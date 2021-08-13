The first week of the high school girls tennis season was a smashing success for Green Canyon.
The Wolves swept Weber in their season opener on Tuesday and then went 3-0 en route to winning the top flight at the annual Cache Valley Invitational, which was contested at four different venues.
Host Green Canyon racked up 14 points in the Platinum Flight, which was four more than 5A Highland and 6A Layton. Logan was fourth with two points. Highland beat Green Canyon by one point a year ago at this tournament.
The Wolves, who placed third at the 4A State Championships last fall, swept the Grizzlies, and then earned 4-2 victories over the Rams and Lancers. A third doubles position was included for this tournament.
Highland tied for fourth place at the 5A State Championships a year ago, while Layton was fifth in the 6A tourney, so those were two quality results for the reigning Region 11 champions.
"I knew going into the invitational it was going to be challenging because Highland won the Platinum Flight last year, so to win against three amazingly tough opponent was so rewarding," GC head coach Holly Haslem said.
The Wolves were led by outstanding freshman Bailey Huebner, who went 4-0 at No. 1 singles this week. Huebner pulled out her match against Layton in a super tiebreaker.
"We're lucky to have her," Haslem said of Heubner.
With the exception of Heubner and second singles player Halle Kendrick, Green Canyon mixed up its lineup throughout the Cache Valley Invite. Alice Wilkinson and Olivia Phillips teamed up to go 3-0 this week at No. 1 doubles. They are the defending region champions at that position and recently won their division at the Herald Journal tournament.
Green Canyon's Maren McKenna, the defending 4A champion at No. 2 doubles, went 4-0 this week. The junior went 3-0 at No. 2 doubles and won her lone match at first doubles. McKenna, an all-state performer in basketball and track & field, teamed up with Liz Murri in two of her matches, and with Emma Murri and Wilkinson once apiece. Liz and Emma Murri are twins.
Kendrick went 2-2 at second singles for the Wolves, while Ava Checketts went 2-1 at third singles. Checketts, the reigning region titleist at that position, also reigned supreme in a third doubles match with Carly Nielsen. Phillips was triumphant in her only match at second doubles, while both Murri sisters went 3-0 this week in doubles matches, as did Nielsen.
Meanwhile, both of the points Logan won were in nailbiting fashion as the Grizzlies pulled out super tiebreakers to claim the third set. Lizzy Spach joined forces with Grace Summer to outlast Layton at third doubles, while Norah Perry and Aimie Liu held off a tandem from Highland at second doubles.
Logan's Liu and Kennedy Jenkins took Green Canyon's Wilkinson and McKenna to a third set super tiebreaker, where the Wolves prevailed 13-11. Logan's Angela Zhan was oh so close to defeating Highland at first single as she lost 10-8 in a super tiebreaker.
OTHER FLIGHTS
Like Green Canyon and Logan, the other four Region 11 programs squared off against three opponents in their respective flights. More importantly, all of the local tennis players gained valuable match experience.
It came down to the wire in the Silver Flight as Bountiful edged host Mountain Crest by one point, 14-13. Weber was third with nine points, followed by a scoreless Cedar squad. The Mustangs swept Cedar, dispatched of Weber by a 5-1 scoreline and lost to Bountiful, 4-2.
It was a good tournament for Mountain Crest's Kate Hardy, who prevailed against Cedar and Bountiful at No. 1 singles, plus combined with Emma Child to beat Weber at No. 1 doubles. Ashlyn Nielsen won both of her second singles matches for the Mustangs, while Ashley Randall went 2-1 at two different singles spots.
Rylee Turnbow, Maria Peel, Tearsti Stoker and Child each secured a couple of points for the Mustangs, who also got wins from Sophia Keller, Brinlie Nielsen, Cali Gordon, Brinlie Clark and Ava Apedaile. Mountain Crest used several different lineups.
"I felt like they performed great," MC head coach Jackie Oswald said of her team. "We had good competition and sportsmanship all day. We had a lot of holes from last year's graduating class. It was good to see which new girls were able to step up and perform."
Ridgeline hosted a competitive Gold Flight and tied Provo for second place with 10 points, which was only two fewer than champion Morgan. Bear River was fourth with four points. The Riverhawks also completed in a couple of duals earlier this week and defeated Wasatch, 4-1, and Judge Memorial, 3-2.
Emma Hansen and Kaitlyn Horsburgh won four of their five singles matches apiece this week for Ridgeline. Horsburgh was a state finalist at second doubles a year ago.
Ridgeline's No. 2 doubles duo of Katelyn Simon and Kiersten Daines went 4-1 this week. The Riverhawks got a pair of victories from Ellie Carlston at No. 1 singles, plus wins from doubles tandems Lucy Perez Spencer/Alicia Smith, Emree Rupp/Brynlee Nielsen and Claire Anderson/Taylor Elwood.
The Riverhawks beat Bear River (5-1), tied with Provo (3-3) and lost to Morgan (4-2).
“The Ridgeline girls played confidently in tough matches, made some great comebacks, won with humility, lost with grace and, most importantly, were great sports," said RHS head coach Scott Johnson, who is in his first season in charge of the program. "There is no teacher like match play and that is why this tournament is so great."
Sky View hosted Box Elder, Tooele and Carbon in the Bronze Flight. The Herald Journal was unable to obtain any details from that bracket.