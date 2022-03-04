Aggie sports fans are well aware by now of Utah State men’s basketball player Max Shulga being from Ukraine and the stress he is going through as his parents live in Kyiv, which is under daily attack from Russia.
Another Utah State athlete is also from Kyiv. Graduating senior Kristy Frank was a star player on the Aggie volleyball team that won the Mountain West regular season title last fall.
“I was just doing my homework in the kitchen; it was Wednesday night,” said Frank in an interview taped by the USU athletic department and shared with the media. “Things started to happen, but there had been tension with Russia for eight years. You just get used to it. I never really thought the world could be that crazy to let this happen. I was worried, but not that much.
“I was scrolling through my Instagram and saw friends from back home post videos of my city. It was explosions and bombs. When I saw that, my heart just dropped. That’s the moment I realized it was actually happening and everyone in Ukraine was in big danger. Previous times it had been on the border, but this time it was all kinds of cities and Kyiv, my city. It was really heartbreaking and immediately I called my family. My dad said there were explosions nearby and I just started crying.”
Frank explained that her father never cries, but he did during her call home. Obviously, that made her more nervous.
At first, the Franks planned to stay put in Kyiv. But the next day after the initial attack, her mother witnessed jets flying over their house and one dropped a bomb near a friends house.
“My mom said it was terrifying, so they packed all their stuff,” Frank said. “They didn’t have a (ticket for a) bus or train, but knew they needed to go.”
They found a bus owned by a church her mother belongs to and it was headed to a city near the Romanian border.
“It was a miracle and a blessing from God to have that kind of an opportunity to get out to a safer place,” Frank said.
A request by The Herald Journal for an interview with Frank was declined, but the university released a video interview with Frank and teammate Inka Mehtola, a sophomore, Thursday.
Why the joint interview?
Well, it’s nothing short of heart warming. The a pair of teammates, who are also roommates in Logan, have been able to connect their parents thousands of miles away. Mehtola is from Raahe, Finland.
“Our parents had never met,” Frank said. “... My family is so amazed that Inka’s family would drive to meet them and help when they had never met. They are so grateful.”
Frank’s father is originally from Nigeria, but has lived in Ukraine for 20 years and has citizenship there. Her mother is Ukrainian. They ran into a few problems trying to leave the country at the border with Romania. After walking “for a long time” to reach the border, they stood in long lines for four hours, waiting for a chance to cross into Romania.
“They were telling my father he could not cross, but my mother was talking and somehow they were able to cross,” Frank said.
Her parents really didn’t have any plans. They just wanted out of Ukraine.
Since Mehtola shares an apartment with Frank, she knew what was going on and wanted to help some how. Unbeknownst to her, Mehtola’s family had been in conversations with Frank's family to come and live with them in Finland. Neither family had met face to face, other than through FaceTime when their daughters would call them from Logan.
“It’s very hard to see your best friend going through stuff like this,” Mehtola said. “... When the bombing started, there is nothing you can really do but be there for your friend. I talked with my parents and they were willing to do anything they could to help. Then a couple of days ago my mother called me and said Kristy’s parents are trying to come here.”
“I had no idea what was going on,” Frank said. “Once my parents got to Romania, I didn’t hear very much from them. Then Inka told me her parents were trying to arrange and meet and help them out.”
The Frank family arrived in Finland on Thursday. It’s approximately 1,200 miles between Kyiv and Raahe.
“They are with my parents now and we will see what the next step is,” Mehtola said. “... My city is about 25,000 people, and I live about seven kilometers (4.25 miles) out in the country, the forest. It’s very quiet and peaceful. I think that will be good for them (the Frank family).”
The Aggie volleyball teammates laugh when thinking about when they first met. Neither thought they would be friends. But that quickly changed.
“At first I thought 'no way,'” Mehtola said. “After the first week, I was, ‘wow, this is going smooth.’”
“She had good English going, which I didn’t when I came here,” Frank said. “I started noticing we had so much in common. We became good friends very fast. ... We are soulmates.”
While Frank is relieved her family is safe, she is not turning her back on her country.
“I have lived in Ukraine all my life and have so many friends that are there in the middle of that,” Frank said. “It’s tough to see what they are going through. ... People have been fighting for independence and for the Ukrainian language and just fighting for the country. There is no giving up. We are proud of our country and what we’ve become.”