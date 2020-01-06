Heading into Saturday’s game against nationally ranked San Diego State, the Aggies had won 15 in a row at home.
That was tied for seventh longest active streak in the nation in men’s basketball. Utah State saw that come to a crashing halt late last Saturday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Then No. 13 San Diego State kept its best start since the 2010-11 season rolling with a 77-68 Mountain West win.
“We lost and nobody is light on losing, but there were a lot of good things from the other night,” USU head coach Craig Smith said Monday after practice. “They (Aztecs) played very well and we just had some breakdowns at inopportune times. We had some opportunities, but just couldn’t get over that hump when we would get it to seven.”
The Aggies (13-4, 2-2 MW) were down 16 points in the second half and pulled within seven on four occasions. But USU just couldn’t get any closer.
As they have done all season, the Aztecs (15-0, 4-0) rose to the occasion at critical junctures on both ends of the court. They forced numerous contested looks at the basket and answered any rally by the Aggies with timely field goals. A handful of times SDSU, which moved up to No. 7 in the AP Top 25 on Monday, scored as the shot clock was expiring.
“We had multiple opportunities, but just didn’t do it,” Smith said. “We missed some free throws, and we are normally a good free throw shooting team. We over-helped a couple of times, and they (Aztecs) make you pay. That’s what great teams do. You make mistakes, they make you pay. They are a very good team.”
The Aggies had 11 turnovers, which the Aztecs turned into 13 points. USU went into the game shooting 77 percent from the foul line and was 16 of 24 (66.7 percent). In the first half, the Aggies were 5 of 10 from the line, also missing the front end of a one-and-one.
“That doesn’t happen very often,” said USU guard Sam Merrill, who had a game-high 26 points. “We were one of the best free throw shooting teams in the country. That stuff happens. It does hurt because we were down seven and missed five and the front end (of one-and-one), so essentially 5 for 12 in the first half. You never want to dig a hole. From the free throw line, we will be fine going forward.”
Despite dropping their second straight game, the Aggies are trying to move on. The coach said there were positives from Saturday’s setback.
“(Neemias) Queta was very good,” Smith said. “He’s conditioning needs to continue to get better, but I thought he was moving better. That’s a good sign and he played really hard and gave us 28 minutes. He certainly made an impact on both ends of the floor. That’s exciting. He is going to continue to get better, and I think our team is going to keep getting better.”
Queta was told 90 minutes before the game that he was cleared to play. The 7-foot sophomore responded by making his third start of the season and recording his first double-double of the 2019-20 campaign with 15 points and 14 rebounds.
“This was a last-second deal today where he got cleared,” Smith said of Queta. “Literally an hour and a half before game time.”
And he actually played 30 minutes Saturday night.
“I feel exhausted,” Queta said. “It felt great to be back out there. ... It has been pretty tough. I just need to stay ready all the time and be ready. ... I really wanted to play in this game. San Diego State is playing the best in the conference right now.”
Merrill said the team is used to playing without the center, but likes it when No. 23 is in the lineup.
“It’s a plus when he does play,” Merrill said. “We almost prepare like he is not playing and when he does, great. I anticipate him to play going forward.”
There have been some questions about the health of the Aggies as Merrill looks a step slow at times. While Smith answered and admitted there have been some banged up players, he did not get into specifics or who, but did mention Merrill has been dealing with some health issues. Merrill was also asked about that after the game.
“As a team, we have a few guys going through some stuff,” Merrill said. “We don’t want to make any excuses. Hopefully the guys that are going through some stuff can get healthy. ... No (I’m not 100 percent), but I don’t want to make excuses for anybody. At this point of the season it’s hard to be at 100 percent.”
The Aztecs were led by Malachi Flynn with 22 points, while Matt Mitchell added 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Jordan Schakel netted 11, and Yanni Wetzell, who choose SDSU over USU, had 10 points.
“They made us pay and that’s what great teams do,” Smith said. “I’m proud of our effort. We played our tails off. We had some good looks, they just didn’t fall. We have to get that shored up. We’ve got to bounce back.”
TIP-INS
The Aggies started the Saturday at No. 73 in the NET rankings, while the Aztecs were at No. 1. … USU is now 17-102 all-time against ranked teams, including 1-3 under Smith. … The Aggies had a season-low eight bench points. … USU has now lost back-to-back games for the first time under Smith. ... The Aggies are now 2-3 on the season and 2-8 under Smith when trailing at the half. … Merrill had his 91st 10-point game moving into a tie with Jalen Moore for fifth on the career list. Merrill played in his 114th game at USU, moving into a tie with Kendall Youngblood and Kevin Nixon for 16th on the career list. … With his three blocks Saturday night, Neemias Queta moved into a tie with Nate Harris (90) for fifth on the career blocks list. … Justin Bean had a season-low four rebounds. … The Aztecs lead the all-time series with the Aggies, 12-5. … SDSU have not lost in 294 days and its last defeat came against USU at the MW Tournament.
AGGIE DUNK COUNT
There were no dunks in the first half.
Queta took a nifty pass from Brock Miller and two-handed it down with eight-and-a-half minutes to play for the first dunk of the game. Bean had a breakaway slam late in the game off a steal and pass from Abel Porter.
Season count: Trevin Dorius 12, Kuba Karawowski 9, Alphonso Anderson 7, Diogo Brito 5, Bean 5, Queta 3, Sean Bairstow 2, Miller 2, Roche Grootfaam 2.