NORTH LOGAN — When you open a volleyball match by scoring the first eight points, that’s probably a pretty good sign that it’s your night.
Green Canyon had no problem in their final match before Region 11 action begins next week. The Wolves pounced on Bonneville from the get go, had a little fun toying with the Lakers in the second set and then lowered the hammer in the third set for a 25-3, 25-16, 25-13 victory.
“A win is a win, and we are happy with it,” GC head coach Madison Larsen said. “I’m happy with how our team is doing right now, how we are figuring some things out and how we playing together. We are figuring things out at the right time.”
Shante’ Falslev opened the match with a kill to side out for the Wolves (6-5). Sarah Blau then started serving for the hosts, picking up a pair of aces. Green Canyon built a 8-0 lead that soon turned into a 16-2 advantage.
Sabree Adams had back-to-back kills to begin a 9-0 run to end the first set. Alivia Longhurst finished it off with back-to-back aces.
“We all have a good mindset and come out and work together,” GC’s Kaitlin Compton said. “We believe in each other and have no doubt we are going to win and it’s going to work out.”
Green Canyon had 14 aces for the match as Compton, Longhurst and Blau each had four.
“I think we were serving really tough tonight,” Larsen said. “The girls got the mindset we were going for aces. That helps them be a little bit more aggressive. We are reading things pretty well.”
Despite being warned about a letdown, the Wolves struggled a bit to start the second set. The Lakers (1-1) already had more points than the first game in the early going of the second, building a 4-2 lead.
“It’s hard when you win a first set like that, because it’s hard to stay focused,” Larsen said. “You get a little bit too comfortable. ... It’s a good learning experience. They recognized it and changed, and I was proud of them for that.”
After six ties and four lead changes, the Wolves took charge. Another ace by Blau put the home team in front for good as Green Canyon went on a 13-2 run. Madilyn Miles and Olivia Chadwick teamed up for a couple of blocks and each also had kills during the surge.
“We have a wonderful team this year,” Compton said. “Everyone bonds really well. It’s a great team. ... I feel like everyone is stepping up. It’s going to be a great year.”
The Wolves finished off the second set with a kill from Adams.
Bonneville scored the first point of the third set off a Wolves hitting error, but then it was all Green Canyon. The hosts reeled off six unanswered points, then went on a 7-1 run to take a commanding 13-3 lead
It could have been much worse for the Lakers, who only had three kills in the third set. However, some hitting and service errors made it a bit closer. In the end, however, the Wolves took care of business to end the match in quick fashion. A kill by Chadwick and then a block from Chadwick and Adams ended the match.
“We did a nice job of communication and some nice scrappy plays as well,” Larsen said. “We’re not letting the ball fall, and I really enjoy seeing that.”
Green Canyon hit .355 as a team. Chadwick had eight kills and hit .438, while Falslev added seven kills. Adams recorded six kills and hit .455. Miles hit .750 with three kills. Compton had 13 digs.
Now the Wolves turn their attention to region play. They host Ridgeline next Tuesday to kick off league play.
“We are very excited for region after having a little rough start to our season,” Compton said. “We’ve been working hard in practice and getting better. We are ready.”
RIVERHAWKS 3, COUGARS 0
Ridgeline certainly had its serve working at 6A Kearns on Thursday.
The Riverhawks (6-4) recorded 28 aces as a team in the 25-11, 25-12, 25-15 win over the Cougars (0-4). Ashlyn Hansen had 10 of those aces, while Emily Major had six.
“We served very well tonight,” Ridgeline head coach Denae Pruden said. “We had a nice opportunity to get a lot of girls into different positions. I’m most proud of our efforts in maintaining energy throughout the entire match.”
Alex Bishop had six kills for the Riverhawks and hit .385. Tess Lawson came up with 14 digs.
“We’re looking forward to beginning region next Tuesday at Green Canyon,” Pruden said.
BOBCATS 3, BRAVES 1
Sky View worked on some different areas against North Summit at Coalville in preparation for region play next week.
“It was good to see us play together and work on siding out quicker,” said SV head coach Sheila Sorensen of the 27-25, 25-17, 20-25, 25-22 win.
The 2A Braves (0-3) did take a set from the Bobcats (5-6), but Sky View didn’t let that get in the way of a victory.
Haley McUne had 19 kills, hitting .467, passing a 2.54 with 19 digs and two blocks. Carly Cottle came up with 17 kills, hitting .275, passing 2.2 with two blocks and six digs. Kaytlin Smart had nine kills, hitting .238 with five blocks and five digs. Addey Wengreen served up two aces, passed 2.23 and had 12 digs. Kaitlyn Hiatt had 46 assists, two blocks and seven digs.
Sky View opens region play at Logan next Tuesday.
“I feel like we have set ourselves up for success,” Sorensen said. “We have pushed our team in the preseason with a very tough schedule. We have pushed our mental game as well as our physical game.”
WILDCATS 3, GRIZZLIES 0
South Summit got another Region 11 team on its homecourt. The 3A Wildcats (4-0) rolled over Logan (1-2) 25-18, 25-13, 25-17 at Kamas.
“We fought, but we really struggled to connect tonight,” Logan head coach Joe Cullumber said. “We’re still trying to find that combination as a team that meshes best.”
Bailey Clark led the Grizzlies with five kills and an ace.
INDIANS 3, D-BACKS 2
Preston got some revenge Thursday night in Pocatello, Idaho.
For the first time in recent memory, the Tribe was victorious against Century. The Diamondbacks swept Preston in the season opener back in late August. But this time it was Preston’s turn to celebrate on the hosts court after a hard-fought five-setter, 15-25, 25-23, 25-17, 9-25, 15-13.
“It was a wild ride,” Preston head coach Karaska Haskell said. “... We had been waiting to have a rematch since we played them our first match of the season. We love to see how we match up with them. We started out slow, trying to execute our game plan. They fought through the ups and downs and finished strong.”
Preston is now 3-1 in district play.