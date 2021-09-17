NORTH LOGAN — Nearly every game Green Canyon’s football team has played this season has been chalked full of drama.
Homecoming night in North Logan on Friday was no exception.
Jack Stephens connected with Cole Fife for the game-winning touchdown pass with 36 seconds to play and the Wolves eked out a 21-14 win over Mountain Crest in Region 11 play.
The one-possession win is the Wolves’ (5-1) largest margin of victory this season. For the Mustangs (1-5), it was a commendable effort, but a disappointing loss.
“To us this is a huge blowout because we won by seven,” GC head coach Craig Anhder said. “I say that in jest because that Mountain Crest team is a really good team. ... They played hard tonight, they didn’t self-destruct and our guys played a tough game. I’m just really proud of (our guys).”
“They just made a few more plays at the end that we didn’t make,” said first-year MC head coach Randy Kerns. “It's a tough loss right at the end, you always hate to lose like that, but we were 1-4. Nobody thought we were going to be in this spot, so I’m happy we were in it in the fourth quarter and gave ourselves a shot.”
The game was sort of a defensive grind, particularly in the second half. Green Canyon finished with just 128 yards of offense in the second half — 86 on the ground and 42 in the air. For much of it, Mountain Crest managed to slow down the Wolves’ passing game, and forced them to miss a field goal, punt and had an interception in the first three drives.
Mountain Crest’s offense finished the final two quarters with 87 rushing yards and just three passing yards. Their only way to gain yardage seemed to be running quarterback draws from Preston Lofthouse as 81 of his game-high 128 rushing yards came in the second half. Knowing the passing attack wasn’t much of a threat, the Wolves' defense loaded the box and managed to force two turnovers on downs, a punt and an interception.
When it mattered most, the Mustangs’ defense broke first. Starting its final drive on their own 32 with 4:21 to play, Green Canyon gave the ball to running back Gavin Christiansen, who gained back-to-back first downs to put the Wolves in Mustang territory. A few plays later, a quarterback draw from Stephens on third down put them in near the red zone.
Stephens then capped it off with the touchdown to Fife.
“That’s kind of how our offense roles,” Anhder said. “We wait till we really need it and then we come out and do something well. ... Jack made an incredible read, they jumped who we thought they were going to throw it to, and Jack saw him and hit Cole Fife wide open.”
All three Green Canyon touchdowns, in fact, came off of deep throws from Stephens. In the first quarter, Stephens targeted a wide open receiver, sophomore Benjamin Elston, for a 29-yard touchdown. In the second, senior receiver Will Egan beat his defender down the sideline, and Stephens hit in stride for a 57-yard scoring strike. Stephens finished the game 13 of 20 passing for 169 yards.
“It feels good. That’s what we’ve been missing all year, just big explosive plays,” Stephens said.
“The long passes are killing us. They’ve killed us all year,” Kerns said. “We didn’t think they could put a long drive together and they really didn’t. When we made them do that, they punted the ball and turned it over on downs. But the long passes we have to get fixed. I mean, their are guys running wide open.”
To begin the game, the Mustang defense forced a Green Canyon punt. But the punt was botched and, after going 15 yards, bounced off the heel of an MC defender and was recovered by the Wolves. They’d cap off the drive with a touchdown.
Mountain Crest’s offense struggled out of the gate, punting on its first three possessions. GC had all the momentum in the game — until the second quarter.
With 9:33 to play, MC stuffed GC’s Caden Stuart on a fourth and 2 inside Mustang territory. Getting the ball back down 7-0, Lofthouse connected with receiver Garrett Austin for a 36-yard completion. Moments later, Carson Olsen broke through the GC front and raced down the middle for a 22-yard touchdown to even the score at 7-7.
Both offenses scored touchdowns to close out the half. Stephen’s bomb made it 14-7 with 5:25 to play. Then MC manufactured a 12-play drive, capped off by a QB sneak from Lofthouse with two seconds remaining in the half.
To start the second half, GC found success running the ball, but a sack stalled out the drive at the MC 30-yard line, and junior Caleb Naegle missed a 40-yard field goal wide left.
The ensuing Mustang drive looked promising as Lofthouse took off for a 42-yard scamper. But the Wolves' defense came up with a sack of their own and stopped MC on fourth down. Neither offense would get close to scoring until Green Canyon’s game-winning drive.
“I love how our defense came out in the second half,” Anhder said. “I thought we were a little passive, a little soft in the first half, but in the second half they played tough, they played physical. We made a few adjustments that helped us out and that’s what brought along that success.”
———
WOLVES 21, MUSTANGS 14
Friday at North Logan
Mountain Crest 0 14 0 0 — 14
Green Canyon 7 7 0 7 — 21
First Quarter
GC —Benjamin Elston 29 pass from Jack Stephens (Caleb Naegle kick), 4:55
Second Quarter
MC — Carson Olsen 22 run (Jud Wells kick), 8:29
GC — Will Egan 57 pass from Stephens (Naegle kick), 5:25
MC — Preston Lofthouse 2 run (Wells kick), :02
Fourth Quarter
GC — Cole Fife 20 pass from Stephens (Naegle kick), :36