Off to their best start since opening their doors in 2017, the Wolves don’t want the good times to end just yet.
Green Canyon ran its football record to 3-0 Friday night in a 39-16 win over Stansbury in North Logan. It was also a landmark victory for Wolves head coach Craig Anhder, who now has 100 wins in his career.
“I’ve had a lot of incredible experiences with coaches, players and administrators,” Anhder said in an interview with KLTE 100.9 FM. “I didn’t want to think about it, but after it was brought up, I think it is part of all those in past until now.”
Anhder spent 11 years as the head coach at Sky View where he picked up 90 of those victories. He has been at Green Canyon (3-0) since the program began.
In the first-ever meeting with the Stallions (1-2), the Wolves found themselves behind 2-0 in the early going. However, as they have shown so far this season, they are resilient. Quarterback Jake Lundin broke free for a 41-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter to put the hosts in front.
Stansbury went back in front early in the second quarter with it got a TD run from its quarterback. Kru Huxford busted out a 14-yard TD scamper.
But less than a minute later the Wolves answered and never trailed again. Lundin hooked up with Jacob Regen for a 27-yard TD pass to put Green Canyon in front, 14-9. Lundin tossed another TD strike just before halftime, finding Jaxon Curtis for a 13-yard score.
The Wolves took a 20-9 lead into the break.
Stansbury got within 23-16 to at the end of the third quarter. However, the Wolves scored two TDs and picked up a safety of their own to put the game away. Brennan Dean had a 18-yard scoring run, and Lundin capped the victory with his fourth TD of the night, this time with a run from 21 yards out.
Lundin finished with more than 400 yards of offense, combining his running and throwing.
“Jake Lundin is maturing,” Anhder told KLTE. “... Every week he is maturing. He wants to be good. He is fun to coach and a wonderful athlete.”
The Green Canyon coach praised his defense and also pointed out that side of the ball has improved since the opener. Carter Compton had an interception and nearly picked off several others.
“If the defense plays that well, this is going to be a great team,” Anhder said. “The kids on defense are stepping up and making an impact. The defense has played very well, which has allowed the offense to discover ourselves.
“Compton played a heck of a game tonight. That was a great interception. He just keeps working hard.”
BEES 21, MUSTANGS 15
Heartbreaker may be putting it mildly for Mountain Crest.
The Mustangs (0-3) led 5A Box Elder (2-1) from the early going all the way to the 8:35 mark of the fourth quarter. Turnovers did the hosts in Friday night at Hyrum.
Playing in the schools 400th football game, Mountain Crest turned the ball over four times on the night. It proved to be costly and put a damper on a big night from running back Hunter Schroeder.
Schroeder got the Mustangs on the scoreboard just over two minutes into the contest on a 3-yard TD run. He caught a two-point conversion pass, and Mountain Crest held a 8-0 lead.
The Mustangs took a 8-7 lead into the break and added to their advantage midway into the third quarter. Schroeder scored on a 59-yard run, breaking five tackles on his way to the end zone. He had more than 100 yards rushing in the game.
Bee quarterback Parker Buchanan pulled the visitors back within a point with a 1-yard TD run late in the third. Buchanan — who had a hand in all three Box Elder touchdowns — hit Logan Holgate for the second time in the contest for a 23-yard scoring pass in the fourth quarter.
Mountain Crest could not pull off the upset and remains in search of its first win of the season.
PHOENIX 35, RIVERHAWKS 0
In a battle of unbeatens, it was all 5A Farmington (3-0).
Ridgeline (2-1) finished with just 160 yards of total offense. The Riverhawks had a hard time protecting quarterback Kaden Cox and rushing the ball. Ridgeline finished with negative nine yards rushing on 31 carries.
In the first-ever meeting between these two schools, Farmington was a rude host. The Phoenix finished with 353 yards of total offense and scored in every quarter. Quarterback Wyatt Evertsen tossed three TD passes for Farmington.