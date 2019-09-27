Back-to-back Region 11 loses put a damper on Green Canyon’s scintillating 4-0 start to the 2019 high school football season.
The Wolves took two weeks worth of frustration out on Bear River as they dominated both sides of the ball en route to a 35-0 drubbing of the Bears on Friday night in North Logan. Green Canyon celebrated Homecoming with its second shutout of the season.
In the process, the Wolves handed the Bears their first region setback of the season.
“It just felt like we were making a lot of mistakes the last couple of weeks and just kicking ourselves in the foot,” GC head coach Craig Anhder said. “I mean, we were just causing our own problems, and we weren’t perfect tonight, but boy we came out and played a lot better and controlled the things we could control a lot better than what we’ve done the last few weeks, and it led to some success.”
Green Canyon standout dual-style quarterback Jacob Lundin threw touchdown passes to four different targets in the opening half as the hosts took a commanding 28-0 lead into the locker room.
“You know, Jake had a really good game, a balanced game,” said Anhder of Lundin who threw for 262 yards and ran from another 56. “We changed a few things up from what we’ve done the past couple of weeks, and that’s really helped him to develop his game a little bit and get him on his targets in the passing game. ... I was very pleased with him.”
The Wolves (5-2, 1-2 region) were just as dominant defensively as they limited the Bears (3-4, 2-1) to a paltry 27 yards of total offense in the opening half and 49 in the game. Green Canyon sacked Bear River quarterback Josh Payne four times — two by Jacob Regen, and one apiece by Travis Whiting and Carter White — and pressured him on countless other occasions.
The Bears were fortunate their halftime deficit wasn’t even more pronounced. Bear River blocked a Ethan Delisle field goal attempt and was able to force Green Canyon into a four-and-out possession after a shanked punt in its own territory.
It didn’t matter, though, because Lundin and the Green Canyon offense was unstoppable in the first half. The Wolves only needed three plays and 1:27 of game time to dent the scoreboard when Lundin found a wide open Jaxon Curtis for a 78-yard catch and run to the house.
Green Canyon doubled its lead in the final play of the first quarter when McKay Yorgason snared a 30-yard TD pass from Lundin. The Wolves struck again midway through the second quarter when Lundin lofted a pretty 22-yard scoring pass to Tanner Watson over the outstretched hands of a pair of Bear River defenders.
It was very apparent this would be Green Canyon’s night when a Lundin pass sailed through the hands of Bear River defensive back Dillon Marble and into the hands of Regen for a 16-yard TD reception on the final play of the second quarter.
The Bears finally crossed midfield for the first time early in the second half, but their drive stalled out at the Green Canyon 47-yard line.
Later in the third quarter, Green Canyon’s Gus Herzog intercepted a Payne pass around midfield. The Wolves took advantage of the short field as Brennan Dean capped off the ensuing possession by powering his way into the end zone on a 3-yard run.
Dean ended up rushing for a game-high 67 yards. In his first extended playing time since last year, Yorgason — who has been recovering from a sports hernia surgery — caught six passes for 103 yards.
During halftime, the Wolves honored their Homecoming royalty. Shooting survivor Deserae Turner was crowned Homecoming queen.
“We have a lot of people here (at Green Canyon) that make a lot of mistakes, but a lot of people are trying, and it’s just a neat atmosphere to be in around here,” Anhder said. “People are trying to do the right thing and to have Deserae out there and have her be a part of that after everything she’s been through is just inspirational to the whole school, especially to our football team.”
INDIANS 16, BEES 13
Preston celebrated Homecoming with a wild come-from-behind victory over Bonneville (1-4). The Indians (4-1) trailed 13-0 late in the third quarter before rallying for their first four-game winning streak since 2010.
“Well, we have an immaculate defense and my hat is off to the defensive coaching staff,” PHS head coach Eric Thorson said. “I was looking at something today and including the Logan game — we’ve played five games — we’ve had a total of 20 points scored on us in the second half (this season), and we’ve held three teams to zero points in the second half. ... The defensive effort by the players and the coaches was remarkable, and it just gives us confidence on offense, even when we’re not quite executing.”
Preston was able to prevail despite five interceptions from signal caller Ty Hyde, who bounced back from his rough start to throw a pair of clutch TD passes in the final 12:05 of the contest. The Indians were missing star wide receiver Scott Dunn, who suffered a concussion in Preston’s huge win over Century last week — a game in which Dunn had a trio of TD receptions.
“Well, the thing with Ty is he’s just a competitor,” Thorson said. “There’s a reason he’s the quarterback. He can throw four interceptions and turn around and say, ‘OK, we’re going to (score) next time.’ You know, he doesn’t give up and wherever he goes, the players go. He’s their leader.”
The Indians marched into Bonneville territory on a handful of occasions in the first three quarters, but were unable to capitalize on any of these possessions, until they were five seconds remaining in the third quarter. That’s how much time was remaining when Hyde rolled to his right and found an open Justin Inglet in the end zone on a fourth-and-goal play from the 9.
Preston went ahead for good with 3:25 remaining in the contest when Hyde riffled a dart to Cole Harris on a deep slant. Harris caught the ball while splitting a pair of Bonneville defensive backs and sprinted 48 yards to paydirt. Backup kicker Garrett Ward — Dunn is usually the starter — booted his second extra point of the contest to give the Indians a 14-13 advantage.
Hyde threw his fifth INT of the non-district game with about 80 seconds left, but it was arguably even better than a punt as the Bees took over at their own 3-yard line. The hosts took advantage as they swarmed Bonneville QB Jordan Perez and earned a safety on an intentional grounding penalty in the end zone. The Bees were penalized for more than 130 yards in the game.
Preston then recovered the ensuing onside kick to seal the win.
Isaiah Smith had a big interception for the Indians, who got another solid performance from running back Andrew Iverson. Iverson, who finished with 75 yards rushing, nearly returned a kickoff to the house and had a 50-plus-yard TD run called back due to a holding penalty.
The Bees had a 96-yard pick-six negated thanks to a trio of penalties on the return.
Tait Rawling had a monster game for the Preston defense as he recorded 12 tackles, including 3.0 sacks. Ward and Zay Davis combined for 19 tackles, and Connor Shaffer chipped in with seven tackles, one sack and led the charge on the intentional grounding penalty that resulted in a safety.