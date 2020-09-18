HYRUM — Green Canyon is still a relatively a young school, so there are going to be firsts for its football program.
Friday night was one of those occasions.
In their fourth attempt, the Wolves were able to finally beat Mountain Crest. Green Canyon had to rely on its defense and came up with four huge turnovers, while also blocking an extra point attempt. The Wolves ruined Homecoming for the Mustangs with a 10-6 Region 11 victory at Lynn R. Miller Field on Friday night.
“I’m super proud of our guys and I’m super proud of our defense to hang in there,” GC head coach Craig Anhder said. “My dad always sends me a key to the game and says, ‘defense wins ballgames.’ And he is right tonight. ... Credit to their (Mustangs) defense. They played really tough and made it very difficult on us.”
Defense was the name of the game by both teams. In fact, Mountain Crest (1-5 overall, 0-2 region) held Green Canyon (3-3, 1-1) to just 163 yards of total offense for the game — just 41 of those coming in the second half.
“I’m proud of our kids and our coaches,” MC head coach Jason Lee said. “Those kids fought their guts out. They are fighters.”
Mountain Crest gained 158 yards in the second half — 254 for the game — but had no points to show for it. Turnovers and costly penalties certainly hurt the Mustangs.
“Turnovers will kill you,” Lee said. “I’ve said that from week one until now. We can’t have turnovers. We owned the whole second half. We were six inches away from winning that game.”
It looked like the ball might just bounce the hosts way late in the game. The Mustangs had reached the 18-yard line and turned it over on downs with just under five minutes to play. Green Canyon picked up two first downs and was eating the clock up, but lost a fumble near midfield. Elijah Jackson recovered for Mountain Crest.
With 2:15 to play and trailing by four, the Mustangs needed a touchdown. They were 49 yards away from the end zone.
“We just had to have trust in each other that we could do our job,” GC senior Jacob Regen said. “We just knew we were not going to let them get in the end zone.”
But it was close.
Mountain Crest ran 11 plays, used all three timeouts, converted a fourth-and-two by inches and had two penalties costing them 10 crucial yards. Facing another fourth down at the 11 with 5.9 seconds to play, MC quarterback Preston Lofthouse got off a pass under pressure. Terrell Lee made the catch but had to dive in order to haul in the ball and landed at the 1. Game over.
“We didn’t want anyone going home early,” Anhder said.
Both teams came into the game off tough region losses a week ago. The Wolves and Mustangs had also dropped consecutive games, so something had to give. Green Canyon was glad to end a three-game skid.
“The offense wasn’t really pulling everything together tonight, but I’m sure we will get it,” Regen said. “The defense had to come out and make some big stops. We were out there for some long drives, but we kept in there and kept doing our job and kept them out of the end zone.”
Green Canyon took the opening kickoff and went three-and-out. However, the Wolves got the ball right back. On the first play from scrimmage for Mountain Crest, Lofthouse was picked off by the Wolves Carter Compton, who returned the interception 25 yards to the MC 28.
On fourth-and-five, quarterback Jacob Lundin found the other Jacob (Regen) wide open in the end zone for a 23-yard touchdown just five minutes into the contest. Having been shut out by the Mustangs the past two years, it was happy times for the Wolves.
“We ran that play last year, and I knew it was going to be open,” Regen said. “It was a good play call and helped us get that early score.”
“We thought we might be able to sneak one behind them and tried it again later, but they picked up on it,” Anhder said.
Three plays later, the Wolves had the ball again after Mckade Hellstern recovered a Mustang fumble. But then it became a defensive battle of field position. Noah Fletcher had a big pass breakup for MC to thwart Green Canyon on fourth down.
Early in the second quarter, the Mustangs started moving the ball. They drove 58 yards in 10 plays and overcame having a 9-yard TD called back. On third-and-goal, Camden Oswald went up the middle for two yards and a TD. However, the extra point was blocked, leaving the hosts trailing, 7-6.
The Wolves and Mustangs traded turnovers as Mountain Crest fumbled the ball away — Cordell Coats recovered for GC — and the Wolves threw an interception — Nick LeFevre made the pick for MC. Coats finished with eight tackles, including three for a loss, and also caused a fumble.
Just before the break Green Canyon tacked on a field goal. Porter Cragun booted a 29-yarder. The Wolves took a 10-6 lead into the break
The score would stay that way until the final horn.
“We finally got some confidence on defense and now just need to keep moving forward,” said Regen, who had six tackles and three quarterback hurries.
Lundin passed for 65 yards and rushed for 51. Landon Peterson also rushed for 51 yards.
“We’ve got to keep working and get that offense back in rhythm again,” Anhder said.
Lofthouse led the Mustangs with 89 yards on the ground and 98 yards passing.
———
WOLVES 10, MUSTANGS 6
Friday at Hyrum
Green Canyon 7 3 0 0 — 10
Mountain Crest 0 6 0 0 — 6
First Quarter
GC — Jacob Regen 23 pass from Jacob Lundin (Porter Cragun kick), 9:39.
Second Quarter
MC — Camden Oswald 2 run (kick blocked), 9:24.
GC — FG 29 Cragun, 0:37.