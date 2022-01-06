Anyone that has been a fan of Utah State athletics the past several decades will be well acquainted with the newest members announced Thursday for the schools sports Hall of Fame.
The eight athletes to be inducted this spring are a who’s who of some of the best to put on an Aggie uniform in six different sports. The group includes two each from men’s basketball and football, a gymnast, a softball player, a men’s track and field athlete and a men’s cross country runner. The football players include a conference player of the year and a three-time first-team all-conference honoree, while both basketball players were All-Americans and conference players of the year. The athletes from track and field, cross country and softball were All-Americans, and the gymnast was one of the best to put on a leotard at USU.
The dinner and induction ceremony for the next two classes of USU’s Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame is scheduled for Saturday, April 23, at the Daines Concert Hall on campus. The eight Aggie greats are being split into the 18th and 19th classes to be inducted as the pandemic caused a year to be missed.
The four inductees into the 2021 class include: Kathy Beasley-Houchen, an All-American softball player; Jaycee Carroll, a two-time All-American basketball player and conference player of the year; Bobby Wagner, a three-time first-team all-conference football player; and Lance White, a two-time All-American pole vaulter.
The four inductees into the 2022 class include: Trever Ball, the school’s first All-American cross country runner; Robert Turbin, a two-time all-conference football player and conference offensive player of the year; Tai Wesley, an All-American basketball player and conference player of the year; and Barb Zahl, one of the most accomplished gymnasts in school history.
“We are thrilled to announce these two outstanding classes that include some of the most celebrated student-athletes in Aggie athletics history,” USU Vice President and Director of Athletics John Hartwell said in a press release. “We look forward to commemorating their induction into our Athletics Hall of Fame on what should be a very exciting weekend, which will include our spring football game.”
There have been 123 individuals and three teams inducted into the USU Athletics Hall of Fame, which was founded in 1993 with 12 initial members. After three years of classes, there was a 10-year hiatus. SInce 2006, there have been classes each year with the exception of 2019.
Located inside the Steve Mothersell Hall of Honor, the USU Athletics Hall of Fame gives fans the opportunity to view biographical information and watch videos on each of the unducted members. Both the Hall of Fame and Hall of Honor are located inside the Jim and Carol Laub Athletics-Academics Complex in the north end zone of Maverik Stadium.
Beasley-Houchens (1993-96) is one of just seven softball players in school history to earn All-America accolades, earning second-team in 1993. She helped USU reach the 1993 NCAA Tournament – one of just four appearances in school history. The Simi Valley, California, native ranks in the top 10 in many categories.
Carroll (2005-08) holds many records at USU, including being the all-time leader in scoring with 2,522 career points. He was the 2008 Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year. The Evanston, Wyoming, native was a four-year starter and earned Big West Tournament MVP honors in 2005 as a freshman. He helped the Aggies get to two NCAA Tournaments and two NIT berths and played professionally in Europe for 13 seasons.
Wagner (2008-11) led the Aggies in tackles for three seasons and started 46 of his 48 career games at USU. He is tied for the school record in tackles with 446 and as a senior in 2011 helped the Aggies to their first bowl game in 14 years and first winning season in 15 years. The Ontario, California, native was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks where he continues to play professionally and was part of the Super Bowl winning 2014 team. He has earned many NFL accolades and led the league in tackles twice.
White (1992-95) tied for ninth at the NCAA Indoor Championships in 1994, and took fourth at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in 1995. He ranks second in school history in both indoor (18 feet, .5-inch) and outdoor heights (17-9). The Avondale, Arizona, native participated in the 1996 Olympic trials.
Ball (2002-06) became the first men’s cross country athlete to earn All-American honors in 2005 at the NCAA Championships. He was the 2004 and 2005 Big West Cross Country Athlete of the Year. The Logan native also ranks among the best in the 5,000 meters in outdoor and indoor competition.
Turbin (2008-11) was one of the most accomplished running backs at USU, twice going over 1,000 yards in a season and scored a school-record 19 touchdowns in 2011, as he was named the WAC Offensive Player of the Year. He tied the school record for career rushing TDs with 40 and holds the record of 51 total career TDs. The Fremont, California, native helped USU get to a bowl for the first time in 14 years with Wagner. He also was on the Super Bowl winning team with the Seahawks and played in the NFL for eight years.
Wesley (2008-11) was the WAC Player of the Year in 2011, and was a three-time member of the WAC all-tournament basketball team. As a four-year starter, he helped guide the Aggies to three straight NCAA Tournaments and also played one time in the NIT as USU had a record of 111-28, including 68-1 at home. The Provo native is the only player in USU history to finish his career with more than 1,700 points, 850 rebounds and 350 assists and played in a school-record 139 games. He spent nine years playing professionally in Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
Zahl (1988, 1990-92) walked on at USU, earning a scholarship as a sophomore. As a senior, she was the Big West Conference floor exercise champion and earned all-league accolades in the all-around, vault and uneven bars. The Apple Valley, Minnesota, native competed in all 14 USU meets as an all-arounder in 1992, helping the Aggies to a top-10 national ranking. She was a finalist for the 1992 NCAA Woman of the Year Award.