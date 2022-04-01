Their stay wasn’t as long as they had hoped, but the Aggies did make some noise at the NCAA Norman Regional Thursday.
The 25th ranked Utah State gymnastics team finished third in its four-team session with a school record mark at a regional meet. The Aggies posted a 196.825, which is also the third highest score in school history.
It was not enough against No. 8 Minnesota (197.825) and No. 9 California (197.375). The top two teams advance to Saturday’s final. USU did beat conference foe No. 24 Boise State (196.425). The Aggies (15-11) saw their season come to an end.
“We could not have gone out and done any better than what we did today,” USU head coach Amy Smith said in a press release. “I am so proud of the integrity and the character they held throughout the meet, and the gymnastics was just a lovely extra component of that. It was just awesome.”
The Aggies were in second place with one Cal gymnast to go on floor. The Golden Bears were having to count a fall leading up to Grace Quinn’s routine in the anchor spot, but she never wavered and delivered a 9.925 to send Cal into the regional final.
Despite seeing their season come to an end, the Aggies were happy with their performance on Thursday.
“It was so fun,” said Grace Rojas, who had a 9.850 on bars. “It was almost like a copy-and-paste of the MRGCs. It was just so fun to be out there with the girls, and everyone giving it all that they had, giving it all they got. It was so fun and so electric.”
The Aggies opened the meet on beam, their strongest event all season long. Rebecca Wells led it off with a 9.90, which ranks first all-time for a regional meet. Four other gymnasts went 9.80 or better as the Aggies scored a 49.125, which ranks first all-time for a regional meet.
In the second rotation, the Aggies put together the best floor performance in school history for a regional meet. Led by freshman Brie Clark’s 9.925, which is tied for first all-time for a regional meet, USU finished with a 49.325. Fellow freshman Amari Evans had a 9.90.
“Today goes to show that we worked really hard to get here, and it’s only up from here,” Clark said. “We figured out what works for us, and now it’s just practicing what works for us. It means the world to be able to have such a great meet with such a special team.”
Trinity Brown led off the third rotation on vault for the Aggies with a 9.825, while Molly Arnold had a 9.85. Wells and Eve Jackson added a 9.80 and 9.825 scores to help USU finish with a 49.075 on the event, which is tied for first all-time for a regional meet.
The Aggies closed the meet strong on bars with a 49.30, which ranks first all-time for a regional meet and tied for seventh overall. Maia Fishwick and Brianna Brooks each had a 9.90 — tied for second all-time for a regional competition.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better freshman year or a better season in general,” Clark said. “Some of my goals that I wanted to accomplish by my senior year, just happened my freshman year, so it was kind of crazy. I learned a lot about myself throughout this whole year, and I feel like I’ve grown as a person and a gymnast, so honestly, I couldn’t ask for anything more from this year. I can’t wait for three more year.”
Wells finished with a 39.35 in the all-around, a record for a regional meet.
SOFTBALL
The Aggies returned to Mountain West Conference play Friday and continued their winning ways.
USU took the first game of a scheduled three-game series against Colorado State at Johnson Field, 2-0. The Aggies have now won six in a row and are perfect in league play at 4-0. USU has an overall mark of 18-15.
The six-game winning streak is the longest since 2017.
“It was good,” USU head coach Steve Johnson said in a press release. “Riding a six-game winning streak, they’re going to come in all different forms and fashion. We’ve had a few more runs in the last five, and this time it really came down to pitching and defense. We played great defense and Mia (Reynolds) really stayed around the zone and kept the ball in the park and limited the free passes. We played really well today.”
Reynolds pitched her second complete-game shutout of the season after the freshman spent all seven innings in the circle, recording two strikeouts and one walk.
Mazie Macfarlane drew a walk to lead off for USU in the bottom of the first. Gabriella Jimenez scored Macfarlane with a homer to right field to score the only runs of the game.
USU and Colorado State will play Game 2 of the series on Saturday at noon.