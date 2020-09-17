HYRUM — It was exactly the kind of performance the Wolves were hoping for heading into the second half of Region 11 play.
Green Canyon’s girls soccer team was rock solid on both sides of the pitch and it resulted in a 2-0 victory over Mountain Crest on Thursday night at Lynn R. Miller Field. In the process, the Wolves (9-1, 5-0) increased their winning streak to seven, and they have posted six shutouts during that stretch.
“It was a good, solid performance,” GC head coach Sven Rasmussen said. “I mean, we put the ball in the back of the net, and their keeper was fantastic. ... I’m extremely happy both in the attack and defending. Again, we’re not a finished product by any means, but we are well on our way to where we want to be. ... But I’m super happy. This is the first time in my high school coaching career I have won at Mountain Crest.”
Green Canyon navigated the first half of region play by only conceding one goal in five matches — an impressive accomplishment against this level of competition. Logan (fourth), Sky View (fifth), Mountain Crest (eighth) and Ridgeline (ninth) are all currently ranked in the top nine in the 4A RPI.
“Oh, it’s incredible,” GC defender Claire Campbell said. “Sven is such a good coach and our whole backline has worked so hard, and Brooke (Watkins) is such a good goalie. And we do well with each other and we communicate, and that’s the biggest thing is that we’re positive with each other, even when things get hard.”
The Wolves certainly had to earn their seventh clean sheet of the season. Per usual, Green Canyon’s back three of seniors McKenna Crane, Tyler Hoth and Campbell were outstanding, but the Mustangs were still able to piece together a couple of prime chances in the 18-yard box.
As a result, Green Canyon all-state goalkeeper Brooke Watkins was called upon to make two massive reaction saves, including a diving effort to her right on a laser by Baylie Baldwin, who received a superb diagonal ball from Keiera Nielson. Watkins also denied Andie Andrus from close range in the second half on a scoring opportunity facilitated by Amelia Zilles.
“The last couple of games for me have been two of Brooke’s better games and, again, I know Brooke is capable of even more,” Rasmussen said. “But yeah, today you see why she’s one of the best keepers in the state of Utah.”
It was an encouraging second half for the Mustangs, who were pretty crisp in the attack in the opening half, but were only really able to test Watkins once.
“I knew we would be able to (test them),” MC head coach Amber Hyatt said. “We’ve been able to be dangerous all year, so it was great to be able to see those chances come about ... and be able to get some good shots off. And so that was obviously encouraging, it’s just discouraging we weren’t able to finish one.”
Likewise, the Mustangs (6-5, 3-2) received some huge saves from their keeper, freshman Jade Harris, who robbed Kaizley Holbrook, Emma DeBerard and Ryley Thompson of goals — Holbrook and DeBerard during a 30-second sequence of the second half. Harris showcased impressive reflexes on all three of those shots, which were struck with some venom.
“She has done a great job of us ever since she’s been in goal,” Hyatt said of Harris. “I mean, unfortunately, (GC) got the one over top, but I thought she had some other great saves, key saves for us, and overall she did a great job for us.”
Green Canyon, 4A’s top-ranked team in the RPI, scored its first goal in the 12th minute on a lovely top shelf strike from distance by DeBerard. The Wolves pieced together some nice combination play leading up to that goal, with the final pass to DeBerard being delivered by Hannah Sadler.
The visitors got an insurance goal with about two minutes remaining in the game on a great strike by Elizabeth Seeley inside the 18. Harris got a piece of the shot, but was unable to parry it wide because it had so much pace. The goal was assisted by DeBerard.
OTHER REGION MATCHES
Ridgeline put together a breakthrough performance in its impressive 4-0 triumph over Sky View on the road, while Logan held off Bear River, 2-1, in Garland.
The Riverhawks (6-6, 3-2) found the back of the net three times in the second half — two before the 50th minute — to take control against the Bobcats (8-3, 2-3). Ridgeline had four different goal scorers in Alex Baer, Halle Van Yperen, Addie Zollinger and Caitlyn Parry. Marley Guevara, Tenzi Knowles, Oakley Rasmussen and Zollinger were all credited with assists.
Alivia Brenchley went the distance in goal for Ridgeline, which secured its sixth shutout of the season.
“I’m happy for our team that we were finally able to finish tonight,” said RHS head coach Mark Tureson, who singled out the play of defenders Haley Anderson and Carly Eubanks, in addition to the aforementioned athletes. “It was a complete team effort today. Our defense was well organized and our midfield really did a good job directing the attack. We had to be at our best. Sky View is a very dangerous team.”
“It’s another learning opportunity for us,” SV head coach Jillian Carver said. “I have faith in our team that we can bounce back and be ready for the second half of region (play).”
Meanwhile, Amber Kartchner scored off a pair of corner kicks — one in each half — for the Grizzlies (7-5, 2-3). One of them was assisted by Alec Kennington.
The Bears (1-8, 0-5) pulled a goal back in the second half. Milly Garren went the distance in goal for the Grizzlies.
“Today was a rough game for us and Bear River battled us hard the whole game,” LHS head coach Natalie Norris said. “I’m super proud of my girls for gutting it out to get the win, and I’m so pumped that Amber got both goals today. That was awesome to see.”
PRESTON MATCHES
The Preston girls traveled to Bannock County and earned a big 2-1 win against Century, while the Preston boys fell at home to the Diamondbacks, 4-1.
Addison Moser recorded a brace for the Lady Indians (6-4, 2-0), who went up 2-0 early in the second half. Moser’s first goal was assisted by Sydney Kelley and the second by Kylie Larsen. The D-backs (1-4-1, 0-1-0) pared their deficit in half midway through the half.
“We played a really solid game,” PHS head coach Brandon Lyon said. “We were great in possession and in creating chances, and the girls really defended well throughout. I’m really happy with the way the girls have battled through this week getting two big district wins.”
The Preston boys (5-4-1, 1-1-0) netted the first goal against perennial 4A power Century (6-1-1, 1-0-0), but the visitors bounced back.