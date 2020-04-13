Abel Porter has decided to play for another four-letter state school.
The Utah State guard announced via Twitter on Saturday that he would be playing for Ohio State University in his final year of eligibility. A graduate transfer, Porter can play right away.
“I’ve officially committed to play basketball at The Ohio State University #BuckeyeNation,” Porter said on Twitter.
Shortly after the 2019-20 men’s basketball season was stopped and then canceled, Porter told The Herald Journal he was entering the transfer portal. He had been honored on Senior Night at Utah State with three other Aggies, making it known he was done and ready to move on with life as he will earn a master’s degree this summer in business administration.
However, after having a discussion with USU head coach Craig Smith, Porter decided to test the transfer waters.
“I’m looking at opportunities that are out there and making sure I take into account everything I could do,” Porter said back in March. “I’m just taking it all in. I talked to coach Smith, and he is 100 percent supportive and actually helped me. Right now I’m just seeing if there is a great spot to play basketball and to continue my education.”
Porter’s wife Presley is set to graduate this spring from USU. Porter said he and his wife were looking at places that would fit their future education goals. Some different coaches reached out, and the Porters weighed their options before making a decision.
Now the Farmington native will be wearing red and white next season for the Buckeyes. He got a small taste of Columbus, Ohio, last year when USU played in the NCAA Tournament and traveled to Columbus for a game against Washington.
He will be a “primary back up,” according to Adam Jardy, a writer for The Columbus Dispatch newspaper.
“Things like academics and experience at a program became bigger for me,” said Porter in The Columbus Dispatch. “I’m not a person who is going to be hunting shots. I wasn’t transferring, looking to average 20 points a game or get 20 shots a game somewhere. I just wanted a place where I could impact, somewhere that was going to win games and win at a high level. Also somewhere that I could get a great degree, and Ohio State is a place like that.”
Stanford, Gonzaga, Santa Clara and Hawai’i had also shown interest in Porter.
“All of them were telling me different things in how I’d be used and the role I’d have, and Ohio State just felt the best of them all,” Porter said in The Columbus Dispatch. “We have some great guards, some great scorers ahead of me. I feel like I can supplement them and help them succeed.”
Porter started all 34 games this past season at USU — one of just two athletes on the team to start every game. He has 55 starts during his Aggie career and seen action in 94 games.
As a junior, Porter averaged 25.7 minutes a game while dealing with a back issue and an injured ankle. He finished the season averaging 5.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists a game.
For his career at USU, Porter averaged 4.3 points, 2.4 assists and 1.9 rebounds a game. He spent four years in Logan, redshirting his first year after playing four games and getting injured. Porter was a walk-on at USU, but earned a scholarship last season.
Porter played a part in the Aggies winning back-to-back Mountain West Conference Tournament titles. The Aggies tied for first for the regular season during the 2018-19 campaign and were second this season.
“We’re super blessed we were able to end our season,” Porter said. “I’m glad we got to at least win a championship. It was unfortunate we couldn’t go to the NCAA Tournament, but I’m excited to go three next year with this team.”