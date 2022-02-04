On a night where Aggie Hall of Famer Ray Corn was honored throughout, the Utah State gymnastics team went out and performed the way he would have liked.
The 20th ranked Aggies had no trouble winning a tri-meet with No. 24 Southern Utah and Ball State Friday night in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The Aggies seized the lead early and just kept putting distance between themselves and the Thunderbirds and Cardinals.
USU just missed its best score of the year, recording a 196.425. Southern Utah was second at 195.55, and Ball State finished third at 194.35.
“It was a special night, fantastic,” Aggie head coach Amy Smith said. “I’m so grateful and so happy we were able to light the A blue for him (Corn) tonight. It was just so special to really celebrate him tonight with a win. It was pretty cool.”
All USU gymnasts wore “RC” patches on their warm ups and had temporary “RC” tattoos. They were honoring the long time Aggie coach who passed away last August at the age of 71. Corn coached USU for 31 years, retiring in 2008.
During the “Remembering Ray Night” there were video clips shown with highlights and comments from athletes he coached. Video comments were by Natalie Cannon-Woods, Heather (Heinrich) Bohm, Madison Tueller, Heidi Pfannenstiel-VanDePol, Josh Nilson (married one of Corn’s daughters and is the head coach at Temple) and Chelsea Nilsen-Koerber.
More than 100 former gymnasts were in attendance and were honored before the final scores were announced. Many hung around after catching up and visiting.
“It was super fun and nice to see everyone come back,” USU all-arounder Rebecca Wells said. “I thought it was great that they could come back and experience tonight with us.”
The former Aggies got to watch a solid outing by the current team. Wells was the top all-arounder with a 39.25, which was a career-best mark. She tied for the event winner on the floor exercise with teammate Trinity Brown. The Aggie due scored 9.875’s.
“Other than bars, it was a pretty good night,” Wells said. “We pushed really hard this week in training. I feel it showed up with everyone. … It’s good to get a 196 and a W.”
“She (Wells) is a stud,” Smith said. “It’s super cool for her to get that score.”
The Aggies (7-3) won three of the four events. Maia Fishwick took the uneven bars with a 9.90, Sofi Sullivan won the balance beam with a 9.95, and Brown and Wells were tops on floor. The Thunderbirds (3-5) and Cardinals (4-7-1) had athletes tie for the top vault score as Suki Pfister and Caitlin Kho turned in 9.90 marks.
“We were pretty good, wasn’t great,” Smith said. “Beam was another great event and vault started strong. We keep having these meets where we have two great rotations and miss the opportunity here and there. It was a little disappointing, but we got another great score. Lots of good things.”
The meet got off to a great start for the Aggies when Brown led off on vault by tying her career-best mark with a 9.825. Two other USU gymnasts also had career-high scores on the apparatus in Brie Clark (9.775) and Fishwick (9.70). Wells led the team with a 9.85.
“That start really did help set the tone,” Wells said. “It was fun and got us fired up.”
After one rotation, the hosts were in front with a 49.025, the second-best mark on vault this season. The Cardinals turned in a 48.875 on the bars, while the Thunderbirds were right behind with a 48.85.
“Trinity started off on vault and started the whole meet with a stuck giant Yurchenko full,” Smith said. “That was awesome. Maia came in and was great too on vault.”
On the bars, the Aggies had a few hiccups, but still managed a solid score of 49.00. Fishwick followed up her vault with a team-best 9.90 on the bars.
“Sofi (Sullivan), BB (Brianna Brooks) and Maia (Fishwick) finished off strong on bars,” Smith said. “That was awesome.”
At the midway point of the event, USU was in front with 98.025. Ball State was second with a 97.85, followed by Southern Utah at 97.80.
Beam, which has been a strong event for the Aggies all season, began with a bang as Wells went out and set a career-high to begin the Aggie lineup. She scored a 9.925 and the crowd gave its approval with a loud cheer.
Sullivan led the team with a season-best mark of 9.95 as the crowd, led by Smith, pleaded for a 10 from the judges. USU’s 49.475 was the second best team score this season and just off the school record of 49.575.
“I’ve got nothing but great things to say about beam,” Smith said. “That was incredible. For Rebecca to start us off with a 9.925. That’s huge. That was awesome.”
After three rotations, the Aggies had a commanding lead with a 147.50. The Thunderbirds were able to pull into second with a 146.475 as the Cardinals struggled on the bars and checked in with a 145.725.
“Beam is just on fire this year,” Wells said. “We’ve been putting in the work. We have a lot of freshmen that have big scores. We have just been putting it together well.”
Flirting with the possibility of one of the best home scores ever, the Aggies made a good effort on the floor, but came up short. Brown and Wells led the team with 9.875 marks. It was a career-best score for Brown and a season-high for Wells.
“Obviously, we wanted to close it out a little stronger,” Smith said. “We’re not ready to peak yet. It;s not March or April yet. We are a work in progress.”
USU will travel south to Southern Utah for its next meet next Friday.
“We just need to keep grinding it out,” Smith said. “We are trying to figure out those lineups, figuring out who we are at our best. We still haven’t put together a complete meet at the level we can. We’ve had some great 196’s, but our goal is to push up into that 197 range. I fully believe we are capable of doing that.”
Can the Aggies score a 197?
“For sure,” Wells said. “We just have minor things to clean up on some events and then I feel like we are there.”