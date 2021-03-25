MILLVILLE ‑‑‑ There's no question the future looks bright for a youthful Green Canyon girls track & field program, but so does the present.
After all, the Lady Wolves, led by a trio of sophomores, tested Box Elder before finishing second at the Cache-Box Invitational, an annual two-day meet that concluded on a chilly and sometimes rainy Thursday evening. The Bees racked up 115.83 points to the Wolves' 106.5.
The rest of the girls field was also quite competitive as Ridgeline finished third with 87.83 points, followed closely by Mountain Crest (77), Logan (77), Preston (73), Sky View (61.83) and Bear River (58). Seven teams won at least one event, with the Wolves, Indians, Mustangs and Grizzlies leading the way with three event titles apiece.
It was a great day for Green Canyon's Cambree Tensmeyer, who was selected as the Cache-Box girls MVP after reigning supreme in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, finishing fourth in the 400 and anchoring her school's 4x100 relay team to second place. The sophomore clocked in at 13.05 seconds in the 100, 27.38 in the 200 and 1:03.68 in the 400.
"It feels really good," Tensmeyer said. "It was my goal to win in the 100, just because I had other competitors that I'd lost to by split seconds before and I just wanted to come back and win that. And yeah, the 200 I didn't have too good of a run last time, so yeah ... it was all about working on personal goals, working on improving."
Fellow sophomores Maren McKenna and Abigail Blau also finished in the top five in both of their signature events for the Wolves. McKenna was the runner-up in the shot put (35 feet, 2.5 inches) and placed fourth in the javelin (107-5), while Blau was third in the shot put (32-10.5) and fifth in the discus (77-9).
In addition to Tensmeyer, two other local girls put together MVP-worthy performances in Logan's Milly Garren and Mountain Crest's Alisabeth Apedaile.
Garren is arguably the premier thrower at the 4A level and one of the best in the state, and she established new personal records in all three of her events during the meet. The junior was triumphant in the discus (134-5.5) and shot put (39-9), and was the silver medalist in the javelin (116-7). Garren was especially happy about exceeding 130 feet in the discus.
"It feels amazing," she said. "I've definitely been hitting that barrier of 129 and haven't been able to get over it, so to be able to hit that last throw and get over that (130) was amazing. It meant a lot."
Apedaile is an elite hurdler, especially at the 100 distance, where she destroyed her competition with a time of 14.98. The senior also prevailed in the 300 hurdles (48.36).
"It was good, not quite what I wanted, but it was still pretty good," Apedaile said of her time in the 100 hurdles.
Apedaile was hoping to challenge Logan standout Amber Kartchner in the long jump, but wasn't able to record a mark. Kartchner, a senior, and Apedaile have been among 4A's top long jumpers ever since they were freshmen.
"In the past few meets, I've scratched all of my jumps, so I'm hoping I can fix that," Apedaile said. "... I love Amber and she's super awesome, and she's been doing really good this year. ... Hopefully, I can get some marks on the board and be able to compete with her in future meets."
Kartchner once again eclipsed the 18-foot barrier in the long jump with her impressive first-place leap of 18-1. The senior was also the silver medalist in the high jump (4-10) and bronze medalist in the 100 (13.12).
One of the Beehive State's elite distance runners competes for Sky View and Kate Dickinson didn't disappoint. The senior prevailed in the 1,600 (5:18) and 3,200 (11:26), plus was fifth in the 800 (2:34.36). Dickson automatically qualified for the 4A State Championships in the 3,200.
"Yeah, it feels good," Dickson said. "That was one of my goals for the season and I'm glad that I got it early. I can just keep improving now (and not worry about qualifying)."
It was also a good meet for Preston's Riley Ward, who was triumphant in the 800 (2:31.18) and fifth in the 1,600 (5:32). The Indians nearly swept the top two positions in the 800 as Taylor Romney posted the third-fastest time (2:31.87).
"It's way good. It's fun to have a teammate to warm up with and compete with," Ward said. "It's good to better ourselves in that way. It was a good race."
Jayden Beach, Green Canyon's top senior, captured a title in the high jump by clearing the bar at 4-10.
Preston bested its competition in a pair of relays, while Mountain Crest's foursome of Kylee Atkinson, Brittney Egbert, Maya Miller and Amelia Zilles teamed up to win the 4x100 relay (52.10). Preston's victorious 4x200 relay team was comprised of Anna May, Kylie Larsen, Elly Jeppsen and Kacee Jensen (1:51.61), while Jeppsen, Larsen, Romney and Ward joined forces to win the 4x400 (4:19.96).
The Ridgeline dual of Brynlee Brown and Alex Baer secured a spot in the top four in both of their individual events. Brown was the runner-up in the 800 (2:31.52) and finished fourth in the 1,600 (5:30), while Baer was fifth in the 300 hurdles (50.27) and tied for fourth in the 100 hurdles with Green Canyon's Sydney Edelmayer (17.99).
Miller of Mountain Crest claimed the silver medal in the 200 (27.60) and placed fifth in the 100 (13.24).
Three other local competitors captured silver medals in an individual event. Those athletes were Preston's Mickayla Robertson in the 100 hurdles (17.68), Logan's Hallie Arthur in the long jump (16-10.5) and Ridgeline's Savannah Perrett in the discus (96-0.5).
Other Cache Valley girls who earned bronze medals in an individual event were GC's Sarah Blau (100 hurdles, 17.85), RHS's Keslie Duersch (300 hurdles, 49.31), MC's Zilles (200, 27.81) and GC's Kayla Collins (discus, 81-7).
Local athletes who finished fourth or fifth individually were LHS's Laura Coppin (fourth, LJ, 15-8), MC's Katelyn Hardy (fourth, SP, 32-1.5), PHS's Andie Bell (fifth, 3,200, 12:02), MC's Emily Chambers (fifth, 400, 1:04.82), GC's Paige Bagley (fourth, 300 hurdles, 49.67), West Side's Ashlyn Willis (fourth, 800, 2:32.20), GC's McKenna Crane (fifth, 200, 27.91), SV's Abigail Doxey (tied for fourth, HJ, 4-6) and MC's Paige Egbert (fourth, discus, 78-2.5).
Willis, a future College of Southern Idaho runner, was the only West Side athlete who competed at the Cache-Box.
Preston's Ashley Lowe-Anderson cleared the bar at 7-0 to win the pole vault. The pole vault is a scored event in Idaho, but an exhibition event in most classifications in Utah.