Utah State’s football program wrapped up its first full week of fall camp with a spirited scrimmage last Saturday at the Stan Laub Indoor Training Center.
Essentially all 119 of the offensive snaps were contested between the 30-yard lines during the two-or-so-hour scrimmage, which featured several explosive plays in the early going and defensive dominance as it progressed.
Here are four takeaways from the first of two fall camp scrimmages:
1. Aggies have several explosive playmakers.
This was more of a concern entering spring camp as the Aggies lost three wide receivers — Deven Thompkins, Derek Wright and Brandon Bowling — who teamed up for an impressive 3,329 yards and 31 touchdowns on 206 receptions during the 2021 campaign. Additionally, this trio accounted for the lion’s share of USU’s 24 touchdowns that went for 20-or-more yards a year ago.
The spring camp emergence of Maryland graduate transfer Brian Cobbs, former junior college All-American Terrell Vaughn and redshirt freshman Otto Tia provided the impression the Aggies would have enough weapons at the wideout position in 2022.
Based on Saturday’s scrimmage, USU has even more chunk-yardage options in the passing game. After all, eight different Aggies hauled in a reception of 35 or more yards Saturday, and none of them were proven targets Justin McGriff and Kyle Van Leeuwen. McGriff, Van Leeuwen, Cobbs and starting running back Calvin Tyler Jr. were used sparingly in the scrimmage.
“I was really pleased to see how many different guys made plays,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said. “The protection broke down a little bit later (in the scrimmage) and I thought we had some more opportunities down the field that we didn't get to. Hopefully, we can get the O-line settled in this week and we're able to hold the ball a little bit longer, push the ball down the field a little bit. But I'm pleased with the group and I do believe we're going to be a matchup problem for people, just in different ways maybe than we were a year ago.”
2. Aggies will harass opposing quarterbacks.
USU’s pass rush was formidable a year ago, especially as the season progressed. The Aggies finished with 32.0 sacks as part of their very impressive 114 tackles for loss, which was just one shy of the single-season record.
However, the Aggies lost all-Mountain West performers Nick Heninger (defensive end) and Marcus Moore (defensive tackle), who teamed up for 32 of those tackles for loss. Heninger handily paced the team with 9.0 sacks.
Fortunately for the Aggies, they were able to replace Heninger with Nevada graduate transfer Daniel Grzesiak, who contributed with 5.5 sacks in more of a reserve role for the Wolf Pack a year ago. The development of talented underclassmen like Poukesi Vakauta and Seni Tuiaki should allow USU to do a reasonably good job of filling the shoes of Moore.
USU’s rush pass was downright menacing during the first scrimmage. Six different Aggies teamed up for 13.0 sacks, with Grzesiak leading the way with 7.0. Granted, sacks are easier to come by during scrimmages because the plays are whistled dead before the quarterback is hit. However, there’s no denying USU’s defensive line — led by Grzesiak, fellow defensive end Byron Vaughns and defensive tackle Hale Motu’apuaka — wreaked havoc Saturday.
3. Lapuaho could be Day 1 starter in the offensive trenches.
Very rarely does a true freshman start on the offensive line for the Aggies. Even Alfred Edwards, who has made 42 career starts at left tackle, redshirted as a freshman.
Weylin Lapuaho has a very good shot of bucking that trend. The former Bingham High standout started at right guard Saturday. USU’s other starters — Edwards, left guard Wade Meacham, center Chandler Dolphin and right tackle Jacob South — in the scrimmage are all seniors.
“Right now he makes us better, so he's battling and wants to be in there and he does not act like a freshman,” Anderson said of Lapuaho. “He definitely doesn't play like one. He could very easily be our starting right guard when we play in a few weeks.”
Junior Falepule Alo rotated in with the ones at left guard, in addition to being the backup center. USU’s other second-stringers in the offensive trenches Saturday were junior left tackle Calvin Knapp, true freshman left guard Tavo Motu’apuaka — the younger brother of the aforementioned Hale — redshirt freshman right guard Elia Migao and senior right tackle Wyatt Bowles.
The Aggies were without proven commodity Cole Motes and a couple of other O-linemen Saturday. Motes, who is currently nursing an injury, started eight games at right tackle last year.
“If we're healthy, I think we've got a little bit more depth than we did a year ago,” Anderson said. “We are a little beat up right now, but we should get those guys back in the next week, week and a half.”
4. Aggies will likely use their tight ends more in 2022.
USU threw for a single-season program record 4,248 yards last fall, but the tight ends only accounted for 134 of them. The tight ends were pretty well utilized last Saturday, though, and that was without Broc Lane, a potential star who is still working his way back from a knee injury that forced him to miss all of last season.
Missouri State transfer Ron Tiavassue hauled in a nice 35-yard pass from Cooper Legas and nearly snared another deep ball or two. Fellow tight end Parker Buchanan, a former Box Elder star, also looked sharp as he finished with 34 yards on three receptions.
Junior Josh Sterzer, USU’s backup tight end last season, didn’t catch any passes Saturday, but he made some big plays during spring camp.
“We want to use those guys as much as we can,” Anderson said. “If you think back to some of the big, big, critical plays throughout the course of the year, (our) tight ends stepped up big. You know, we're trying to keep them implemented and all of them have shown really, fairly good versatility.”