There is plenty of excitement surrounding Aggie basketball as both the men and women gear up for the college season to begin on Wednesday.
The Utah State men left town Monday afternoon for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. They begin play in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic against Wichita State Wednesday night. The true tournament has eight teams and will go for three consecutive days.
Meanwhile, the women gear up for their season opener on Wednesday afternoon in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum and the debut of first-year head coach Kayla Ard. The Aggies host Montana at 2 p.m. There will be no fans for this game because of COVID-19.
With nine new faces, the USU men could experience some growing pains early in the 2020-21 campaign. Head coach Craig Smith prepares for his third year at the helm and life without all-league guard Sam Merrill, who was recently taken in the NBA Draft by Milwaukee. But like always, the head coach is excited to start playing some games.
“We are excited for the season like everybody,” Smith said. “We hope to be able to play all year. ... You just got to be ready for everything and whatever is thrown your way. ... We really like our team. We do have a lot inexperience, a lot of freshmen, but we are excited about those guys. They are going to be thrown into the fire real quick, starting on Wednesday night.”
But it is time to play someone. Unlike seasons in the past, there were no exhibition games or scrimmages with other schools. The Aggies have had 29 practices against themselves and are ready for a game.
“We are really excited to play somebody else, other than ourselves,” Smith said.
Even with the season getting underway, USU has not been able to completely hammer out its non-conference schedule. The Aggies do host BYU on Dec. 5 and Dixie State on Dec. 15. They travel to Weber State on Dec. 12. USU is trying to get a game for Dec. 8.
“I think we are getting closer, but to be honest I thought we were really close a week ago,” Smith said. “We are getting there. I know we start playing games in two days. It’s hard to believe we are in this situation, but there are a lot of teams in this situation.”
The coach said there is a lot going on and discussions between schools in case a back-up plan is needed if games get canceled.
For now, the Aggies are preparing for this week’s tournament and three games.
AGGIE WOMEN
Ard was hired on March 23 of this year as the ninth head coach in program history to take over the team that has had some ups and downs. She brought 10 years of college coaching experience with her to USU, as she has been on coaching staffs at Denver, Dayton, Clemson, Troy and Pensacola State.
The Aggies went 8-23 last year and 2-16 in the Mountain West a season ago. However, they did become the first team in league history to win a game at the conference tournament as the 11th seed. They nearly made it to the semifinals with a close lost to third-seeded Wyoming in the quarterfinals, 64-59.
With the new coach comes a completely new staff. There are also many new faces on the team as only six players return from a year ago, including two starters in senior guard Emmie Harris and junior forward Taylor Franson.
Harris started 22 games last year and played in all 31. She averaged 3.8 points and 1.7 assists a game. Franson started 20 games and played in all 31 as she averaged 2.0 points and 4.6 rebounds while blocking 21 shots.
Other returners for USU include sophomore guards Faith Brantley, Kamalu Kamakawiwo’ole, Elli Emrich and Jocelyn Polansky. Brantley started 10 games and averaged 2.2 points and 1.9 assists. Kamakawiwo’ole averaged 2.3 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest. Emrich averaged 1.0 points and 0.6 rebounds per game, while Polansky chipped in with 0.7 points and 0.2 rebounds per game.
Ard and her staff have brought in five freshmen in guards Meagan Mendazona, Kinley Falslev — a former Green Canyon High star — and Amit Lustgarten, guard/forward Halle Nelson and forward Emily Jarrell.
USU also welcomes four transfer players with immediate eligibility. Junior college players include guard Paris Williams, guard/forward Monique Pruitt and forward Bre Matthews. Jessica Chatman comes to USU as a graduate transfer from Southern Utah. Chatman’s collegiate career started at BYU.
Ard will try to become just the third head coach at USU to win her first game at the helm. The Aggies are 8-22 all-time in season openers.
The game can be heard on 92.3 FM and will be broadcast by the Mountain West Network.