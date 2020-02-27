OGDEN — Green Canyon's season ended with hands on hips, watching the clock descend in real time, showing exactly how long they had left before the end.
Long before those final moments, Dixie had staked its claim to victory, and the Flyers walked off the court with a 61-45 W for their efforts.
Green Canyon's early offensive efforts were more becoming of an ambitious bricklayer than a playoff basketball team. Shot after shot clanked off the iron, but a solid defensive effort from Dan McClure's squad held the game close in the beginning moments. The Wolves (13-10) even took a brief 11-8 lead on a 3-pointer a minute into the second quarter.
Beyond the 11-5 run that created that sole lead, however, Green Canyon failed to find a consistent offensive rhythm until it was far too late. Buckets were too few and far between, largely because of the presence of the 6-foot-10 Dixie center Noah Lemke. The lanky big spent 28 minutes on the court which were 28 minutes the Wolves could hardly find a shot inside the paint.
"(Lemke) alters a lot of shots," McClure said. "He changes the game without getting stats necessarily. He was really big part of why we struggled scoring. We came off a game a week ago where we shot 70 percent from two and he changed that today."
The Wolves shot a mere 18 percent (3 of 17) on shots inside the arc in the first half juxtaposed to a 60 percent (3 of 5) rate from behind the line. Forcing the issue with fouls didn't seem to be an option or tactic as Green Canyon took just three trips to the free throw line all game, all three coming in the latter half.
Dixie (20-3) took solid advantage of its defensive efforts by crafting an 11-2 run to close the first half and thus a 26-15 lead. A 6-0 run to start the second half pushed that to 32-15.
"That really hurt us," McClure said of the early second quarter stretch. "(Dixie is) a team that when they get a lead they're really hard to guard."
Still, with nearly 15 minutes of game time remaining, the Wolves kept their heads up and made as best a push as they could against such an overwhelming foe. A pair of triples and a rare layup amounted to an 8-2 run that cut the lead nearly to single digits. But not quite and no closer than 11 as the Flyers ended the third quarter much as they did the second with a 9-2 run that pushed their lead to 18. At its highest, that lead would be 22.
"When we did cut it," McClure said, "we just couldn't get enough stops just because they are so difficult to guard in the half court with a lead especially."
Even in the context of a losing effort, the Wolves were the beneficiaries of a night to remember from McKay Yorgason, who watched not only his season, but career, tick off the clock with this loss. The senior wing scored 26 points on 11 of 20 shooting which included a perfect day from beyond the arc — 4 of 4.
"He was outstanding," McClure said of Yorgason. "He kept us in the game in the first half. The kid has just been a pleasure to coach for three years."
Few others stood out, unsurprising for a 16-point loss, though Caleb Robison crashed the offensive glass well despite the lingering 6-10 giant and had three offensive boards to show for it and five rebounds overall. Carter Maughan had 10 points and was the only Wolves player other than Yorgason to reach double figures.
---
FLYERS 61, WOLVES 45
Thursday at Ogden
Green Canyon 8 7 10 20 -- 45
Dixie 10 16 17 18 -- 61
Green Canyon (13-10)
Carter Maughan 3 3-3 10, Mckay Yorgason 11 0-0 26, Jacob Lundin 0 0-0 0, Caleb Robison 0 0-0 0, Cole DeBoard 1 0-0 2, Jordan Alder 0 0-0 0, Cade DeBoard 2 0-0 5, Jace Blotter 0 0-0 0, Jacob Regen 0 0-0 0, Brady Smith 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 3-3 45.
Dixie (20-3)
Anderson Rich 2 0-0 5, Isaac Finlinson 3 5-6 13, Bennett 6 0-1 12, Noah Lemke 3 2-2 8, Jordan Mathews 4 0-1 9, Carson Forsey 2 0-1 4, Nicholas Peterson 0 0-0 0, Jace Larkin 1 3-4 5, Rushton Dye 0 0-0 0, Hunter Knighton 0 0-0 0, Christopher Shultz 1 0-0 3, Bode Gledhill 0 0-0 0, Jeffrey Cox 1 0-1 2, Treyce Simmons 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 10-16 61.
3-Point Goals: Green Canyon 6 (Yorgason 4, Maughan, Cade DeBoard). Dixie 5 (Finlinson 2, Rich, Mathews, Shultz).