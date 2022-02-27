It was the perfect way to wrap up the home portion of the gymnastics schedule for Utah State Sunday afternoon.
Sure, the Aggies could have scored higher. There is always room for improvement. However, when you set a school record, you can’t complain too much. And the Aggies certainly weren’t.
No. 14 Utah State hosted No. 23 Towson for the second time in three days. In their home finale for 2022, the Aggies went out and scored a 196.725. That mark is the highest ever for a home meet and the fifth best in school history. It surpassed the old home record of 196.675, set in 2003.
“We told the team in the locker room before they came out to compete that they are one of the best Utah State gymnastics teams in the history of this program,” USU head coach Amy Smith said. “In setting that record today, they really showed that. They really put their stamp on it and said, ‘Yeah we are.’”
And there is still more than can be accomplished. As good as the score was Sunday in a win over Towson, who also had a very good outing with a 196.00 for its best road score of the year, the Aggies can go higher.
“I really feel like we were doing 197 gymnastics today,” Smith said. “There were a few little things here and there, but the performance, the gymnastics and the quality of it, is what we have been looking for. It is really exciting that they found that next gear. Now, we need to hit the gasoline on the next gear.”
Brie Clark continued to dazzle. The Aggie freshman won the floor with a career-high tying 9.95, despite the crowd wanting a 10. Clark also won the balance beam with a 9.875.
“It was a great meet for her (Clark),” Smith said. “She is just pure joy on floor. That was a phenomenal, phenomenal beam set, just rock solid. She had a really great night.”
Clark has flirted with a perfect 10.0 score numerous times this season on the floor. Is that 10 coming soon?
“I’m working for it,” Clark said with a laugh. “Honestly, I don’t know (what she got marked down on). If I had to take a guess, maybe my leap. But, I’m working on trying to get that 10 before the season is over.”
Clark also finished fourth on the vault with a 9.80. She does not compete on the uneven bars. Is doing the all-around in the future?
“Maybe,” Clark said.
The Aggies (9-6) turned a tight meet into a not-so-close finish. The Tigers (12-6) actually held the lead early on. Heading to the final rotation, USU held a one-tenth of a point lead.
Finishing on floor, the Aggies shined big time, while the Tigers struggled a bit on the beam.
“We focus on our gymnastics, and the gymnastics we did this afternoon was at the caliber of what we expect and what we are shooting for,” Smith said. “It was a huge jump today.”
Molly Arnold led off the floor with a 9.875, and it just got better from there. Eve Jackson tied her career-best with a 9.90. Clark and Trinity Brown finished off the event with 9.95 and 9.90 scores, respectively. Brown was inserted into the lineup just before performing, and it paid off Amari Evans turned in a 9.825 for the other score that counted toward the team total of 49.45, which was the sixth best team score in school history.
“Trinity was fabulous,” Smith said. “Eve Jackson had a great night.”
The Aggies posted the top score on all four events, while Rebecca Wells won the all-around (38.25) for the sixth time this year, which is tied for third in a single season.
“It’s awesome, because everything was put together today like we do in practice,” Clark said. “This is such a special and talented team. Today was amazing, but I feel like we are even better than what we showed today and that’s really exciting.”
USU certainly started off on the right foot as Brown turned in a 9.85 on vault to get the meet going. Molly Arnold set a career-high with a 9.85 as it was a three-way tie on the event when Towson’s Lauren Bolden also received a 9.85.
“Molly and Trinity had great vaults,” Smith said.
After one rotation, the Aggies trailed the Tigers, 49.05 to 48.925.
USU had three athletes go 9.85 on the bars to tie with Tiger Steph Macasu for first on the apparatus. Wells, who tied her career high, Jackson and Maia Fishwick were the three Aggies. USU moved in front midway through the meet, 98.10 to 97.90.
The Tigers had a good floor outing with a 49.275 as a team, but the beam has been a strength of USU's all season. Clark led the way with her 9.875, followed by Brianna Brooks Sofi Sullivan with 9.85 scores.
“Beam started off kind of rocky for me this season because I didn’t trust myself all the way,” Clark said. “As the season has gone on, I have more confidence and it’s gotten easier.”
Then it came down to the last rotation to decide the meet team winner as the Aggies held a slight 147.275 to 147.175 advantage after three rotations.
“Like I said, the gymnastics that we did today was at the caliber that we are at, and what we expect and what we’re shooting for,” Smith said. “It was a huge jump today in performance and intention. It was special to see the team make that next step up.”
The Aggies will be on the road for the entire month of March, beginning March 6, when they travel to the Evergreen State to take on Washington and Stanford in a tri-meet at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle, Washington.