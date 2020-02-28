OGDEN — Green Canyon “ran out of time and ran out of timeouts,” according to head coach Alexis Bird — a fair assessment of how her team played early on, and how they closed out the game.
The Wolves fought through three of their key players in foul trouble for the majority of the contest and found a late spark thanks to their seniors that nearly forced an overtime period to decide who moved on. Ultimately, Cedar hung on to win 68-61 and advance to the title game of the 4A State Girls Basketball Championships on Friday at the Dee Events Center.
“I think the foul trouble really hurt us early, just momentum and rhythm, and there was a mishap with fouls with Allee (McKenna),” Bird said. “I should have pulled her out earlier. But they dug in, they played hard, I have nothing bad to say about my team. I’m just proud of them, love them.”
A trio of players led the scoring for the top-seeded Reds (23-2). Junior Logan Laws netted a team-high 20 points while seniors Mayci Torgerson and Japrix Weaver had 18 and 19, respectively. This was only the third time this season one of Cedar’s wins wasn’t by double digits.
The defending 4A champions were a tough match for fifth-seeded Green Canyon (18-6). Cedar played a two-three zone that clogged the lane for Green Canyon to try and attack, which forced the Wolves to attempt a lot of 3-pointers, which they were happy to do. However, they weren’t falling. Guard Kinley Falslev made all three first half treys for Green Canyon and showed off her impressive range on the court. But all 10 of the other attempts for the team didn’t fall in the first half.
The Wolves went 7 for 27 from downtown in the contest.
“We love threes and we have shooters, so if they are open let them shoot it. And that’s the thing, they were open,” Bird said. “I don’t think they were necessarily bad shots. Sometimes they are going to fall and sometimes they’re not.”
The necessity to find points in the paint, mixed with some tight refereeing, resulted in a lot of fouls in the game. Each team picked up nine at the half and finished the game with 39 total fouls between them. Green Canyon managed some foul trouble in the second half, but was able to work around it fairly well until late in the game.
With 4:44 left in the fourth quarter, McKenna, who picked up four fouls in the first half, fouled out. Then, with 58.8 seconds left in the game, Mckenna Crane picked up her fifth foul as the Reds held a 63-54 lead.
Green Canyon captain Kennedy Eskelson was somewhat quiet in the first half picking up points, but was one of the catalysts in the Wolves hanging around and making a fourth-quarter run. She ended the night as the game’s leading scorer with 22 points and also pulled down seven rebounds to lead the team.
The Wolves were forced to make a late push partially because Cedar made a run of its own to start the fourth quarter. The Reds came out with four quick points a minute into the final period, which stretched its lead to 52-43. Shortly after, Mckenna fouled out, which would be the end of the night for a lot of teams. But Green Canyon kept trading baskets.
Cedar got to 56 points, but Green Canyon pulled to 49 points. Cedar got to 67 points, and Green Canyon got to 61 points. Unfortunately for the Wolves, it was just too late in the game to mount a full comeback.
“Yes, Cedar scored more points than us tonight, but we did not lose this game,” Bird said. “There were multiple times when we could have folded. They hit two 3-pointers at buzzers that killed us, I think, momentum wise and then with the possession arrow going back to them. Those were two very big, pivotal points I think in the game changing.”
All things considered, Bird was pleased with how her team played — not just on the night, but the season as a whole and the amount of effort her players put in to get this far in the playoffs. Bird specifically singled out the seniors on the team, who not only helped keep them in the game on Friday, but set the tempo for what they did this season.
“They are so dedicated to each other and forever dedicated to the game. They’re gym-a-holics,” Bird said. “There were days I had to kick them out, (tell them), ‘go home, go sleep, go eat.’ They worked their tails off when people weren’t looking. Those are some big shoes to fill, and our underclassmen know that. They will forever go down in record books at Green Canyon High School and forever in my heart.”
In addition to Eskelson’s 22 points, the Wolves got 16 and 12, respectively, from fellow seniors Shante’ Falslev and Kinley Falslev. Shante’ Falslev chipped in with six rebounds and three assists.