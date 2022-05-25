Four Mountain West Conference football games will be nationally televised on CBS this fall.
The announcement came from the league office Wednesday morning. Included in those four games is one involving Utah State, the defending MW champions.
The Aggies regular season finale at Boise State on Friday, Nov. 25, will be televised by CBS. It is the second straight season this matchup will be aired on CBS. Kickoff on Nov. 25, is set for 10 a.m.
The other three games involving MW teams will see two other conference teams playing on CBS. First, San Diego State will host Arizona on Sept. 3, in its grand opening of Snapdragon Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m.
Air Force will play twice on CBS, hosting Colorado (Sept. 10) and Navy (Oct. 1). The Falcons and Buffaloes will start at 1:30 p.m., while the Commander-In-Chief contest against the Midshipmen will kick off at 10 a.m.
The season opener for the Aggies is Aug. 27, when Connecticut visits Maverik Stadium.
TRACK & FIELD
The NCAA West Preliminary Championships began Wednesday in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The championships run through Saturday and are hosted by the University of Arkansas.
Eleven Aggies are scheduled to compete at the championships. Athletes with the top-12 times/marks and the 12 best relay teams at both the East and West Preliminary Championships will advance to the NCAA Outdoor Finals, which are being held June 8-11, in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Devin Pancake competed in the first round of the men’s 1,500 meters Wednesday evening. Late Wednesday night Caleb Garnica and Connor Weaver ran in the semifinals on of the men’s 10,000 meters.
On Thursday, Olivia Smith will be competing in the first round of the women’s 400-meter hurdles. Also on Thursday Maia Garren will compete in the first round of the women’s shot put, and Mica Rivera will run in the semifinals of the women’s 10,000 meters.
Mark Crandall and Max Wehrli will be running in the semifinals of the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase on Friday.
On Saturday, Katie Haviland and Abby Jensen will be competing in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase. Also on Saturday, Tori Bailey will be seeing action in the women’s discus.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
USU head coach Kayla Ard has found an assistant coach. The hiring of Andre Gibbs was announced on Tuesday.
“I’m very excited to have Andre and his wife Jessica joining the Aggie family,” Ard said in a press release. “I love his energy and enthusiasm about basketball. He is the type of guy that will do whatever it takes to achieve the program’s highest success on and off the court, while being a great role model for our student-athletes as they grow. Cache Valley is going to enjoy having him as part of our community.”
Gibbs joins the Aggies after spending two seasons as an assistant coach at Queens University, where he helped coach Kalaya Hall to all-SAC honors in 2021-22 and Amari Davis to all-freshman SAC honors in 2020-21.
He previously spent a season as a volunteer on the Bryn Mawr College staff, where he assisted with the day-to-day operations of the program, player development and scouting of opponents.
Gibbs played for Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame coach Herb McGee at Philadelphia University. He finished his collegiate career with 1,300 points and 350 assists, helping guide the Rams to 91 wins over four seasons.
“I’m incredibly excited and grateful to be joining the Utah State family,” Gibbs said in a press release. “I want to thank coach Ard for giving me an opportunity to work for such a wonderful program. Coach Ard’s character and knowledge of the game are some of the many reasons that make this program great to be a part of. It’s a privilege to be an Aggie. I can’t wait to be in Logan and get to work.”