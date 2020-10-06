NORTH LOGAN -- For two sets the Grizzlies were battling with the 4A defending state champs.
However, Green Canyon came out on top in both of those sets. The Wolves built on that momentum and went on to win in three Tuesday night in Region 11 action, 25-22, 25-19, 25-13.
“We are seeing the progress we need to make, but it’s the mental aspect,” Logan head coach Joe Cullumber said. “We have the skill. We are competing with teams in our region. It’s back and forth against most teams in our region. We just need to get over that mental aspect. We need to be confident with the skill we have, and when we do that we will win some games.”
It’s been that kind of season for the Grizzlies (4-14 overall, 0-6 region). They have played region opponents tough, but can’t get over the hump.
“It’s a big mental piece,” Cullumber said. “Once they (opponent) gets a couple off points, they get in their heads too much and think about it too much. We are working on that and fighting for every point.”
While it hasn’t been all rosy for the Wolves (8-10, 3-3) this season or even Tuesday night, Green Canyon is learning to make plays when needed as the season winds down.
“We lacked focus tonight,” GC head coach Madison Larsen said. “But when things got tight. It was like okay, we’ve got to turn it on now. I thought they did a nice job with that. Overall, I’m happy with the win, but it definitely wasn’t our prettiest match.”
Serving was something the Wolves were doing right Tuesday. Green Canyon had 15 aces in the three-set win, led by Kaylee Coats with nine.
“I just felt we were really confident in ourselves and each other, so we served really well because of that,” Coats said.
“We did serve well,” Larsen said. “That’s always nice to put some pressure on from the service line. It makes it a little easier to play defense.”
Logan actually used some early service aces to build a 15-8 lead in the opening set. The Grizzlies had four aces during runs of 8-1 and 5-1. Brynlee Barton had two aces and two kills during that stretch.
A Coats kill, followed by an ace from Abigail Blau -- who was back from an injury -- began a 14-3 surge by the hosts. Back-to-back kills by Olivia Chadwick and a hitting error by Logan gave the Wolves a 23-19 lead. Green Canyon took the first set on a hitting error by the Grizzlies.
“It was good to have Abigail back and run our normal lineup,” Larsen said. “She is a little hobbled, but kept saying she was fine.”
In the second set, six ties and three lead changes in the early going. The Wolves used a 9-3 run to gain the lead and stayed in front the rest of the set. An ace by Coats gave Green Canyon a 13-9 lead.
“We didn’t come out very strong and were timid at first,” Coats said. “We came together as it went on and did our best.”
Logan stayed close, but could never get enough momentum to overtake the Wolves. A Chadwick kill and an ace by Adison Falslev finished off the second.
The third ace on the night by Barton gave the Grizzlies an early lead in the third, but Green Canyon quickly responded with a 9-0 run. Coats served up four her aces during that surge.
“I usually serve deep,” Coats said. “I’m still working on my short serve.”
The Wolves finished off the set and match by scoring the final three points. Kills by Chadwick and Coats finished it off. Chadwick finished with a match-high 12 kills and added 13 digs. Coats had eight kills and hit .350. Alivia Longhurst led the team with 19 digs.
“We are working hard in practice and plan on playing every ball like it is our last,” Coats said.
Logan was led by Fifita Corona with six kills, while Barton had five. Kaylie Peterson and Tawnee Tubbs each had four finishers. Danasia Thamphia had three blocks.
The Grizzlies have a busy week as they host Sky View on Wednesday and then Ridgeline on Thursday.
“We don’t have a lot of time for preparation, so we will make a few minor tweaks and be ready to play again,” Cullumber said.
OTHER VALLEY MATCHES
In other action Tuesday night, Ridgeline and Preston picked up four-set victories. The Riverhawks took care of Bear River at home, 25-14, 25-23, 20-25, 25-14. The Indians won at Pocatello, Idaho, 25-27, 25-20, 25-14, 25-23.
With the win, Ridgeline (11-8, 5-2) tightened its grip on second place in the region. The Bears (7-9, 3-4) are fighting for third.
Brinlie Crosbie led the Riverhawks with 10 kills, while Sydney Donovan had eight. Savannah Perrett came up with 22 digs.
"Tonight wasn't our prettiest match, but we accept wins in all forms," Ridgeline head coach Jaicee Roden said. "We came out strong and created our own sense of urgency and energy. The girls did a great job pushing through some kinks on the court. They keep making improvements, and I'm grateful to be their coach who witnesses all of it."
The win for Preston was in district action.
“It’s nice to see the girls playing hard and pushing themselves,” Preston head coach Karaska Haskell said.