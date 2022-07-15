Last month Utah State head men’s basketball coach Ryan Odom told The Herald Journal that guard Max Shulga would be heading to Europe this summer to play for his native country of Ukraine.
With the FIBA U20 European Championships set to begin Saturday, Shulga is in fact in Montgenegro, where the competition is taking place for 2022. Ukraine begins pool play against the Czech Republic Saturday morning.
Ukraine’s group also includes Spain and Lithuania, squads that are ranked No. 2 and No. 7 in the latest FIBA rankings, respectively. Pool play continues on Sunday when Ukraine faces Lithuania and wraps up on Monday when Ukraine faces Spain.
“It is a very tough group,” Shulga said in an interview released by USU. “There is no easy group in Division A. Spain and Lithuania are big names, obviously. They are tough and have good players. There is nothing impossible. We need to show up and compete, play hard defense and execute on offense.”
The European championships are divided into Division A and Division B. All the best teams are in Division A, where Ukraine is this year. When Shulga played for the U18 team, it was in Division B.
“In the under 20, there are a lot of players who are already playing for pro clubs all over Europe, the world and others are playing in college like myself. Being in Division A is definitely very good competition.”
After pool play, the round of 16 begins on Wednesday and continues into the medal games on July 24. All of the games can be watched via YouTube with links available online at: https://www.fiba.basketball/europe/u20/2022.
Shulga explained the game is fast, compared to the college game. There is also a heavy emphasis on the defensive side. The shot clock is shorter at 24 seconds.
“There are more offensive possessions,” Shulga said. “The pace of the game is faster. ... I’ve been playing like this my whole life until I came to the United States and started playing college. It’s definitely an adjustment, since I’ve been playing in college the past two years.”
The Ukrainian team trained in Italy for two weeks as war continues with the invasion of Russia into Ukraine. The team also played friendly games leading up to the tournament in Romania the past two weeks before arriving in Montenegro on Wednesday.
“I’m looking forward to playing against some of the top players in Europe and competing against them,” Shulga said. “It’s a different kind of feeling when you are wearing the jersey with your country’s name on it. It is something special.”
Ukrainian athletes in the country were allowed to leave for 90 days to train and play in the tournament. Wearing a jersey with Ukraine on it is very important to the 6-foot-4 Aggie who will be a junior this coming season at USU.
“It’s a different kind of feeling,” Shulga said. “It’s hard to explain, especially when starting names are called and the anthem is played. There is just something about it when you are representing the whole country. People back home that are basketball fans are probably watching. You are playing against another country. Deep down inside, you want to show you are better. I don’t know how to explain it, you have to experience it. It’s so special to have a jersey with the name of your country on it.
“... There is nothing that can compare to putting on the jersey. It is the most I can do for my country right now is represent in these European championships.”
Odom said the Aggie coaching staff has been in constant contact with the Shulga family that reside in Kyiv.
“His family is as good as they good can be,” Odom said. “He (Max) is not going to be able to see them. His sister went to the same school he did in Spain. His mother moved west, away from Kyiv. His father is still in the apartment because of the mandate (all males remain). It’s a day-to-day thing.”
Since heading to Europe last month, Shulga has been able to practice a lot with the national team, while his Aggie teammates are limited during the summer in team workouts with the USU coaching staff. Shulga said most of the practice is team oriented to come together in a short period of time.
What does he hope to get out of the experience?
First of all, representing my country in times like these, doing the most to represent Ukraine,” Shulga said. “I’m looking forward to playing against the best players in Europe.”
Before Shulga left, Odom said: “Max is having a great summer. He has done really well. ... This is going to give him some really good game experience at a high level. I want him to do it, especially this year of any year.”