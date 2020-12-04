NORTH LOGAN — It sure didn’t look like a season opener.
Green Canyon came out firing and looked like a well-oiled machine for most of the game against visiting Roy. The 6A Royals enjoyed one brief lead in the early going, but otherwise it was all Wolves. Green Canyon began the 2020-21 campaign with a 64-51 victory Friday night in front of a sparse crowd and no students because of COVID-19 precautions.
“We looked really sharp,” Wolves head coach Dan McClure said. “I liked how we moved the ball, shared the ball, took care of it.”
Cade DeBoard led a trio of Green Canyon players in double digits scoring wise. The senior guard drilled four 3-pointers on the night and finished with a game-high 22 points. He had 16 at the half.
“I thought we played really well as a team,” said DeBoard, who also had five rebounds and a handful of assists. “We moved the ball and everyone did their job on defense and we got a win.”
“Bigger than the 22 points he (DeBoard) ended up is just how he played,” McClure said. “He really limited bad shots. I was really thrilled with how he played. He was good for us.”
Joining DeBoard in double figures was Brady Smith with 14 points and Jake Lundin with 12.
“It was all on my teammates,” DeBoard said. “I just made the shots. They got me wide open and moved the ball well. I was just glad I made the shots.”
A steal by DeBoard and layup on the other end gave the hosts a 4-3 lead. The Wolves would lead the rest of the way.
“I really liked us tonight,” McClure said. “It was a great way to start.”
Green Canyon held a 13-10 lead after the first quarter.
Three minutes into the second quarter the Wolves took charge. They took advantage of Royal turnovers and went on a 13-1 run. Five different Green Canyon players scored during the surge. DeBoard capped the run with a layup to give the Wolves a 31-15 lead.
“I was most happy with how the ball moved and how we shared it,” McClure said. “We had multiple guys contribute. I was really happy with that.”
Green Canyon had just two turnovers at halftime and six for the game. The Wolves took a 37-22 lead into the break.
“For a first game, that’s outstanding,” McClure said of the few turnovers.
There was more to come from the hosts. Green Canyon scored the first eight points of the second half as Smith made a 3-pointer and converted a three-point play to get the home team going again. Lundin drove in for a layup to give the Wolves their largest lead of the game, 45-22, two minutes into the third quarter.
“We have a lot of team chemistry,” DeBoard said. “Everyone plays for team and not themselves. We all do what is best for the team. If we have an open shot but someone has a better shot, we move the ball.”
Roy did not roll over, however. In fact, the Royals clawed back to within 47-34, converting three rare turnovers by the Wolves into points. Mason Thueson, who led the Royals with 15 points and a game-high eight rebounds, got a breakaway dunk off one of the takeaways.
But the momentum shift was short-lived for the visitors.
Smith turned a steal into a layup, and freshman Jared Anderson scored to make it a 17-point lead. Green Canyon took a 53-39 lead into the final period.
Roy got within 12 on one occasion, but the Wolves were able to respond to every Royal charge.
“I think we can be as good as anybody,” DeBoard said. “I don’t think there is a team we can’t beat. When we play together, the sky is the limit for this team.”