NORTH LOGAN — Points were hard to come by in the early going Thursday night in a girls basketball game that included 46 combined fouls and 53 free throw attempts.
Green Canyon was able to get to the foul line more and converted a better percentage against a gritty Mountain Crest squad. The Wolves pulled away in the second half for a 54-33 Region 11 victory.
“In every game you are going to have to deal with some kind of adversity,” GC head coach Alexis Bird said. “I’m proud of how they weathered that. ... We were not in sync or playing together at the start. It was cool how they came together.”
In other region action Thursday, the home teams prevailed. Logan won an overtime thriller against Sky View, 54-52, while Ridgeline took care of Bear River 51-35.
The Wolves (9-3, 1-1 region) made 23 of 32 free throws in the game. They started off by making their first eight — all in the first quarter. But then missed five in a row, including the front end of three one-and-one opportunities.
“We still struggled a little at the free throw line, but I’m pleased with the girls in how they came back after missing some and made them,” Bird said. “We are getting better at now dwelling on the past.”
The Mustangs (5-8, 0-2) were in foul trouble early, upsetting many of the Mountain Crest faithful. In fact, one Mustang fan was ejected from the gym in the fourth quarter as the officials halted action briefly.
For the game, the Mustangs were whistled for 25 fouls, while the Wolves had 21 fouls.
Maren McKenna came off the bench to lead the Wolves with a game-high 15 points, 11 coming in the fourth quarter. She also had six rebounds and two steals. McKenna Crane netted 10 points and dished out two assists, while Brooke Monson scored eight points and grabbed a game-best seven rebounds. Landree Spackman had three steals and three assists.
Lexie Coggins led the Mustangs with eight points. Paige Larocco and Sadie Coggins each had six rebounds.
“Mountain Crest is a very good team,” Bird said. “They are well coached. I respect their coaches so much. They have done such a good job. They are going to break through and get a win in region. That is a very good team. They come play gritty every time you play them.”
Mountain Crest scored the first four points of the game as it took Green Canyon nearly three minutes to get on the scoreboard. When the Wolves did score, they reeled off seven unanswered to take the lead. Sarah Blau hit a 3-pointer to give the hosts the lead, which they would not relinquish the rest of the game.
The Mustangs did tie the game twice in the first quarter and two more times in the second. Mountain Crest was limited to four points in the second quarter, and Green Canyon scored six straight to take a 19-13 lead into the break.
“The game was called very tight, especially at the beginning, so it was hard to get into a rhythm for both teams,” Bird said. “That dictated the pace at the beginning. We were playing soft defense. As soon as we picked up our defense, it creates offensive opportunities.”
After back-to-back 3-pointers early in the third, the Wolves seized control with a 9-0 run. Madi Peterson scored the last five points, giving the home team a 34-16 lead. The Wolves took a 36-21 lead into the final quarter.
The Mustangs got within 12, but could get no closer. McKenna scored five points during a 9-0 run to seal the win for the Wolves.
GRIZZLIES 54, BOBCATS 52, OT
It was a tight game from start to finish and an extra four minutes was even needed to decide the outcome at Crimson Gym.
Sky View’s Gracie Rigby hit a baseline jumper to send the game to overtime.
In the extra period, Amber Kartchner scored four points, including a pair of free throws, and Addy Russell added a bucket as the Grizzlies (8-3, 2-0) stayed perfect in region play.
“We dug deep and kept our composure, executing plays offensively and keeping our defensive intensity,” Logan head coach Morganne Madsen said. “Sky View is a great team, which makes me even more proud of my team for their execution and pulling everything together.”
Neither team enjoyed much of a lead. Logan led after the first quarter, 15-14, and at halftime, 26-25. The Grizzlies took a 35-33 lead into the fourth, but the Bobcats (9-3, 1-1) responded.
“It was a battle,” SV head coach Vanessa Hall said. “Logan is a tough defensive team and they played extremely well. They were able to get us out of sync offensively.”
The Grizzlies made 14 of 14 free throws for the game, while the Bobcats were 7 of 12 from the foul line.
“Making all of your free throws is huge in a game like this,” Madsen said. “Props to my girls for stepping up and having confidence at the line.”
Taylor Rose led Logan with a game-high 21 points. She made 10 of 10 from the free throw line. Kartchner added 15 points, while Russell chipped in 12.
The Bobcats were led by Hannah Radford with 12 points. Melanie Hiatt had another double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Macy Hellstern and Kaytlin Smart added eight points each.
“Our girls fought hard and we will use this loss as a learning experience moving forward,” Hall said.
RIVERHAWKS 51, BEARS 35
At Millville, Ridgeline (9-4, 2-0) scored the first five points and never looked back.
After falling behind 16-9 after the first quarter, Bear River (5-8, 0-2) did play the middle two quarters close with the Riverhawks. Ridgeline then put the game away by outscoring the Bears in the fourth, 13-6.
“It was another tough Region 11 game,” Riverhawk head coach Ainsli Jenks said. “Bear River always plays hard and I’m proud of my girls for making some critical plays at critical times.”
Haley Anderson led Ridgeline with 18 points as she had two 3-pointers and made all six of her free throws. Sarah Litchford netted 17 points, with nine coming in the fourth. Macie Brown added eight points.
The Bears were led by Olivia Taylor with 18 points.
THURSDAY IDAHO GAMES
The West Side girls were able to pick up a road win at Bear Lake, 52-36, while the Preston boys lost a heartbreaker at No. 1 Hillcrest, 55-53.
The Pirates (6-11, 3-3) jumped on the Bears right from the start, outscoring them 23-7 in the first quarter. They led the rest of the way to avenge a home loss earlier in the season.
“That was a great even game for my girls,” WS head coach Bob Sorensen said.
Jocie Phillips led the Pirates with 14 points, while Sienna Fuller and Kajsia Fuller each netted 13 points.
At Idaho Falls, Preston had an eight-point lead with a minute to go. The top-ranked Knights (10-4) did not flinch and proceeded to score 10 straight points, including a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer. The Indians (9-6) missed the front end of two one-and-one opportunities in the last 60 seconds.
This was the fourth loss for Preston against a school currently in the top 5 in 4A. Braden Hess and Cole Harris each scored 18 points for the Tribe.