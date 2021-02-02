Wednesday will be a busy day for Utah State’s football program as that is when the traditional signing period begins.
At least 13 athletes are expected to finalize their commitment to the Aggies. Here is a list of the those players:
• Logan Bonner, QB: The Arkansas State graduate transfer has two years of eligibility remaining. Bonner was the co-starting quarterback for the Red Wolves this past season and completed 59.5 percent of his passes for 1,863 yards and 18 touchdowns, vs. six interceptions.
The Rowlett, Texas, native was the Red Wolves’ starting QB during their memorable 35-31 road victory over Kansas State on Sept. 12. It was ASU’s first win over a opponent from a Power 5 Conference since 2008.
Bonner also started the first four games for the Red Wolves in 2019 before suffering a season-ending injury. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder completed 59.1 percent of his passes for 1,052 yards and 10 touchdowns, vs. only one INT, as a redshirt sophomore.
“Thank you Astate for the memories,” Bonner posted on Twitter in announcing his decision to transfer to USU. “Excited about my next chapter #AggiesAllTheWay.”
• Brandon Bowling, WR: The Arkansas State graduate transfer has one year of eligibility remaining. Bowling had a breakout season this past fall as he hauled in 39 receptions for 507 yards and seven touchdowns en route to garnered honorable mention all-Sun Belt Conference honors.
In his six seasons at Arkansas State, the native of McKinney, Texas, contributed with 878 yards and nine touchdowns on 82 receptions. Bowling will be reunited with former ASU and current USU wide receivers coach Kyle Cefalo.
"I’m very excited to be back with (coach Cefalo)," Bowling said in an interview with the Herald Journal last month. "He had been my receivers coach for five years prior to being at Utah state and me and him have formed such a close relationship, and he’s one of the main reasons I am where I am today and certainly why I chose Utah state. I’m so excited to be able to spend my last season with him.”
• Kyle Mayberry, CB: The University of Kansas graduate transfer has one year of eligibility remaining. Mayberry made 12 starts for the Jayhawks and appeared in 31 other games from 2016-20.
The 5-11, 180-pounder recorded 25 tackles, including 1.0 for a loss, and broke up a pair of passes in eight games this past season. During his time in Lawrence, Mayberry contributed with 101 tackles, including 83 of the solo variety, and 11 PBUs.
"LET'$ GET TO WORK," Mayberry posted on Twitter in announcing his commitment to USU. "#AggiesAllTheWay."
• Justin Rice, LB: The Arkansas State graduate transfer has one year of eligibility remaining. In his lone season with the Red Wolves, Rice led all FBS players in tackles for loss (18.5) and tied for fourth nationally in solo tackles (57) en route to garnering first-team all-Sun Belt Conference honors. Rice, a former Fresno State standout, also tallied 76 total tackles and 7.0 sacks, which tied for 17th nationally, during the ’20 campaign.
Rice was selected as the 2020 Mountain West Preseason Defensive of the Player, but elected to make the move to Arkansas State as a graduate transfer after the MW originally postponed all of its fall sports. The Modesto, California, native received first-team all-MW accolades as a redshirt junior at Fresno State in 2019. He led the Bulldogs in tackles (112) and forced fumbles (four), and tied for fourth place nationally in the later category.
“I’m baackkkk!! @MountainWest,” Rice posted on Twitter in announcing his commitment to USU . “Let’s get to work. @USUFootball. #AggiesAllTheWay.”
• Patrick Joyner, LB/DE: The University of Miami transfer has three years of eligibility remaining. Joyner Jr. spent the past three seasons with the Hurricanes, where he saw limited time as a reserve defensive end in four games this past fall as a redshirt sophomore.
The native of Homestead, Florida, was limited to one game while recovering from offseason surgery a year ago, and made five tackles, including 2.0 for a loss, in four games as a true freshman in 2018. The 6-2, 225-pounder was a 4-star recruit by ESPN.com coming out of high school.
• Byron Hobbs-Vaughn, LB/DE: The University of Texas transfer has three years of eligibility remaining. The native of Fort Worth, Texas, spent two-and-a-half seasons with the Longhorns before electing to enter the transfer portal this past October.
The 6-foot-5, 235-pounder redshirted in 2018 and made an impact primarily on special teams as a redshirt freshman in 2019. Hobbs-Vaughns contributed with 14 tackles, including 10 of the solo variety, in seven games for Texas, plus forced a fumble against TCU. He didn’t play in ’20.
“Coach Anderson and the new staff were recruiting me heavy at Arkansas State,” Hobbs-Vaughns told the Herald Journal last month. “They came here and I followed. ... The goal is not to just win the conference championship, but to dominate and help the university with future recruits.”
• Maisen Knight, OL: The Liberty graduate transfer has one year of eligibility remaining. In his two seasons for the Flames, Knight played in 14 games, including all 11 this past fall and primarily on the special teams units. Knight suffered a shoulder injury in 2019, but said he is 100 percent healthy now.
The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder was a high school star at Judge Memorial and was a two-time all-conference player at Ventura College. Knight also signed with Pac-12 Conference program Arizona in 2017 before ultimately transferring back to Ventura.
“Family was a big factor,” Knight told the Herald Journal last month when asked why he ultimately picked USU. “It is my last season and I wanted them to see me play. It is easier for them to travel to my games being a couple hours away now. I also like the movement that (new head) coach (Blake) Anderson is bringing to Utah State.”
• Quazzel White, OL: The TCU transfer has two years of eligibility remaining. White spent his first three-plus seasons at TCU.
The Tacoma, Washington, native redshirted in 2017, played in six games in 2018, played in all 12 games in 2019 and started three two at right guard and one a left tackle, and played in the first three games this past season before getting injured against Kansas State. The 6-3, 317-pounder started two of those contests.
• Jazahiel Lee, DT: The Georgia Tech gradate transfer has one year of eligibility remaining. Lee was recruited by the Yellow Jackets as an offensive lineman, but ended up competing on both sides of the line of scrimmage. However, the 6-foot-3, 310-pounder was recruited by the Aggies as a defensive tackle.
During his career at Georgia Tech, Lee played in 38 games, which included 19 starts. All of Lee’s starts were as an O-lineman, either at the left tackle or center position.
The native of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, was granted a medical hardship waiver following an injury-shortened 2019 campaign in which he broke the fibula in his left leg. Lee played sparingly in Georgia Tech’s first four games this past season, and primarily on special teams.
“Yeah, (the Aggies) have done a great job of recruiting since the new staff has a came in,” Lee said in an interview with the Herald Journal last month. “A lot of the transfers come from schools they have previously coached at, so if kids want to follow a coach they have to love him to want to make that switch. Coach (Ephraim) Banda and the staff are great people. I’ve asked around to some of my old college and they all say great things about them, which just gets me fired up. And who would want to come down to the mountains and play football.”
• Calvin Tyler Jr., RB: The Oregon State transfer has two years of eligibility remaining. Tyler Jr. a running back for Oregon State from 2017-20 and was recruited to OSU by then graduate assistant and current USU running backs coach Chuckie Keeton.
In his four seasons at Oregon State — he redshirted in 2018 — Tyler Jr. played in 14 games and rushed for 124 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 30 carries. The 5-foot-8, 215-pounder played in three games this past season and finished with 45 yards on 15 rushing attempts, plus caught two passes for nine yards. The native of Beaumont, Texas, found paydirt twice against Utah.
“I don’t know if you know or not, but when I committed to Oregon State, I took an official visit,” Tyler Jr. said in an interview with The Herald Journal last month. “Coach Keeton was the person who picked me and my family up from the airport. This when he was a part of the OSU staff. However, when I was able to get into the portal, Utah State was one of the first schools to contact me and when I talked to (head) coach (Blake) Anderson and (offensive coordinator) coach Tucker, everything was very authentic and I loved their energy and determination to turn this program around.”
• Martavious Davis, ATH: This 3-star recruit is a senior at Etowah (Alabama) High School. Davis is a versatile athlete with blazing speed — he has 10.47 speed in the 100-meter dash — who was once committed to Louisiana.
The native of Attala, Alabama, played multiple positions as a senior at Etowah High. In the seven games recorded on maxpreps.com, Davis rushed for 64 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries, and caught 29 passes for 291 yards and another score. The 5-10, 160-pounder also returned a kickoff 95 yards to the house and contributed defensively with 19 tackles, 12 passes broken up and two INTs.
“I would first like to thank the man above for allowing me to further my education and dreams,” Davis posted on Facebook last month. “My family, coaches, friends, community, and Utah State’s coaching staff. I am truly blessed and honored to be going to the next level. One thing I learned is, “What’s for you will always be for you and nobody can stop that but you” and I stand by that. Thank you Utah State!! #GoAggies.”
• Tupou Maile, DE: This 3-star recruit is a senior at Bingham High School. In 12 games this past season for the Miners, Maile finished with 50 tackles and 1.0 sack. The 6-3, 235-pounder was a second-team all-state selection.
Maile is the nephew of former USU interim head coach/co-defensive coordinator Frank Maile.
“Tupou has been our most consistent defensive lineman this season,” Bingham head coach Dave Peck told the Deseret News. “... He has a great desire to be in on every play.”
• Parker Buchanan, ATH: This 3-star recruit is a senior at Box Elder High School. The Perry native was a three-year starting quarterback for the Bees and also started at free safety as a senior.
As a senior, the 6-6, 215-pounder threw for 1,222 yards and nine TDs, vs. seven INTs, and rushed for 852 yards and another nine scores in 11 games. Buchanan chipped in defensively with 35 tackles and a pair of INTs.
Buchanan was recruited by USU’s former coaching staff as a potential tight end or outside linebacker.
“It means a ton to me, it means the world,” Buchanan said in an interview with The Herald Journal last April. “I’ve since I was a little kid, I’ve dreamed of playing Division I college football. ... And when Utah State started (recruiting me) and offered me, it was just a dream come true to have a school this close and that I personally love, I love the Aggies. ... I’m excited for the future.”
ALREADY SIGNED
The following players are part of USU’s 2021 recruiting class, but have already signed as part of the early signing period:
• Ike Larsen, CB: The 3-star recruit excelled as a senior at Sky View, where he helped lead the Bobcats to an undefeated record and a 4A state championships. Larsen, who transferred to Sky View after starting as a sophomore and junior at Logan, shined in all three phases of the game this past season.
The first-team all-state honoree finished with 565 yards receiving and 197 yards rushing as a senior and scored nine TDs on offensive. As a defensive back, Larsen contributed with 55 tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Larsen had pick-sixes against a trio of foes. The Smithfield resident flat out gave opponents nightmares on special teams as he blocked a whopping nine kicks and scored twice on special teams.
“(USU head coach Blake Anderson and I) talked a couple of days ago for the first time and we’ve been staying in touch,” Larsen told the Herald Journal the day he signed. “But I like him. He seems like a great guy. He’s straightforward, so that’s good. I feel like (we) can build a good relationship with each other.”
• Aurion Peoples, DT: The former College of the Canyons (California) standout has two years of eligibility remaining. The 6-4, 300-pounder finished with 18 tackles, including 3.0 for a loss, as a sophomore in 2019, and tallied 19 tackles as a freshman in 2018.