Just when it was looking like Utah State was about ready to release its entire men’s basketball schedule for the 2020-21 season, there is another change.
In fact, this past weekend was pretty busy for the Aggies in trying to secure the final games for a season that is about to start. The NCAA pushed back the start date for this upcoming season to Nov. 25, due to COVID.
On Monday afternoon, the Mountain West Conference made it official that there will be 20 league basketball games this season for both the men and women. Earlier this fall the MW had released a 18-game schedule, which is what the conference traditionally does with its 11 members.
However, with some schools struggling to get games and the risk of traveling due to the pandemic, the MW scratched the original plan and has come up with a new one. A press release stated the reasoning behind the changes were to “emphasize the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff while significantly reducing travel.” The new, modified format will be over 11 weeks within the context of state, county and local guidelines.
Mountain West teams will face each other in a two-game series in the same week with a one-day break between contests. Each school will have five home and five road series. This will reduce the regular travel by four weeks and “help mitigate potential virus exposures,” the release said.
The men’s and women’s schedules have not been released yet, as the conference stated they will be “forthcoming.” The MW did say league play would begin in December and conclude the last week of February. The format adjustments create flexibility throughout the season to potentially reschedule games that may get postponed.
“This is a one-year model adopted specifically to address the unique challenges of the current COVID-19 pandemic,” the release said.
So, the Aggies will have 20 conference games with 10 opponents. Some of the rest of the USU men’s schedule has been coming out on various social media platforms.
It has been reported that the Aggies were going to play in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic that will be held in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Nov. 25-27. The new event has an eight-team field and will play a true tournament format.
However, The Herald Journal has learned that most likely will not happen. USU is still in search of a tournament. There are several other possibilities the Aggies are looking into.
The rest of the non-conference schedule is shifting a bit now with the MW announcement and depending on the tournament USU gets in.
Dixie State, who just joined the Western Athletic Conference, has announced it is playing at USU on Dec. 15. Some other in-state opponents are in the works, as dates are being figured out. In an interview with head coach Craig Smith last month, he said the Aggies could end up playing four teams from the Beehive State.
Later this week the Mountain West will release the preseason poll and preseason all-league teams and individual awards. Smith and junior forward Justin Bean are scheduled to address the media through a virtual setting on Thursday morning. The head coaches and a player from each of the 11 schools will take in the two-day event that begins on Wednesday.