Through three quarters, it was looking good for the hosts Wednesday night in Hyrum.
Then the Wolves heated up on offense and put the defensive clamps on the Mustangs. Green Canyon rallied for a 50-41 win in Region 11 boys basketball action.
“We battled through an ugly night offensively and did just enough,” GC head coach Dan McClure said. “Spencer Maughan was huge for us off the bench. His energy defensively was big time.”
Maughan had nine of his 11 points in the fourth quarter, which proved to be a big spark for the Wolves (8-6, 1-1 region).
Mountain Crest (2-10, 0-2) went to the fourth quarter with a 36-31 lead. But the Wolves began to howl. Green Canyon won the fourth quarter, 19-5, and secured a big win.
“I was really impressed with how hard Mountain Crest competed tonight,” McClure said. “Huge credit to them. I liked the resilience our guys showed tonight.”
The Wolves shot 50 percent from the field for the game — 8 of 12 in the fourth quarter — which helped offset a tough night at the free throw line. Green Canyon made just 7 of 19 from the foul line.
Brady Smith led the Wolves with a game-high 17 points as he had six in the second and six in the fourth. Jared Anderson added eight points.
“I was really happy with the energy Brady Smith provided as well,” McClure said. “He keyed a couple of big runs for us in the second half.”
The Mustangs were led by Miles Croshaw with 12 points. Nick LeFevre netted 11 points, and Caden Jones chipped in eight.
RIVERHAWKS 78, BEARS 68
Ridgeline used a big first quarter to jump out front and then used a solid fourth to record a road win at Garland.
The Riverhawks (7-7, 2-0) kept pace atop the standings with Sky View. They play the Bobcats on Friday for sole possession of the first.
“It was a tough region battle on the road,” Ridgeline head coach Kyle Day said. “Bear River battled and shot the lights out.”
Ridgeline turned a 25-14 first quarter lead into a 40-31 advantage at the break. The Bears (6-6, 0-2) clawed back to within 55-52 after three, but the Riverhawks finished off the game strong.
“We had a lot of guys contribute in big ways,” Day said. “Kaden (Cox) really battled, Peyton (Knowles) was huge and Spencer (Adams) was big in the fourth. Chase (Hall) was setting the tone. Josh (Jackman) was big defensively and hit timely shots and the bench was big. Ultimately, the boys did enough to win in a tough place to win.”
Knowles led the Riverhawks with 19 points, scoring at least four points in each quarter. Cox had 18 points, while Adams chipped in 13 points with 11 in the fourth. Hall and Jackman each netted nine points.
Kace Jones led the Bears with 13 points.
PIRATES 75, TIGERS 54
West Side took care of business at home in Dayton.
The Pirates (10-2) had 23 points in the first quarter and cruised by Aberdeen.
“I thought offensively, we did okay, but defensively I thought Aberdeen outhustled us,” WS head coach Tyler Brown said. “We need to get better in that area. Having ten players score was good.”
Bryler Shurtliff led the Pirates with 22 points. Easton Henderson added 10 points.