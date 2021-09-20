With the Region boys golf season winding down, the competition has heated up.
Team and individual scores were not as low as last week at the Logan River Golf Course, but it was still plenty competitive Monday. Under sometimes windy and cool conditions, the top teams showed up trying to get the maximum points.
It was looking like Green Canyon was going to pick up its second region win of the season with just a few golfers left to come in. The top golfers had already posted their rounds.
Wolves head coach Terrell Baldwin knew better than to celebrate as Ridgeline still had two athletes left to finish. He was right.
The Riverhawks No. 7 golfer, Miles Stokes, carded a 76 Monday to pull the first-place team on the season into a tie with Green Canyon. Both Ridgeline and Green Canyon finished with team scores of 307. Had the tie-break rule of the past been used, the Riverhawks would have gotten top points as their fifth-best score would have bettered the Wolves; fifth best. The top four scores count toward the team score.
“I feel like my score was clutch,” said Stokes, who had one of his best competitive rounds. “It makes me feel really good.”
Stokes, who has not been a regular varsity player, may have just earned a spot. The junior certainly came up big when the Riverhawks needed it.
“Miles has struggled to make the varsity lineup the last two years,” Ridgeline head coach Sam Lindley said. “He came through today. He played very good.”
Right behind the Riverhawks and Wolves were Sky View (312) and Logan (314). Rounding out the field was Mountain Crest (359) and Bear River (360).
Medalist honors went to Green Canyon’s Abe Olsen with a 1-over-par 72.
“My putter was working today; I was putting well,” said Olsen, who had four birdies. “It was a good round.”
A week ago there a load of low scores as there was a tie for medalist with a pair of 68’s. In order to get in the top 12 — where you earn individual points toward all-region accolades — you had to shoot a 77 or better. On Monday, there were no scores below par and a 79 was good enough to earn individual points.
“There was more wind this week, but I didn’t feel it was that different,” said Olsen, who actually was six strokes better in the latest outing. “I played better this week. Last week I had a lot of three-putts and this week I only had one. I made a lot of one-putts.”
Olsen made two birdies putts of more than 15 feet on No. 11 and No. 12. It was looking like he was going to finish under par, but the senior had three bogeys over the last four holes.
Stokes did not compete with the varsity squad last week. He has carded a 74 at Logan River before, but was happy with his four-birdie round Monday that had him finish fifth individually.
“The putter was really on,” Stokes said. “I made a lot of putts and some birdies.”
His round didn’t get off to the best start as three straight bogeys had him in a bit of a hole. But back-to-back birdies on No. 18 and No. 1 helped him finish strong.”
However, playing with higher-seeded athletes meant play was slow at times. The fact he was one of the last golfers to turn in his scorecard attests to that. How did he deal with that while having such a good round?
“Luckily, I was with good guys from Sky View and Green Canyon, but the group in front of us was really slow,” Stokes said. “I hate playing slow. ... When I have to wait, I sit down and have some water and don’t look at my ball as much.”
Riverhawks joining Stokes in finishing among the top 12 individuals were Zach Skinner in fourth with a 75, Beckham Johansen, who tied for sixth with a 77, and Kayden Miller, who tied for 11th with a 79.
“I think we are playing well, and our team is ready for region,” Stokes said.
The Wolves had three players among the top 12. Joining Olsen were Oliver Adams, who tied for second with a 74, and Sam Ballingham with a 78, tying for eighth.
“We are doing good,” Olsen said. “I trust our guys. When we all play well, we can take them (Riverhawks).”
Sky View also had three players earn points. Hayden Howell tied for second with a 74, followed by Dillan Karren tying for eighth with a 78 and Braden Alder tying for 11th with a 79.
Logan had three athletes as well among the top 12 in Ty Anderson in a tie for sixth at 77, Gabe Taylor tying for eighth at 78, and Porter Seamons tying for 11th at 79.
Colton Moser led the Mustangs with a 85
Bear River was paced by Padin Hartfiel, who tied for 11th with a 79.
The regular season wraps up Thursday at the Logan Golf & Country Club.