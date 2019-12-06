It wasn’t exactly the start the Wolves wanted Friday night, but they certainly finished with strong.
Green Canyon is still perfect in girls basketball after thumping Tooele, 57-19, in North Logan. The hosts have been rolling to start the 2019-20 season.
“Once again our defense was key for us,” Wolves head coach Alexis Bird said. “We got off to a slow start offensively, but the girls didn’t let up on defense and created opportunities for each other on the offensive end.”
Green Canyon (3-0) mustered just seven points in the first quarter, but did hold the Buffaloes (0-3) to just two. The Wolves then exploded for 20 points in the second quarter and took a 27-6 lead into the break.
Tooele was able to score more than six points in the second half, but could never slow Green Canyon down.
Nine Wolves scored points Friday night. Kennedy Eskelson had a double-double as she led the team in points (11) and rebounds (10). Eskelson also had three assists and three steals.
No other Green Canyon player reached double figures in scoring, but Kinley Falslev and Shante’ Falslev each had nine points. Allee McKenna had eight points and seven rebounds, while McKenna Crane grabbed seven rebounds.
Green Canyon finished with nine 3-pointers in the game, which helped make up from the Wolves going 14 of 26 from the free throw line.
Mustangs 47, Panthers 44
Mountain Crest was able to bounce back at the Preston tournament on Friday after a rough outing Thursday.
The Mustangs (2-2) used a big fourth quarter to edge Snake River (Idaho). Mountain Crest outscored the Panthers in the final period, 19-7.
“We were down 11 at the half and I told our girls we were going to play smart and play one possession at a time,” MC head coach Megan Smith said. “In the third quarter not much changed. We would make a good bucket and they (Panthers) would answer back.”
The Mustangs were able to get the double-digit deficit down to nine before starting the fourth quarter.
“It wasn’t until the fourth that we really buckled down and started attacking the basket and hitting some big shots,” Smith said. “Snake River had a good player who had 15 points in the first half. I had a couple of players who kept her from scoring the remainder of the game.”
Havyn Brown led the Mustangs with 18 points, but was also credited with playing solid defense. Teagan Hall added eight points.
Thunder 50, Grizzlies 45
Logan had a solid first half against Desert Hills on the second day of the St. George tournament. But the third quarter did the Grizzlies (3-2) in.
The Thunder (2-0) outscored Logan, 17-6, in the third period. Logan was able to score 18 points in the fourth, but Desert Hills kept pace as Julia Jacobson and Sydney Peisley each finished with 16 points a piece.
Amber Kartchner led the Grizzlies with 16 points. Taylor Rose added 11 points.
Silverwolves 56, Riverhawks 42
Ridgeline hung with 6A Fremont, but the Silverwolves (4-0) were able to score a few more points each quarter to win by double digits.
The Riverhawks (0-3) left Plain City still looking for their first win.
“Fremont is a well-coached team,” Ridgeline head coach Ainsli Jenks said. “They’re skilled in all areas. I was extremely proud of how hard my girls fought throughout the game tonight. We battled until the buzzer.”
Ridgeline trailed 29-23 at the break, but that turned into a 44-33 deficit after three quarters.
Fremont had a trio of players reach double figures in points in Emma Calvert (18), Timea Gardiner (15) and Maggie Mendelson (14).
The Riverhawks were led by Brayli Jenks with 18 points as she hit six 3-pointers. Emma Anderson and Haley Anderson each added nine points.
Flyers 57, Bobcats 49
Sky View got off to a good start, but couldn’t maintain the momentum.
The Bobcats (1-2) jumped out to a 15-9 lead after the first quarter, but trailed Dixie (3-0) at halftime, 25-20. The Flyers (1-2) kept the lead the rest of the way at Dixie tournament.
“The girls played tough tonight,” SV head coach Vanessa Hall said. “Dixie is a good team with some great shooters. We started out strong and when we got down, we didn’t quit. It was great to see the fight from the girls.”
The Bobcats were led by Macy Hellstern with 16 points, while Mikali Hendricks and Melanie Hiatt added 13 and 11 points, respectively.
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Five Cache County teams were in action Thursday, with all of them competing at various tournaments.
Preston improved to 6-1 on the season by rallying past Snake River, 46-38, on Day 1 of its own tourney. The Indians outscored the Panthers 26-13 in the second half. Saige Meek scored 18 points for Preston, while Hailey Meek added nine.
Mountain Crest and West Side are also playing in the Preston Tournament, and it was a rough day for both teams. The Mustangs were downed by Skyline (Idaho), 62-30, while the Pirates were outpointed by Rich, 56-30. Kajsia Fuller netted 12 points for West Side, as did Teagan Hall for Mountain Crest.
Logan held off Richfield, 47-45, in a very competitive game at the Desert Hills Holiday Classic. Amber Kartchner, Taylor Rose and Addison Russell scored in double figures, with Kartchner leading the way with 18 points.
Lehi steadily pulled away from Sky View, 66-38, on the opening night of the Dixie Tournament.
HJ sports writer Jason Turner contributed to this report.