When the Aggie gymnastics team competes Thursday in Norman, Oklahoma, it will be gunning for a top two finish.
There are two sessions Thursday with the top two teams from each reaching the finals on Saturday. The top two from Saturday advance to NCAA Championships.
No. 25 Utah State will be going up against No. 8 Minnesota, No. 9 California and No. 24 Boise State in the first session that begins at noon. Session 1 of the Norman Regional will be streamed online via ESPN+. Live scoring will be available online at statbroadcast.com, and Aggie fans can also follow the USU gymnastics social media outlets for meet updates.
The regional meet began on Wednesday afternoon with a first-round play-in dual meet between Arizona and West Virginia. The Wildcats advanced to Session 2 of the second round with their 196.525-195.925 victory over the Mountaineers.
Joining the Wildcats in Session 2, which begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday, is No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 16 Arizona State and No. 18 Arkansas.
USU will begin the meet on beam, then rotate to floor, vault and bars, respectively. The Aggies rank 14th nationally on beam (49.335 NQS) and 21st on floor (49.325). It is the same rotation the Aggies had at the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference championship, which they won nearly two weeks ago.
SOFTBALL
Down to their last out and trailing by a run, the Aggies didn’t give up against Weber State Tuesday afternoon at Johnson Field.
With Lexi Orozco on third, Zaia Castruita came to the plate. The sophomore second baseman took the first pitch she saw and deposited it over the left field fence for a walk-off homer and an 11-10 win. It was the third walk-off victory this season for Utah State.
“It was awesome,” Castruita said in a press release. “I almost felt like crying. I was just so thankful. I want to give all the glory to God. I wanted to do it for my teammates, and I did.
“... I just wanted to hit the ball hard. I asked God to give me the peace to do this for my team. I looked at Lexi and she told me to relax and that I had it. And that was it.”
It was the fifth straight win for the Aggies (17-15), who are 3-0 in league play. Weber State fell to 22-8 on the year.
USU finished with 12 hits. Claudia Medina, Orozco and Mackenzie Macfarlane each had two base knocks. Macfarlane had a solo home run, while Orozco finished with three runs.
Jessica Stewart pitched the last two innings to earn her sixth win of the season.
USU returns to Mountain West Conference play this weekend, hosting Colorado State (11-16, 3-3 MW) in a three-game series that starts Friday at 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
The Aggies have picked up another transfer in guard Mayson Kimball from Merrimack College. She has one year of eligibility.
Kimball started in all 26 games this past season for the Warriors, where she was second in scoring with 12.0 points a game and steals with 25. She had 12 blocks to lead the team.
“Our staff is incredibly excited to have Mayson joining us,” USU head coach Kayla Ard said in a press release. “She fits everything we are about in every way on and off the court. Her size and physicality at the perimeter will be explosive in the Mountain West, and her maturity will be a huge asset for our culture.”
Over the course of her collegiate career, Kimball has appeared in 98 games, starting 92 of them, while averaging 11.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists an outing.