Help from the bench has arrived.
At least it would appear that is the case for the Utah State men’s basketball team. For the second straight game, the Aggies posted a season-high in points off the bench.
Granted, the last outing was against NAIA Carroll College. But the lower division Fighting Saints are no slouches, having come to Logan with a 10-0 record. However, Utah State scored the first 11 points Monday night and was never really threatened in a 93-63 victory.
First-year Aggie head coach Ryan Odom has talked about trying to get more production from the bench on the offensive end. Monday night 14 players saw at least two minutes of action and 11 of them scored. One of the non-scorers was a starter. USU got 45 points from its bench in the win.
“Our bench was tremendous and impactful in the game,” Odom said.
Before the last two outings, the Aggies (6-1) had gotten 56 points in five games from the reserves, an average of 11.2 a game. In wins against a solid UT Arlington team last Saturday (80-61) and the 30-point victory over Carroll College, USU had a total of 71 points off the bench - an average of 35.5.
Between those last two games, three different Aggies have reached double figures in scoring. Steven Ashworth had 15 against UTA, while Zee Hamoda netted 15 and Szymon Zapala added 10 on Monday.
“The coach lets everybody shoot,” said Hamoda of his 6 of 9 shooting night. ”If you are open, shoot it, drive it, make a play. That’s what we do here.”
Hamoda is a true freshman that has played in every game this season, but before Monday night had scored just five points on the season. If he can contribute like he did in the last outing, that will certainly help the Aggies in the rest of the season.
“Zee had his moments,” Odom said. “Early in the first half he came in and gave us a lift and was tremendous. … We have seen him do that in practice against our starters, who are good players. He can defend, has length and is really tough in transition when he’s not tentative. He knows the game.”
Another big boost for bench production was Sean Bairstow. The guard saw his first action of the season after missing the first six contests healing from a wrist injury. Bairstow scored eight points Monday and showed lots of hustle in his first game this season.
“It’s pretty easy to see that Sean is a good player and can really help this team,” Odom said. “... Sean has done well in practice. Has he practiced as much as we would have wanted? Probably not, but we had some games away and then Thanksgiving. He didn’t look very rusty out there. He looked pretty good.”
The junior was cleared to play Sunday night. The coach decided to see how the game went, but did plan on using Bairstow. The 6-foot-8 Australian has played in 57 games during his Aggie career.
In addition to his eight points, Bairstow also grabbed two rebounds, dished out an assist, came up with a steal and brought the crowd to their feet with a hustle play where he blocked a fastbreak layup attempt. Bairstow played 17 minutes in his season debut.
The Aggie coach also praised Zapala, Trevin Dorius and Max Shulga for their play off the bench Monday. Besides his 10 points, Zapala also grabbed six rebounds, had two assists and blocked a shot, all matching or career highs for the sophomore. Dorius had three points and three rebounds. Shulga finished with four points and six rebounds.
In the win Monday, Brandon Horvath led the team with a career-high 20 points. Justin Bean had his sixth double-double of the year with 14 points and a game-best 11 rebounds. Brock Miller netted 11 points with a trio of 3-pointers. Rylan Jones failed to score, but only put up two shots, but did dish out a season-high seven assists in 18 minutes of action. The final Aggie starter was RJ Eytle-Rock, who only played 15 minutes, finishing with three points and a season-high six assists.
USU now turns its attention to Saint Mary’s for a Thursday night game in the Spectrum. The Gaels (7-1) come to Logan having only lost to Wisconsin by six points. They have wins over Oregon and Notre Dame. Tipoff Thursday is at 7 p.m.