HYRUM — It wasn’t exactly the start Green Canyon wanted, but the Wolves certainly finished strong.
After dropping in the open set in a Region 11 volleyball match, Green Canyon rebounded to take the next three and pick up a big road win at Mountain Crest Tuesday night, 21-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-18.
“I told our girls that the team that is more mentally tough is going to win tonight,” Wolves head coach Madison Larsen said. “I thought the first set we weren’t mentally tough, but after that we started responding a little bit better. Volleyball is such a mental game, as much as it is physical. I thought we did a nice job changing that after the first set.”
In a battle for third place in the early going of region action, the Wolves (8-6, 2-1 region) have the advantage. The Mustangs (8-5, 1-2) is still trying to figure out how to finish.
“It was a tough one,” MC head coach Kindra Anderson said. “... We just don’t have the confidence right now that we should have because we are a good team. They think too much about it.”
Mountain Crest certainly got off to a good start. The Mustangs used an early 5-0 run sparked by kills from Alison Pehrson and Ashtyn Tholen.
Green Canyon battled back and built a 16-12 lead.
A kill by Alisabeth Apedaile sparked a 12-2 run by the hosts. Apedaile had a kill near the end of the surge as Mountain Crest built a 24-18 lead. A hitting error by the Wolves ended the opening set.
“We started with confidence and wanting to win,” Anderson said. “Then somewhere in the second set we started playing not to lose. When you play not to lose against a team that wants to win, it’s not going to turn out very well.”
After a back-and-forth second set, it was Green Canyon that finished strong near the end of the set. Sabree Adams had two kills during a 7-2 run by the visitors. A bad serve by Mountain Crest ended the set to even up the match.
“Mountain Crest is a great team,” Larsen said. “One of our goals was to limit runs. I thought overall we did a nice job with that. You can’t let teams go on big runs.”
The third set became an epic battle. There were 13 ties and seven lead changes. Shante’ Falslev came up big down the stretch with several kills, including one to break a 23-23 tie. A hitting error by the Mustangs allowed the Wolves to take the set and the momentum.
“We came together as a team and focused on one point at a time,” said Falslev, who had a match-best 16 kills, hitting .297 and recorded 17 digs. “... We just tried to side out whenever we could get the chance. We played together as a team.”
In the fourth, it was all Green Canyon. With Sarah Blau serving and Falslev getting two quick kills, the Wolves jumped out to a 5-0 lead. They never looked back.
“The girls just said, ‘let’s finish it now, we don’t need to go five,’” Larsen said. “They stayed aggressive and focused on the things we needed to. I was proud of them for getting it done.”
The Mustangs rallied several times, but could never get even with the Wolves.
“I was hoping we could get that third set,” Anderson said. “It was crucial. It was a turning point. ... We played frantic in the fourth set. It was pretty ugly.”
The Wolves had 76 digs as a team, which Larsen called “pretty awesome.” Joining Falslev in double-figure digs was Kaitlin Compton with 24 and Alivia Longhurst with 15. Adams came up with seven blocks and had 10 kills, hitting a team-best .391.
Pehrson led the Mustangs with nine kills and 25 digs. Tally Sofonia had six kills and 15 digs. Jordan Flippence came up with 20 digs, while Jaycee Osborne had 15 digs and 24 assists. Ella Douglass made four blocks.
“This is a great win, because Mountain Crest is a great team,” Larsen said. “It’s always hard to go in to somebody else’s home. It’s a good win for us.”
RIVERHAWKS 3, GRIZZLIES 0
Ridgeline kept its perfect start in region play intact and set up a big showdown on Thursday. The Riverhawks (9-4, 3-0) took care of Logan (3-8, 0-3) in three at Grizzly Den, 25-21, 25-16, 25-16.
“We’re excited to have started region play 3-0 and are ready to take on a tough Sky View team at home on Thursday,” Ridgeline head coach Denae Pruden said.
Ridgeline and Sky View are the lone undefeated teams in the region after three matches.
Alex Bishop had seven kills for the Riverhawks and hit .250. Reagan Bowers had eight kills, hitting .294 and serving up three aces. Tess Lawson had 12 digs and passed at a 2.22 clip.
BOBCATS 3, BEARS 0
Sky View remained atop the region standings with Ridgeline after sweeping Bear River at Garland, 25-15, 25-21, 25-17.
The Bobcats (8-7, 3-0) have now won 24 straight region matches. The Bears (2-9, 0-3) are still looking for their first league victory.
Haley McUne led Sky View with 10 kills, hitting .231. She also had six aces, 11 digs and passed 2.29. Carly Cottle added nine kills hitting, hitting .316 and had eight digs. Kaitlyn Hiatt served up five aces and recorded 29 assists. Kelsey Spackman had 10 digs and passed 2.20.
PRESTON SPLIT
In a district tri-match at Burley, the Indians from Franklin County beat Mountain Home in three, 25-7, 25-14, 25-20. Against the hosts, Preston fell in four, 25-22, 25-20, 23-25, 25-20.
“The Burley (match) was a higher level of intensity,” Preston head coach Karaska Haskell said. “There were some great rallies with scrappy defense on both sides.”
Against the Tigers, Preston was led by Hailey Meek and Hailey Winward with 17 and 10 kills, respectively. Matti Whitehead had five aces and a team-best 15 digs. Winward and Selyce Burnett had two blocks each, while Hannah Stephenson had 31 assists. Saige Meek and Stephenson each had nine digs.
Against the Bobcats, Winward and Abie Keller had 11 and six kills, respectively. Ashlynn Sparks came up with two blocks, while Whitehead and Meek had 27 and 22 digs, respectively. Stephenson had two aces and 29 assists.