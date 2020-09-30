It’s a good thing Ridgeline wrapped up the Region 11 boys title on Monday.
Tuesday was a bit of a struggle for the Riverhawks on the second and final day of the region championship. One big reason was the course. On the second day the action moved to Hubbard Memorial Golf Course at Hill Air Force Base, and the scores went up.
On Monday at Glen Eagle Golf Course in Syracuse, there were 17 scores in the 70s on the par-72 course. Tuesday was a different story as only eight players carded a score in the 70s at the par-72 Hubbard Memorial.
“The kids responded well on a very challenging golf course,” Green Canyon head coach Terrell Baldwin said. “We kept with our game plan throughout the day and stayed strong to the end. All of the kids played well.”
The Wolves did navigate the course the best and were the top team Tuesday by a stroke. Green Canyon finished with a 321 to edge Bear River, who was at 322. The win pulled the Wolves into a tie with the Bears for second on the season. Green Canyon also finished second on Monday, ahead of Bear River.
“We know Ridgeline ended up as the region champs after a great year and congrats to them,” Baldwin said. “However, I like how my kids are playing. I love their attitude.”
Rounding out the field from Tuesday was Sky View (327), Ridgeline (329), Logan (329) and Mountain Crest (343).
The medalist Tuesday was Logan’s Porter Seamons with a 2-over-par 74. Two shots behind him were Sky View’s Hayden Howell and Bear River’s Jarett Giles with 76s. Howell ended up with the best two-day total with 146, one stroke better than Giles (147). However, Giles was the region individual champion by a large margin as he accumulated 80.5 points, 31 points better than second-place Jace Blotter of Green Canyon (49.5).
The top five teams advance to state next week at Meadowbrook Golf Course in Taylorsville. Mountain Crest is the lone team from Region 11 staying home. Mustang Ben Smith will get to go as an individual competitor.
Green Canyon had three golfers finish in the top 10 Tuesday. Jace Blotter and Abe Olson tied for fourth individually with matching scores of 78. Oliver Adams tied for 10th with a 82.
“We had another solid performance from Abe Olson and Jace Blotter,” Baldwin said. “We had Oliver Adams and Cole Porter elevate their game so we could use their scores today after not using their scores yesterday. We are going into the state tournament with some confidence knowing we won the region tournament.”
The Riverhawks were led by Beckham Johansen and Zach Skinner, who tied for sixth with 79s. For the season, Skinner tied for fourth with Howell, while Johansen was fifth.
Howell has come on strong at the end of the season. The sophomore was not even in the top 10 in points, but after winning twice and tying for second over the last three rounds jumped all the way into a tie for third. He was joined by teammate Braden Alder (82, tied for 10th) in the top 10 Tuesday.
Seamons also had a teammate tie for 10th with an 82 in Jack Leishman.
Smith was ninth for the Mustangs with an 81.