It’s been a week since the Utah State men’s basketball team took the court for a game.
It will be a bit longer before the Aggies (2-3) actually do play a game.
Dixie State was scheduled to visit the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Tuesday. That game was officially canceled on Sunday.
A press release stated why: “The Aggies continue to abide by COVID-19 protocols and NCAA, state and University guidelines.”
USU had to cancel a game last Saturday at Weber State because of COVID-19 protocols. The Aggies and Wildcats are still working on finding a date that will work for both schools to play the game.
In the last game USU played in against the College of Idaho, the Aggies were without four players because of protocols. Plus, head coach Craig Smith has missed the past two games after testing positive for the virus, despite not showing any symptoms. Smith has conducted two Zoom interviews while quarantined and has not been sick. The head coach had hoped to return to the sidelines for the Weber State game before it was canceled.
The Aggies were working with Dixie State to try and move the game to later in the week. The Trailblazers have games on Thursday and Saturday, so one of those contests would have to have been moved to Tuesday. It did not work out.
USU has been scrambling to find another opponent. The Aggies will most likely have a home game on Friday.
In their last outing, USU used a big run in the second half to roll over a pesky NAIA school from western Idaho. Four players recorded double figures in scoring, and all 11 athletes that dressed saw action.
After opening the season by dropping two games, the Aggies have won two of their last three. The lone setback was against in-state rival BYU in the Spectrum where USU had its chances late in the game, but fell 67-64.
Center Neemias Queta leads the team in scoring (14.0 points per game), rebounding (8.8), assists (2.6), blocked shots (1.6) and is tied with Justin Bean and Sean Bairstow for steals (1.2). A trio of Aggies join Queta in double-figure scoring in Marco Anthony (13.8), Rollie Worster (12.4) and Bean (12.0). Bean is second on the team in rebounding with 7.2 an outing, and Worster is second in assists at 2.4 a game.
Aggie women
Utah State’s women’s basketball team concluded its non-conference portion of the schedule Sunday afternoon on a good note.
The Aggies (2-3) handed UTEP (3-1) its first loss of the season, 68-65, in the Spectrum. The outcome wasn’t decided until the final seconds.
With the game tied at 65-65, USU forward Bre Mathews drove in for a layup with 30 seconds to play. The Miners missed a 3-point shot, and the Aggies grabbed the rebound.
After USU made a free throw to push the advantage to three, forcing UTEP to attempt another 3-point shot in the closing seconds. However, the shot didn’t even come close because Emmie Harris blocked it to end the game.
“I thought we played really well together,” Harris said in a press release. “We had a little lull at the end of the second, beginning of the third, but I thought we pushed through it great. I just felt like we played together, we played as a team today, and we just got easy, open shots and that’s what kept us in the game and kept us ahead.”
Harris and Jessica Chatman led the Aggies with 13 points each. The duo also were the top USU rebounders. Chatman, who was named the America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week on Monday for the second straight week, had her second double-double of the season as she grabbed a game-best 10 boards. Harris pulled down nine rebounds. Harris and Faith Brantley each had five assists, and Mathews came up with four steals.
The Aggies jumped out to a 25-14 lead after the first quarter and was up by 14 in the third quarter. It was a good thing, because the Miners outscore the hosts in the each of the last three quarters.
USU held the lead for more than 36 minutes of the game.
“It wasn’t pretty the whole time, but I thought we came out great,” Aggie head coach Kayla Ard said in a press release. “We stared out great, came out and scored 25 points in the first quarter. Shots were going in obviously. They made some adjustments that we didn’t handle well, then we figured out a way to get it done. Overall, I said the same thing when we won the Montana game, the goal at the end of the day is to have more points on the scoreboard than they have at the end of the game and we did that and figured out a way to get the win so I’m happy about that.”
USU is scheduled to start Mountain West Conference play next Monday. The Aggies are supposed to play a two-game series at San Jose State, but times have not been set and the contests will most likely not occur in San Jose, California, as that county is under strict mandates that won’t allow it.