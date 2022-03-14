Perhaps some NIT success has rubbed off on Utah State first-year head men’s basketball coach Ryan Odom.
The Aggies would certainly like any help they can get as they prepare to face Oregon in a NIT first-round game Tuesday night in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
“I’ve been a part of the NIT as an assistant coach,” Odom said. “(USU Athletics Director) John (Hartwell) has been a part of it two times at Ole Miss. ... It’s a fun tournament, especially if you can make it and advance all the way to New York as a final four team. ... It’s a championship, so whoever wins that thing, trust me, they are running around like we were at Myrtle Beach. It’s an exciting thing. We feel fortunate to compete for it.”
USU won the Myrtle Beach Invitational back in November.
This will be the 10th appearance in the NIT for USU. The last time the Aggies won a game in the NIT took place in 1960, when they won two before losing. Those two victories against Villanova in overtime (73-72) and St. Bonaventure (99-82) are the only two by USU as the Aggies are 2-9 all-time in the NIT.
“We’ve got guys on this team that have won back-to-back (Mountain West tournament) championships and have gone to NCAA Tournaments,” Odom said. “That shows the maturity level and love for this school. If we are going to lace it up, we are going to give it our all. It doesn’t mean we are going to win, there are no guarantees in sports, but what I do know is these guys are excited to play. They are looking forward to playing a really good Oregon team.”
While the Aggies have had some issues in NIT games, Odom has witnessed first hand big success in the tournament. His father, Dave Odom, won three NIT titles. He guided Wake Forest to a NIT championship and South Carolina to two NIT titles.
“The NIT has certainly been good to the Odoms,” Odom said. “My father has coached in it a number of times. ... One year that they won it, his team had beat Florida twice in the regular season but lost in the conference tournament. Florida went on to be the national champion. It’s all about how you approach it (NIT).”
Has any coach won the NIT more than three times?
“That’s a trivia question,” Odom said. “I don’t know. I don’t think so. Somebody will have to look that up.”
Odom is close to his father, who retired from coaching in 2008. In fact, his parents visited toward the end of the season and his father enjoyed coming to practices and getting to know the Aggies.
“My dad always had a saying and I’ve used it, ‘you’re not in a tournament until you win one,’” Odom said. “That’s certainly how we are going to approach this thing. We got to go and compete to win. Our guys have approached every game that we’ve played like that. I know we have had some hard losses and some tough times, but we’ve also had some pretty cool moments.
“Winning that tournament down at Myrtle Beach, that was special. The feeling our guys had, you can’t buy that. I’ve been to games in the Garden in New York in the NIT. It is special. There is a lot of work to even make it to New York City, but that is what we are chasing. It’s one game at a time. Hopefully we play well in the first game and see what happens from there.”