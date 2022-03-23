For the second year in a row, the Aggie gymnastics team is headed to the NCAA regionals.
Utah State found out Tuesday where it was going. The 25th ranked Aggies were selected to compete in the Norman Regional, hosted by No. 1 Oklahoma. Action runs March 30 through April 2.
“We are thrilled to get our second-consecutive bid for regionals,” USU head coach Amy Smith said in a press release. “We are excited coming off of winning the conference championship and finding out that we get the same rotation order that we just won with. Obviously, we are very comfortable with that and just excited to get out there and parlay Thursday into Saturday.”
There are four regional meets with nine teams at each. Joining the Aggies and Sooners in Norman, will be No. 8 Minnesota, No. 9 California, No. 16 Arizona State, No. 18 Arkansas, No. 24 Boise State, Arizona and West Virginia.
The Aggies (14-9), fresh off winning the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference championship last Saturday with the second-best score in school history, will compete in the first session on March 31, against California, Boise State and Minnesota. The top two teams in that session advance to the final on April 2.
“It is going to be a great competition, but I think we have a really good chance, and we proved that on Saturday,” Smith said.
There are four regional meets — Norman, Auburn (Alabama), Raleigh (North Carolina) and Seattle (Washington). The top two teams from each regional will advance to the 2022 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas, on April 14-16.
The Aggies have faced four of the eight teams in the Norman regional this season in Arizona, Boise State, Minnesota and Oklahoma and are 2-3 against the field.
SOFTBALL
The Aggies ended a two-game skid with a convincing win Wednesday at Johnson Field.
USU got a two-run home run from Lexi Orozco in the bottom of the second to start the scoring and went on to beat Utah Valley, 8-3. The Aggies (13-15) never trailed against the Wolverines (10-10).
Orozco now has 36 career home runs and is just three away from the career school record.
UVU got on the scoreboard in the fourth with a run. USU responded with four runs to take a 6-1 advantage into the fifth. The Aggies built a 8-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth.
Gabriella Jimenez and Libbie Hawker each had two hits for USU.