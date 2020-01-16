NORTH LOGAN — The Wolves devoured the Grizzlies 70-37, nearly doubling up their Region 11 foe Thursday evening.
If Green Canyon didn’t play a perfect game against Logan, it sure came as close as realistically expected.
“The girls will be the first to say tonight wasn’t a perfect game, but that was perfect effort,” GC head coach Alexis Bird said. “That was one of the most complete team games I have ever watched, that I’ve ever had the pleasure of coaching.”
In the first quarter, GC used two separate 9-2 runs to take a commanding 18-9 lead after eight minutes. Powering those dominant stretches was the 3-point shooting the Wolves brought to the table. They went 5 of 9 in the first quarter, 8 of 16 in the first half and 11 for 25 on the night. Such shooting put out any resistance Logan had to offer in response.
By halftime, Green Canyon (11-3, 2-1) led 39-17. After a 22-12 third quarter in favor of the Wolves, the last quarter was merely a formality. Logan (10-4, 2-1) committed 21 turnovers to GC’s 12, and the Wolves dominated the glass with a 37-17 rebounding advantage.
“They played well tonight and we didn’t,” Logan head coach Josh Zentner said.
Kennedy Eskelson featured as the game’s leading scorer and its most efficient bucket-getter. She went 8 for 11 from the field (3 of 4 from deep) for 23 points, but certainly wasn’t the only one to find her shot on the night. Jordyn Thompson was 5 of 10 for 14 points, Shante’ Falslev was 4 for 8 with 10 points, and though Kinley Falslev needed 18 shots for her 15 points, her impact on offense was felt with multiple timely threes and nifty assists for easy points.
As stellar as the offense was, the source of the Wolves’ scoring production and efficiency came from — as it always does — effective defense.
“That was one of our biggest goals was intense defense, getting after it,” Bird said. “And we know — we’ve said this time and time again — that defense creates our offense opportunities and the girls have just done a great job of practicing and knowing that that is what we want. And they bought into it so well tonight. It was exciting.”
Bird also noted the selflessness her team displayed, making the extra pass. Her team recorded 16 assists, with many open baskets generated from simple passes. Eskelson said the unselfish play was uplifting for the offense and team as a whole.
“When we make the extra pass, it just feels better when you support the team,” Eskelson said. “... Supporting each other helps a lot.”
Going back to the defense, perhaps the most notable and important part of Green Canyon’s defense was how it handled Amber Kartchner, Logan’s leading scorer. Kartchner is not only the top Region 11 scorer, but she’s second in 4A as well at 18.3 points per game prior to Thursday. The two-time All-Valley MVP was a focal point of the Wolves’ defensive scheme and it worked almost to perfection. Kartchner managed just seven points — easily a season-low and her only single-digit scoring game of the season — on a mere eight shot attempts.
“She got looks in the first half,” Zentner said. “She missed some. In the second half, she really didn’t get looks. She’s got to figure it out too. She’s going to be face-guarded. She’s got to figure out how to get open and I’ve got to figure out how to get her open.”
For pretty much everyone on the Grizzlies’ side of the equation, Thursday will be a night to forget, with the tape left to burn in the dumpster. Zentner joked a burning of the tape may come in short order.
“By tomorrow afternoon,” he said, with a faint smile.
One thing the game ultimately showed was a gap between the top teams in Region 11 and the others. The Grizzlies hoped they’d join the likes of Green Canyon and Ridgeline, the two region powerhouses over the last two years. Thursday was a lesson for the Grizzlies and a statement for Green Canyon.
“If we’re going to be as good as Green Canyon and Ridgeline, then we have to learn from (tonight) and get another chance at our place,” Zentner said. “We feel like we can be the best, but we’ve got things to work on.”
RIVERHAWKS 43, BOBCATS 36
There wasn’t a whole lot of scoring to go around Thursday between Ridgeline (11-4, 3-0) and Sky View (6-9, 1-2). But that’s something the Riverhawks, winners of seven straight, are very capable of dealing with and they battled through for a win.
“Offensively, it wasn’t a great night for us,” RHS head coach Ainsli Jenks said. “We tell our girls all the time, if they’ll play defense the way they’re capable of playing, we’ll be competitive in every game. We need to be comfortable playing in close games and tonight was one of those games we can continue to build on. I was proud of the way my girls closed out the game in the fourth quarter.”
Sky View, despite a losing record on the season, put up quite the fight against Region 11’s first-place team. Taking last year’s 4A state runner-up down to the wire was some consolation to SV head coach Vanessa Hall.
“Every time we play Ridgeline it is a battle and tonight was not different,” Hall said. “Our girls came out strong and fought hard. I think we played great defense against a strong Ridgeline team. I was really proud of how they played and the heart that they showed.”
Brayli Jenks wound up leading all scorers with 14 points — nine of those coming on 3-pointers — while Ridgeline teammate Emma Anderson added 10 points. The only other player on either team to score in double figures was Sky View’s Gracie Rigby, who had 12.
BEARS 51, MUSTANGS 47
A wild fourth quarter nearly saw Mountain Crest (6-9, 0-3) pull even with Bear River (6-8, 1-2). In the first three quarters, neither team topped 12 points in a single eight-minute span, but the Mustangs scored 20 and the Bears put up 17 in the final quarter of the contest.
Teagan Hall led the Mustangs with a stellar 21-point game, paired with three rebounds, two assists and six steals. However, MC had 25 total giveaways as a team, which was a huge obstacle on the night.
“We just have way too many turnovers,” MC head coach Megan Smith said. “We had 19 in the first half and the majority of them are unforced. We’ve got to take better care of the ball if we want to start winning games. That’s it.”
Only one player didn’t record a turnover for Mountain Crest: Sadie Coggins. She was also the team’s second-leading scorer with nine points on perfect shooting from the field.
PREP BOYS HOOPS
It was another strong performance by West Side, which increased its winning streak to eight — all by double digits — in a 58-26 drubbing of district rival Soda Springs at home. The Pirates (9-2, 1-0) outscored the Cardinals (2-11, 0-1) in every quarter, including by a whopping 22-4 margin in the third.
“It was our first conference game and I thought the kids played well,” WS head coach Tyler Brown said. “We had a big third quarter. That was the (biggest) difference.”
Isaac Frankman scored eight of his game-high 17 points in the third quarter for the Pirates, who got 14 points from Bryler Shurtliff and 11 from Blaize Brown. Brown and Shurtliff teamed up for 12 points in the opening quarter.
West Side limited Soda Springs to a measly five points after halftime.
HJ sports writer Jason Turner contributed to this report